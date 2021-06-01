Masks! What are they good for?

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

June 1, 2021 (American Thinker) — The CDC finally said that vaccinated people can ditch the masks. Where I live (in a free red state), a lot of people promptly did. Now, at stores, nobody asks whether those without masks are vaccinated. We trust them to make their own decisions. However, a lot of people are still wearing those skimpy, often dirty rags on their faces. It turns out that they should ditch them, too, because a new, comprehensive study found that masks made no difference to the Wuhan virus's spread.

Because I'd come from California, with its many wildfires, I had N95 masks on hand when the virus started. We wore them, and they may well have stopped a few virus particles from passing through. Of course, the fact that my limited supply meant that we also re-wore them and, about once a week, washed them with liquid detergent suggests that their protection was dubious at best.

Compared to our fellow Americans, we were well protected. Whenever we ventured out, we saw people wearing the equivalent of t-shirts or napkins on their faces. They had them under their noses, they touched them constantly, they shuffled them repeatedly in and out of pockets and bags, and they generally rendered them completely ineffective at stopping viruses. My feeling all year was that the masks were pure theater.

I was right. A study from the University of Louisville, one that initially believed that masks did help, looked at CDC data found — and discovered that masks were useless when it came to stopping COVID's spread:

Randomized control trials have not clearly demonstrated mask efficacy against respiratory viruses, and observational studies conflict on whether mask use predicts lower infection rates. We hypothesized that statewide mask mandates and mask use are associated with lower COVID-19 case growth rates in the United States. Methods We calculated total COVID-19 case growth and mask use for the continental United States with data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. We estimated post-mask mandate case growth in non-mandate states using median issuance dates of neighboring states with mandates. Results Case growth was not significantly different between mandate and non-mandate states at low or high transmission rates, and surges were equivocal. Mask use predicted lower case growth at low, but not high transmission rates. Growth rates were comparable between states in the first and last mask use quintiles adjusted for normalized total cases early in the pandemic and unadjusted after peak Fall-Winter infections. Mask use did not predict Summer 2020 case growth for non-Northeast states or Fall-Winter 2020 growth for all continental states. Conclusions Mask mandates and use are not associated with slower state-level COVID-19 spread during COVID-19 growth surges. Containment requires future research and implementation of existing efficacious strategies.

Perhaps if everyone had first disinfected his hands and then placed high-end, single-use N95 masks snugly over his face, the data might have been different. What really happened was that people lost a year of seeing each other's faces. In addition, they suffered from low oxygen intake, they developed rashes, they damaged their dental health, and they wasted a lot of money on foolish face coverings.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The worst thing that happened was to children. Babies need to see human faces to develop. Little children were inhibited from playing and leading normal lives. Empathy dies a little when you cannot see someone's face. (Burqas are a very effective part of dehumanizing women in the Islamic world.)

But the mask Nazis were inflexible. In New Jersey, a school nurse was suspended when she rightly called the mask mandate “child abuse.” If you doubt her, pay attention to her experience:

I had a kid come down to me. She was wearing a mask. She was crying. She had vomited in class…I pulled her mask off. It was full of vomit. Her mask was full of vomit.

Child abuse, indeed.

We've read about the leftists who refuse to lose the masks, whether because they're willing victims of Stockholm syndrome or because they're making political statements. Think of those masks as the equivalent of the rattle on a snake. These are people you should avoid. Everyone else should ditch those face diapers. Perhaps they can be used as hammocks for hamster cages and dolls' houses.

Published with permission from the American Thinker.