Meet Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Department of Stealth and Inhumane Services

February 25, 2021 (Family Research Council) — Joe Biden wouldn't trust his health care to someone with zero experience, so why is he asking America to? That was one of the biggest questions at Tuesday's Senate grilling of Xavier Becerra, the president's surprising pick for HHS secretary. The California attorney general, who's never had a lick of training in medicine, science, pharma, or the health care world, is applying for a job to oversee — not just the nation's pandemic response — but the biggest budget of any U.S. agency as a complete novice. And Biden said Donald Trump's COVID plan was bad?

The president could have found a better candidate on LinkedIn, Senator James Lankford (R-Okla.) said — without joking. "If you're doing a search on LinkedIn for someone who'd be a perfect match to be in Health and Human Services, he wouldn't even show up -- because he has no health care background or experience... Becerra is not a health care professional," he argued on "Washington Watch." "Traditionally in this role, [there] would be someone who's been in health care administration or a physician or a scientist. We're in the middle of a pandemic. And you would think the group that's going to oversee the pandemic response and all that's got to happen would be somebody with a science or health care background. But instead, President Biden has selected an attorney. That seems to be his only criteria. And his only main qualification on this is he has been [a] very outspoken [supporter] of abortion — and not just the existence of abortion, but the [radical promotion] of it."

In his opinion — and the opinion of several Republicans in Tuesday's hearing — this isn't a nominee that should even be considered. "He may be qualified to be something like an attorney general, but definitely not leading Health and Human Services." The only real experience he has with the industry is suing hospitals, pregnancy care centers, and other entities that aren't pro-abortion enough for his liking. When he served as attorney general of California, people didn't just object to his extreme views (which are bad enough), they objected to how he forced those views on others — stripping conscience protections, suing states with pro-life laws, even ordering pro-life centers to advertise for abortion.

When David Daleiden's undercover videos exposed Planned Parenthood for its baby body parts market, what did Becerra do? "Instead of going [after] those that were selling the body parts of children, he immediately filed suit against the individuals that exposed it," Lankford said in disgust. "So he went after the whistleblowers instead of going after those that were selling the body parts." Imagine what he would do with a $1.286 trillion budget and 80,000 employees.

Senator Mike Braun (R-Ind.) tried to pin him down on that, asking if he would "commit to not using taxpayer money to fund abortion and abortion providers?" Becerra replied that he would follow the law. When Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kans.) pressed him on chemical abortion and why he supported removing the safety regulations, he dodged, saying that it was important for women to have "access to health care without COVID being a danger." But what about the dangers of the drugs, conservatives wanted to know, which have resulted in thousands of hospitalizations, blood transfusions, infections, and deaths?

Even moderates like Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) seemed stunned by Becerra's barbaric views. "Most people agree that partial-birth abortion is awful," Romney insisted. "You voted against a ban on partial-birth abortion. Why?" Becerra gave the standard reply, saying he respected other people's views and thought they could "find common ground" — to which Romney fired back, there is no common ground on a procedure that half-delivers, then kills, a healthy baby. It's bad enough that he is unqualified, but to double down on being inhumane should be a deal killer in his bid to head the nation's health agency.

Like most people, Lankford says he wants to believe "that the person who leads Health and Human Services is actually helping humans receive services rather than taking human life. I'm proud to be able to say I believe all children are valuable. For whatever reason, he believes only some children are valuable."

Worse, he wants to force everyone who doesn't agree with him to destroy those children — whether they're morally opposed or not. That's why Lankford introduced a bill, SB 183, that would protect basic conscience protections. They may be in federal law now, but, as he pointed out, they "only work if the government actually [enforces them]." If an administration like Biden's won't, then he thinks these men and women who got in the health care profession to save lives should have some way to fight back — in court or otherwise. The point is "to say to all of my colleagues, Republican and Democrat alike, why can't we at least agree to be able to honor the basic rights and conscience of individuals?"

Of course, if they vote to approve this radical, there's no guarantee any freedoms — or lives — will stand. "The only reason he was selected," Lankford argued, "was because of his outspoken support for abortion. This was a hat tip to the Left and the most progressive elements of the president's party to be able to say, 'I'm going to be the most pro-abortion president ever' after having President Trump [as] the most pro-life president ever."

