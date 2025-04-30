Mark Carney is much more dangerous than Justin Trudeau ever was: here’s why

In a recent report James Corbett shows exactly what Mark Carney has in store for Canada. As the global system fractures, Canada has been again managed into the agenda of self-destruction.

Note from LifeSiteNews co-founder Steve Jalsevac: This is another critical-to-read article revealing who Mark Carney really is and how very dangerous he is to Canadians and their rights and freedoms. Many, especially senior Canadians, were skillfully manipulated to vote for the Liberal Party and their new seductive, nefarious leader who is far more dangerous to Canada than Justin Trudeau ever was. Carney has been the man behind the curtain advising Trudeau to crush Canadian freedoms and collapse the Canadian economy. Now he has taken over the reins himself to accelerate and finish the job.

(LifeSiteNews) — With the news that Mark Carney has won the elections in Canada with his Liberal Party, Canadian commentator James Corbett’s report shows how this “globalist insider” ran as an “outsider” – and what his plans for Canada are likely to be.

Corbett’s report on Mark Carney is titled “Meet Mark Carney – Globalist Insider.” It begins with Carney being trailered for Canadian prime minister by Jon Stewart (born Leibovitz).

Carney suggests himself as a candidate who “did deal with crises,” who “has financial experience,” and who “has a plan” for the “challenges” facing Canada.

As Corbett explains, the challenge facing Canada is simply a crisis created by the globalist policies which Carney has so much experience in managing himself.

Not Trudeau

Did Carney win just because he was not Trudeau?

Corbett’s April 24 report shows how “Trudeau … was almost universally vilified,” with a sharp uptick in his Liberal Party’s fortunes once Carney was installed as leader.

Corbett seeks to show what Carney “really represents” – because “he is not an outsider” – offering an insight into an “important piece of the propaganda puzzle.”

Carney was a Goldman Sachs banker before his promotion to the deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, becoming governor immediately prior to the financial crisis of 2008.

Many critics, such as Catherine Fitts, have convincingly argued the financial crisis was manufactured to engineer the transition to global governance.

Carney went on to become governor of the Bank of England, leading its response to Brexit and later its cooperation with the COVID-19 regime.

Corbett shows how Carney was not only Not Trudeau – he is also Mr. Globalism. Corbett says Carney tells us this “in his own voice, from his own book” titled Values, saying: “By rebasing valuation on society’s values, we can create platforms of prosperity.”

What does this mean, and how does it promote “building a better world for all” – the subtitle of Carney’s book? Corbett suggests this “transvaluation” has disturbing precedents – in the godless philosophy of progressives who have promoted the cult of man in place of God for centuries.

How are these values pushed? Corbett explains the “climate crisis” provides an excellent marketing strategy for the transition of our civilization into Carneytopia.

“Mark Carney, is devoted to, for example, the absolute existential threat of annihilation of the human species that is the climate crisis, which, of course, in his valuation, is the carte blanche for governments to rule by crisis, to use emergency measures and to do anything it takes in order to combat this crisis…”

Corbett shows how Carney’s ideas of “social capital” mesh with concepts of “social credit” – pushed also by Klaus Schwab at the WEF. This advances a “technocratic vision of control” – inspired by the control of the economies of Canada and England which Carney has enjoyed.

Corbett shows how Carney soft sells the transition to globalist “values” in “language that is being used to obfuscate and sound nice.”

This, says Corbett, makes all this “sound like the kind of things that Canadians and those around the world would love to embrace.”

Yes, here’s someone who cares about the people and the planet and wants to save us and bring us together under this “private-public cooperation,” “stakeholder capitalism” for environmental “Sustainable Development Goals.”

Corbett says that Carney is in fact not only not Trudeau, but he is also in fact Trudeau v.2.0 – a new and improved version:

“Carney is nothing more than a more savvy, more competent, more informed, more ideologically devoted Justin Trudeau.”

Corbett says that Trudeau, like Carney, was installed – a “former drama teacher” who “played the part … of Prime Minister … for his string-pullers.”

Explaining that Carney has his own “string-pullers, of course”, he adds that Carney is, “higher up on the global chain than someone like Trudeau.”

What is more, his message is exactly the same.

“Here he is saying the exact same things that Canadians reviled Trudeau for. Here they’re coming from Carney, but for some reason a lot of Canadians seem to be lapping it up. Or at least the CBC wants you to believe that.”

Polls showed that the older generation responded far more positively to Carney’s performance than any other group. This is an age group which is used to believing in television and is practically the only one which still watches its news. It rallied round his counter-Trump cringe nationalism like no other.

It’s incredible the effect that man has on the boomers pic.twitter.com/2PKy2BwAYO — memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) April 29, 2025

One take on X shows how a controlled media campaign may have shaped a Carney win in this demographic.

They limited what news the over 60 crowd could see. No more news on Facebook. They then paid the news media billions of dollars so now they’re all a part of the state. Then they gave ppl on old age security a huge income boost. A lot of ppl under 60 don’t vote, so here we are.… — Jaime Cooke (Oldgreenone, space pirate) (@GreenoneOld) April 29, 2025

Corbett shows Mark Carney is not only devoted to the managed collapse of society via the “green” agenda, but also to ending free speech in Canada.

Carney has promised a “crackdown” on so-called “hate speech,” which Corbett says is likely to see the new Liberal government push for formerly rejected laws which criminalize dissent – online and offline.

Of course, this means anything opposed to the global “values” which Carney says must be the basis for the order he wishes to manage into being.

