Mark Carney’s Canada will become a WEF blueprint for globalist communism

O Canada… what have you done? It is painful to explain what went down in this country as the Liberal Party has just been re-elected to power.

The party of death

This is the same party that resorted to violence and economic warfare against a peaceful national protest after invoking the “Emergencies Act.” A federal court later ruled the Liberal’s actions “did not bear the hallmarks of reasonableness, justification, transparency, and intelligibility” and violated the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.[1]

This is the same Liberal Party that also enacted one of the strongest vaccine mandates for travellers in the world, banning Canadians from all forms of public transport unless they took an experimental injection.[2] The divisions they caused, the jobs that were lost, the people that left the country, the impact on mental development of children… we will be reaping the ill effects for years to come.

This is the same Liberal Party whose Standing Committee on Finance has recommended to “No longer provide charitable status to anti-abortion organizations” and to “Amend the Income Tax Act to provide a definition of a charity, which would remove the privileged status of ‘advancement of religion’ as a charitable purpose.”[3] It would then require churches, synagogues, and mosques to hand over their assets to another beneficiary, or pay a revocation tax.

To deny this aspect of living in society by intending to do away, in such a draconian fashion, with the current status for religious and pro-life charitable organizations is utterly deplorable and entirely unacceptable in a democracy that is supposed to celebrate people’s religious faith and rights and has always recognized the irreplaceable role of faith, worship and religion in society. — Cardinal Frank Leo, Archbishop of Toronto, Letter, February 21, 2025

This is the same Liberal Party that required applicants for the Canada Summer Jobs Program to attest that they shared the government’s pro-abortion views – or be denied government funding,[4] a move which shut down many annual Canadian programs and events.

This is the same Liberal Party that bans pro-life candidates from running for office.[5]

This is the same Liberal Party that proposed gun laws banning many basic hunting rifles.[6]

This is the same Liberal Party that enacted legalized suicide under Bill C-7, which has now facilitated the death of over 60,000 Canadians since 2021[7] making Canada the fastest growing rate of legalized suicides in the world.[8]

This is the same Liberal Party paying hundreds of millions of Canadian taxpayer dollars for gender ideology propaganda, abortion, and other anti-family agendas overseas.[9]

This is the same Liberal Party that decriminalized homosexuality, included sexual orientation in the Canadian Human Rights Act, and passed Bill C-38, the Civil Marriage Act, to permit “gay marriage.”[10]

This is the same Liberal Party that introduced Bill C-4, which criminalizes parents and therapists who try to help minors with gender dysphoria accept who they are (so-called “conversion therapy”).[11]

This is the same Liberal Party that introduced a carbon tax that drove up the cost of living for Canadians,[12] and is proposing to heavily tax industry with more carbon taxes.[13]

This is the same Liberal Party who wants to dismantle the oil industry, which would destabilize power grids and drive the cost of living up further.[14]

In other words, the Liberal Party of Canada is literally the Party of Death – death to freedom, death to the unborn, death to the elderly and mentally ill, death to traditional marriage and family, death to economic growth, death to the energy sector, death to prosperity. With the election of central banker Mark Carney as the new Prime Minister of Canada, it will be the death of a nation as we know it…

Mark Carney – A global communist

Few Canadians bothered to learn who Mark Carney (a Catholic) is, a virtual unknown in this country. When Justin Trudeau stepped aside as prime minister, Carney was temporarily put in his place, and has now been formally elected by the Canadian populace to be prime minister.[15]

Trudeau was essentially an actor following a global agenda. Carney, however, is one of the men writing that agenda. What agenda? That of the World Economic Forum (WEF) which has been commandeering what is called a “Great Reset” of the global economy through a “fourth industrial revolution” that will apparently merge our biological, digital, and physical identities.

Their goal is to “reset” the global economy under a completely new “stakeholder capitalism” economic model whereby the entire globe is integrated, surveilled, and controlled through a digital monetary structure. WEF founder, Klaus Schwab (who is currently under investigation for financial and ethical misconduct) said of Trudeau when he was prime minister:

I couldn’t imagine anybody who could represent more the world which will come out of this Fourth Industrial Revolution… Who could represent such a world better than you, prime minister?

Carney, however, actually sat on the foundation board of the WEF. He was a member of the Group of Thirty, an international body of leading financiers and academics. He attended the annual meetings of the Bilderberg Group in 2011, 2012, and 2019. In January 2020, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Carney to the position of finance advisor for the U.K. presidency of the COP26 United Nations Climate Change conference in Glasgow. He was the U.N. Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance.

Carney served as the eighth governor of the Bank of Canada from 2008 to 2013. He then served as the 120th governor of the Bank of England from 2013 to 2020, where he led the British central bank’s response to Brexit and the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NB: Carney also advised Trudeau on Canada’s COVID-19 response which, as noted, was repudiated by a federal court.[16]

All this is to say that Carney is essentially one of the world’s leading neo-communists:

Mark Carney draws inspiration from, among others, Marx, Engels and Lenin, but the agenda he promotes differs from Marxism in two key respects. First, the private sector is not to be expropriated but made a “partner” in reshaping the economy and society. Second, it does not make a promise to make the lives of ordinary people better, but worse. Carney’s Brave New World will be one of severely constrained choice, less flying, less meat, more inconvenience and more poverty: “Assets will be stranded, used gasoline powered cars will be unsaleable, inefficient properties will be unrentable,” he promises. — Peter Foster, National Post, Jun 5, 2021.

Carney boasts that one of his nicknames was “Carnage.” Given the non-scientific response to COVID and his increasingly dubious claims of a “climate emergency,” that title seems more than fitting. But it’s his economic philosophy that will wreak the most carnage.

