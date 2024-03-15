Mass migration is a globalist-led plot to hijack the American political system

In a recent interview, war correspondent Lara Logan explains why global elites push unfettered mass migration, and how they have managed to be so successful at doing so.

(LifeSiteNews) — In an interview with prominent war correspondent Lara Logan, online political commentator Stephen Gardner asked why Joe Biden was “flying 320,000 immigrants into the United States in secret flights.”

Logan’s stark reply was a reminder of globalist migration plans.

“Was the real reason they did this to relieve pressure on Border Patrol? No,” Logan said. “The real reason was to hide it.”

Logan explained that what we are seeing is a “global policy on migration that is being implemented in the United States,” and that the policy is being ushered in under the guise that “migration is a human right.”

The reason for this, said Logan, is that population replacement will enable the political class to manipulate every future election with impunity.

UN’s declaration that migration is a human ‘right’

To support her claim, Logan directed her audience to “go back to the 2018 United Nations Global Compact on Migration” which enshrined migration as a human right.

It was then that they “began to talk about regular and irregular flows of migration,” she explained, noting the effect this policy had on the language used by the former and current press secretaries of the White House.

“…and that is what Jen Psaki first and then Karine the idiot – that’s the language they use at the podium,” she charged.

The reframing of migration as a “human right” has permitted the Democratic Party to adopt this reimagining of a mass influx of undocumented people as a humanitarian cause – stifling criticism, and bypassing lawmaking and the law itself in the process.

“That’s why it can’t be a crisis,” explained Logan, “it can’t be [the actions of the] elite – because you’re exercising your human right [to migrate].”

Logan argued that this fits perfectly with other globalist agendas, not only providing a grateful base of new and loyal voters, but also serving as a way for elites to legitimize the so-called “climate crisis.”

“Let’s not forget that with climate change we’re going to have this two billion people or so who are going to need to migrate – and we’re going to have to accommodate them because they’re not doing anything wrong.”

She maintains that mass migration, covertly undertaken using U.S. taxpayers’ money to fund secret flights into the country, is evidence that the political leadership has “taken a globalist policy and they are implementing that.”

Logan asserts that this rights-based argument gives a “moral” cover to the fact this operation completely ignores the law, public opinion and undermines the sovereign power of the U.S. itself.

According to her, the Biden administration is “bypassing the legislature, bypassing the voters – even the voters in their own party” in pursuit of this goal.

Mass migration’s usefulness to the climate agenda

Her argument is a textbook case of the impact of “rights-based” globalism, as practised by the NGOs of Western oligarchs such as George Soros, whose Open Society Foundations promote open borders and dissolve societies into factions of sexual behavior and racial resentment.

“They are implementing a globalist policy at the expense of national sovereignty and of our own laws,” Logan summarized.

Logan further emphasized that “there is not an ounce of truth” to the promoted “climate change” solutions, a point supported by Britain’s leading political philosopher, John Gray.

In his latest book, The New Leviathans, he states his belief that the climate is changing, but that nothing we can do will stop it. He said so in a recent interview with Unherd in London:

You can’t just stop it. There’s a general idea among environmentalists that we started this so we can stop it. They are wrong. We started it, probably, but we can’t stop it.

Gray believes in alleged man-made climate change, but not in carbon “net zero,” which he sees as a “narcissistic” act of self-harm. He asserts that by pursuing such a goal, the only result will be that other less ideologically-driven nations will simply prosper as we cripple ourselves.

“Consider German climate policy. Germany, as we keep hearing, is incomparably more adult, more advanced, more modern, and in every way superior to bungling Britain. But in Germany, the result of their closing down of nuclear and going for renewables has been an increased reliance on the dirtiest kind of coal. Well, this is tragic, but it’s even more than tragic. It is completely absurd,” he said.

Gray’s demolition of the argument for net zero strikes at the heart of the better-world make belief which is also driving the human “right” to mass migration. He says that without the attachment to fantasies which lead to ruin in reality, many people simply cannot face the world.

“It’s difficult to put these arguments forward because people start shouting at you or they start crying or they say they can’t get up in the morning,” he lamented.

This explains the emotional charge which Logan says has been intentionally coded into the “right” to migrate, leading to a significant change of the voting population and the nation in which it arrives.

To those who cannot live without these comforting fairytales, Gray says, “I rather brutally suggest: ‘Well don’t. Stay in bed until you get a better reason for getting up. And if you don’t, well, there we are. Progress always has casualties.'”

His idea of progress here is one in which we are all in need: one towards a recognition that grand “utopian” globalist schemes are rapidly creating not a dream world, but a living nightmare.

The manipulation of language to reframe the debate

In service of this future dream world, Logan argues that Joe Biden sent his “emissaries” across South America to alert them to the fact the borders would be open. She names National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as one, saying his invitational tour partnered with official censorship of terms such as “illegal.”

“They denied journalists access, they removed the word illegal from the language of the Border Patrol, Customs and from Homeland Security and all across the U.S. government,” Logan relayed.

She says this has completely recast the way the issue is discussed, even beyond the state-sanctioned media apparatus.

“You’ll notice we now only talk about migrants we don’t talk about illegal immigrants in the national discourse,” she observed.

Logan says this extends to outlets such as NewsMax, considered outside the mainstream, but which has been equally susceptible to the propaganda terms legitimizing borderless population transfer.

The billion dollar industry of human trafficking

Yet her shocking presentation moves beyond the intentional manipulation of language. She moves on to cite the dreadful trafficking in children which accompanies lawless borders, amidst a global human trafficking industry estimated to be worth 150 billion dollars in 2021.

The Department for Homeland Security, which provided these figures, makes no mention of the growing market in human trafficking in its latest report under Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Majorkas.

As FAIR, the Federation for American Immigration Reform, reported, Mayorkas was impeached for his “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” and his “breach of public trust.” He was impeached on February 13, by a vote of 214-213.

After that, FAIR’s media director, Ira Mehlman, said that though Sec. Mayorkas cannot be removed from office by this vote, which would require a two-thirds majority in favor, it “sends a clear message that this is an unprecedented case of a public official deliberately subverting laws and violating his oath of office.”

Mehlman describes Mayorkas’ tenure as one of deliberate “sabotage,” leading to millions of illegal immigrants entering the U.S.

“The results of his sabotage of laws and policies were immediate and dramatic,” Mehlman charged. “By the end of his third year at the helm of DHS, some 10 million illegal aliens had entered the country, including about 1.8 million who were never encountered and have disappeared into the country.”

According to FAIR, “Mayorkas privately conceded that some 85 percent of those encountered at the southern border are now being released into the country.”

With the Council on Foreign relations estimating in 2020 that one in every 184 people worldwide is a victim of human trafficking, the moral argument of a “right” to mass migration is rendered dubious at best.

Lawless borders permit the trade in human beings to flourish, with human trafficking becoming the second most profitable criminal enterprise in the U.S. by 2020. Given the dramatic influx since that time, it is likely that this horrendous trade has only increased.

The diluting of Christian societies

Population transfer is a long-standing globalist aim. It has, as LifeSiteNews has shown, an expressly anti-Christian aim.

LifeSiteNews has reported for years on the diabolical partnership of the anti-natalist global agenda with the replacement rhetoric of mass migration.

With the current administration in the U.S. having sabotaged its own border control, the rights of the domestic population are, according to Logan, being ignored as openly as their laws. She claims the endgame is not merely to “get Joe Biden back in office” – but a means of hijacking the electoral system – and political power – forever.

You can watch the interview in full here.

