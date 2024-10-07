Melania’s pro-abortion memoir reveals the courage of Donald Trump’s pro-life presidency 

As president, Donald Trump took bold action for the unborn that resulted in the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The fact that his policy positions conflicted with his wife’s beliefs makes his stand even more courageous.

(LifeSiteNews) — Readers were no doubt dismayed to discover the pro-abortion views of Melania Trump, expected to be published soon in her upcoming autobiography. According to the memoir excerpts, first leaked by the U.K.’s Guardian, Melania has held strong pro-abortion views throughout her “entire adult life,” and she believes that it is a “fundamental right” of a woman to “terminate her pregnancy if she wishes.” But is this evidence Donald Trump himself was never pro-life?

A quick review of the bold actions of President Donald J. Trump demonstrates that Melania’s views on the issue of abortion are not his views. Melania said as much herself in a recent interview. After defending her pro-abortion views, Melania insisted that her husband “has different beliefs.”

Indeed, with the unexpected release of Melania’s apparently longstanding abortion boosterism, it is more remarkable that President Trump’s courageous actions in office so greatly advanced the pro-life cause, establishing him as the most pro-life president in U.S. history. Yes, readers may have also been disturbed by some of Trump’s recent statements, but they must be seen in the context of what he has done for the unborn.

President Trump campaigned openly as a pro-life president in 2016. In his debate with Hillary Clinton, he unflinchingly declared that the gruesome practices of late-term, partial-birth abortion were “not okay” with him, whereas Hillary passionately defended women’s “right” to obtain abortions without any government restrictions.

After his election, President Trump became the first U.S. president to make a special appearance and speak during the March for Life in the nation’s capital. Yes, that is correct: President Reagan never did so in his eight years in office, nor did Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush in their combined 12 years in office. And the National March for Life had taken place every January since 1973.

When President Trump participated in the 2020 March for Life, he spoke about the “eternal truth” that “every child is a precious and sacred gift from God.” He added that “unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House.” He strongly opposed the Democrat views supporting “taxpayer-funded abortion all the way up until the moment of birth.” Finally, he declared, “every human life, born and unborn, is made in the holy image of Almighty God.”

Most importantly, in the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump promised to select any future Supreme Court appointments from a list of prominent judges with a track record of following the U.S. Constitution from an originalist perspective, following the plain text and historical context of the Constitution. Notably, the word abortion is not mentioned in the Constitution, though the murderous practice has existed as far back as antiquity. Then, during his presidential term, he filled three successive Supreme Court vacancies with the more originalist Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, who have largely shown fidelity to our Constitution, as President Trump had promised.

These bold actions by President Trump resulted in the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022 – an event most pro-lifers wondered if they would ever see in their lifetimes. Thank you, President Trump! Thank you, Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett!

The abortion issue now can be decided by the people at the level of our states, and our church pastors and pro-life organizations are free to actively persuade the people to follow the truths of the pro-life positions. We can even hope to persuade Melania Trump! But that conservative majority in the U.S. Supreme Court is truly on the line in this 2024 election, along with the rest of the future judicial vacancies in the lower federal courts.

Now we have learned that as President Trump carried out this landmark fight, it seems that he did not have his beloved wife, Melania, at his side on this issue. He was advocating for major policy positions which conflicted with his own wife’s strongly-held personal views – and she is reportedly the Catholic in the family! That, arguably, makes President’s Trump’s bold actions even more courageous. It’s true that it has never been more important than it is now to pray for Donald and Melania Trump, and we also shouldn’t forget to be thankful for the many actions President Trump took to defend unborn children.

R. Timothy McCrum practiced law for 37 years in Washington, D.C., arguing cases typically involving the U.S. government at all levels of the federal courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court. He is the father of five children, including four Christendom College graduates, and grandfather of 16 grandchildren, plus one unborn grandchild soon to be born, God-willing.