How do we know this? Corbett reminds his viewers that in 2022 Carney described the Freedom Convoy of Canadian truckers as a dangerous outbreak of criminal treason.

“It’s time to end the sedition in Ottawa by enforcing the law and following the money,” Carney wrote at the time, calling for the financial ruin of those involved in protesting the so-called “vaccines,” masks, and lockdowns used in what has been described as a massive psychological warfare campaign to demoralize and shock domestic populations.

Carney has been a major force in this ongoing “omniwar” – as Dr. David A. Hughes has described it – whose goal is to usher in a “biodigital tyranny.”

Going after the truckers wasn’t enough for Carney. He added that anyone who had sent them money was an enemy of the state.

“But by now, anyone sending money to the convoy should be in no doubt: You are funding sedition.”

This, as Corbett says, “is a pretty serious charge that brings with it some pretty serious legal penalties.”

“And that’s exactly the type of ‘values’ that Carney holds.”

As Corbett explains, Carney’s love of hate speech laws is hereby revealed: they are simply a tool to enforce digital control.

“If you are one of these horrible, antisemitic, misogynist, racist – whatever ‘-ist’ word I can think of – type of people who cares about your personal freedom, we will call you seditionists and take away your right to use your own money, to interact in the banking system, to have financial ties, to support your family. We will do anything it takes to stop you.”

Corbett shows what Carney has in store for Canada: “That, of course, is Mark Carney’s stipulation of the ‘values.’”

For time-starved readers, Corbett links a brief video titled “Everything you need to know about Mark Carney in 7 minutes.”

So how did Canada end up in the hands of a globalist “insider” whose qualifications for the job is in managing and shaping policies that created its current crisis?

The hot take is that Trump’s threat to “annex” Canada handed victory to the liberals. Bad Orange Man repeated his invitation to Canada to become the “cherished 51st state” of the U.S. on the day of the election in Canada:

So-called Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre responded with an attempt to rally voters to his doomed ideology:

President Trump, stay out of our election. The only people who will decide the future of Canada are Canadians at the ballot box. Canada will always be proud, sovereign and independent and we will NEVER be the 51st state. Today Canadians can vote for change so we can strengthen… — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) April 28, 2025

The charge against Trump obscures the fact that there is no real opposition in Canada. Poilievre supports abortion, refuses to reverse mass migration, and, like his doomed ideology, his political career has ended in disaster having conserved nothing.

Pierre Poilievre was elected to government office at 25 years of age. That’s been his only career. Grandstanding. No fighting spirit. He fumbled the easiest bag in modern political history. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) April 29, 2025

Poilievre is a Zionist and has failed to capitalize on the real issues facing Canadians outside the media frenzy over Donald Trump: the cost of living crisis created by the globalist economic, mass migration, and anti-natalist policies of globalists like Carney.

Pierre Poilievre is so unpopular that he’s projected to lose his own seat. This isn’t about Trump. He’s just a bad candidate with a worse campaign. Poilievre is Canada’s Mitt Romney. — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) April 29, 2025

In fact, it appears that globalist population replacement caused Poilievre to lose his own seat.

Pierre Poilievre loses his own previously safe Ottawa-area seat, overwhelmingly because of demographic change in the area. It’s perfect.https://t.co/dYaf3JUvzA — The Black Horse (@TheBlackHorse65) April 29, 2025

“Demographic change” – the deliberate replacement of Western populations by globalist policy – is of course a “conspiracy theory.” Poilievre toned down his attacks on the globalism of the Liberal agenda following accusations he was promoting “right-wing conspiracy theories.” He did not have the courage to stand up to the branding of the truth as lies.

Despite him, his Conservative Party managed a better result than their election-winning one in 2011, gaining 20 seats and falling only marginally short of the Liberals – whose victory, the BBC reported, seems to have been delivered by left-wing voters switching Liberal from the collapsing NDP. The Liberals will form a “minority government” now, according to Reuters.

Pierre Poilievre, a mass migration-supporting Conservative who once described himself to Jewish backers as a “simple goy from the prairies,” has officially lost his parliamentary seat. Despite Poilievre’s loss, Canada’s Conservative Party saw its best performance since 2011,… pic.twitter.com/czs2FDCVIW — AF Post (@AFpost) April 29, 2025

This is fitting, of course, as Corbett’s excellent treatment illustrates: the whole model of liberal governance is to advance the agenda of a minority through the appearance of legitimate power – and the manufacture of consent for the politics of civilizational suicide.

As Corbett shows in detail, that is exactly what Carney has in store for Canada. As the global system fractures, Canada has been again managed into the agenda of self-destruction.

AI model predicts digital tyranny

Corbett’s sobering analysis is buttressed by an AI prediction of Canada’s globalist future, which will see it implement every policy dismissed as a “right-wing conspiracy theory”:

According to ChatGPT, Corbett says, Canada will undergo four “phases” towards digital globalist tyranny. Beginning with a media campaign in phase one, it will produce a “full technosocial reset” by 2028, resulting in:

“Area transformation. Currency cash abolished. Programmable CBDC banking. ESG-only credit access. Carbon quotas. Rights tied to digital ID and compliance behavior. Speech censored by AI and ‘disinformation boards.’”

Ultimately this election was won by the control of what people believe to be reality. The reality predicted by AI analysis of Carney’s stated aims and goals is clear. What has powered his victory is the branding of the truth as lies. You do not need an AI algorithm to predict what globalists do, but if they get their way, it will be an algorithm which dictates what you can – and cannot – say and do in the New Order built by Carney’s New Values.

Corbett provides extensive sources for his claims in his show notes, which you can read here.