In his book Value(s): Building a Better World for All, Carney claims that western society is morally rotten, and that it has been corrupted by capitalism, which has brought about a “climate emergency” that threatens life on earth. This, he claims, requires rigid controls on personal freedom, industry, and corporate funding. In his review of his philosophies, Peter Foster says Carney projects that the Fourth Industrial Revolution might bring about a source of political unrest. Writes Carney:

(I)t could be generations before the gains of the Fourth Industrial Revolution are widely shared. In the interim, there could be a long period of technological unemployment, sharply rising inequalities and intensifying social unrest … If this world of surplus labour comes to pass, Marx and Engels could again become relevant.

Indeed, Klaus Schwab and advisor Yuval Noah Harari speak breathlessly if not gleefully how robots and AI will eliminate tens of millions of jobs. But it is precisely “out of chaos” that “Marx and Engels could again become relevant.” Thus, in Carney’s view, “the private sector is to become a partner in imposing its own bondage,” writes Foster. “This will be do-it-yourself totalitarianism … Carney’s climate plan is much closer to the notion of Soviet central long-term planning … What Carney ultimately wants … is a technocratic dictatorship justified by climate alarmism.”[17]

‘When communism comes again…’

Of course, most Canadians would readily dismiss the notion that the country is nosediving toward communism, probably because they don’t see jackboots marching up and down the streets. But that’s precisely why the country is in peril: Canadians have been sleepwalking into socialism for decades and the “town criers,” like Foster, Dr. Jordan Peterson, and even Tucker Carlson, who sounded this alarm in packed hockey arenas in Canada last year, have been ignored.

Premier Danielle Smith of Alberta has warned Carney and his radical party that her province will no longer tolerate the “status quo” of a federal government that has “overtly attacked” the provincial economy.[18]

Beyond Canadian borders, Spanish Cardinal Antonio Canizares Llovera of Valencia warned that his country is now on the verge of a communist revival:

Marxist communism, which seemed destroyed with the fall of the Berlin Wall, has been reborn and is certain to govern Spain. The sense of democracy is substituted for the imposition of a single way of thinking and by authoritarianism and absolutism incompatible with democracy … With much pain, I have to tell you and warn you that I have perceived an attempt to make Spain stop being Spain.

In America, we watched as the Marxist “Black Lives Matter” movement spread like a cancer across college campuses.

Thus the communist ideal wins over many of the better minded members of the community. These in turn become the apostles of the movement among the younger intelligentsia who are still too immature to recognize the intrinsic errors of the system. — Pope Pius XI, Divini Redemptoris, n. 15

Humanity stands at the very threshold of seeing the final fulfillment of one of the most famous church-approved Marian apparitions, in which Our Lady said to three children at Fatima, Portugal:

If my requests are heeded, Russia will be converted, and there will be peace. If not, [Russia] will spread her errors throughout the world, causing wars and persecutions of the Church. The good will be martyred; the Holy Father will have much to suffer; various nations will be annihilated.

She allegedly repeated this warning again at Garabandal, Spain, in the 1960s, telling the seers there:

When communism comes again everything will happen.

Communism has indeed come again, this time, wearing a green hat. The “Green New Deal, ”“Build Back Better,” and “Great Reset” are just slogans to hide the goals of deluded globalists and central bankers like Mark Carney. And the Canadian populace has bought their alarmism hook, line, and sinker.

But far from being an innocent nation duped by crafty globalists, it’s also true that the people get the king they deserve. Canadians have done little to stop the river of blood that now flows through our collective streets through abortion and suicide.

Wokism remains a real threat to religious freedom here. Even “conservative” leader Pierre Poilievre, who lost his seat in this recent election, emphatically rejected the idea that he would restrict abortion or even allow it to be debated.

Hence, the first words I read that day the Lord called me to this writing apostolate are now echoing like a hammer on metal in my soul:

Go and say to this people: Listen carefully, but do not understand! Look intently, but do not perceive! Make the heart of this people sluggish, dull their ears and close their eyes; lest they see with their eyes, and hear with their ears, and their heart understand, and they turn and be healed. (Isaiah 6:9-10)

In other words, let them reap what they have sown.[19]

And this is the verdict, that the light came into the world, but people preferred darkness to light, because their works were evil. (John 3:19)

As one Canadian Catholic politician, who lost to his opponent in this election, said to me in a letter today:

… we couldn’t win. It’s not fate. It’s people willingly blinding themselves: we want to turn away from God [Is 6:9-10, 2 Th 2:11-12, Ro 1:28, Deu 28:28]. While door-knocking, citizens were uninterested or would not be bothered by politics … Even churches were not willing to promote Christ’s message of conversion applied to politic (social doctrine of the Church) … It’s God letting us go on the path of our choosing so that we break our noses and learn. Combine that with the “signs of the times” … Well…

I have been thinking a lot about what Pope Pius XI said about Russia:

Russia [was considered] the best-prepared field for experimenting with a plan elaborated decades ago, and who from there continue to spread it from one end of the world to the other. — Pope Pius XI, Divini Redemptoris, n. 24.

Is it possible that Canada, Australia, California, the U.K., and other Western regions are the new “experimental” grounds for the neo-communism that has already possessed China? Indeed, China was actually found to be endorsing Mark Carney in this last election.[20]

At the end of the day, all of this has been foretold in apparition after apparition, in papal warning after papal warning.[21] So while it is no surprise, it is always a sobering moment to watch an entire nation needlessly fall into a diabolical pit.

I do exhort all the communities to an “ever watchful scrutiny of the signs of the times.” This is in fact a grave responsibility, since certain present realities, unless effectively dealt with, are capable of setting off processes of dehumanization which would then be hard to reverse. — Pope Francis, Evangelii Gaudium, n. 51.

O Canada — what have you done?

