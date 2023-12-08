Mental toughness is indispensable to Catholics in the online business world

Dealing with embarrassment and the thought that people might be laughing at you is something you’re going to have to toughen up about. Yes, some people are laughing at you and will be critical of your work. If you do your best it should not matter to you.

LifeSiteNews ) — Catholics are called upon to save the souls that cross their path by cooperating with grace. Many souls can be won for Christ if good Catholics reach influential positions in business. This is why it has been a long-standing tradition for Catholic boys to wear dress clothes to school and behave with a certain level of decorum in the classroom. They are being conditioned to feel comfortable in the professional world. Catholic girls wear dresses and skirts during their school years for the same reason. They are educated as thoroughly as the boys not only so that they can raise the next generation of good Catholics but also so they can complement—not compete with—men while bringing order and beauty, not temptation and distraction.

Sports also have a long tradition in Catholic education because sports teach mental toughness, a concept that is the focus of this article.

Sadly, the biggest cause of several generations of not-so-tough people is broken families. Mental toughness is easier for those from intact families who have been supported and encouraged throughout childhood. But whether you were raised in an intact family or not, you can develop habits that will allow you to get tough and succeed.

Most of this discussion centers on online business presence, but the tactics laid forth can be applied in all areas of life. When building an online business, the most difficult hurdle for many to overcome is discomfort in developing and nurturing relationships with site visitors and influencers. Without being able to transform the fear of embarrassment and the feeling of inadequacy caused by past failures into something positive, your business will not survive.

For many, developing content comes easily, especially if they are passionate about their business. However, if you want to be successful you must start networking and engaging with people on social media, through newsletters, and with SMS alerts. Making content and posts when your online presence is “invisible” is easy, but as that content becomes more and more visible to strangers, doubt starts sneaking in. This is obviously the worst time for this uninvited new emotion to arrive because, let’s face it, it is the make it or break it period for your business.

Dealing with embarrassment and the thought that people might be laughing at you is something you’re going to have to toughen up about. Yes, some people are laughing at you and will be critical of your work. If you do your best it should not matter to you. Do what you do for your audience, clients, or visitors, but most importantly for Almighty God.

People keep up with what you are doing because they like what you are offering. Don’t let unsubscribes ruin your day. Not everyone is going to consume your product. Keep in mind you are doing it for those who are closest to you—your family—and for the greater glory of God. He loves you unconditionally.

A very successful businessman I know always says, “Make them say no.” He doesn’t let the fear of rejection get in his way, and his achievements prove it.

Dealing with feelings of inadequacy, the fear that you are inferior to others, is another stumbling block. Many successful businessmen started at ground level. Perseverance and dedication to a purpose is what drove them forward. You too must persevere. READ: Cherishing the sanctity of life can help overcome our culture’s crisis of meaning

Writing an “about us” page and updating it often is an excellent exercise in toughening up before feelings of inadequacy. Don’t just write about who you and your business are now; write about who you want to be in the future. Note the milestones you’ve reached and put your most outrageous goal on that page. Keep reaching for the stars. Have faith that God will guide you where you are most needed. Even if you don’t reach that farfetched dream goal, you will have done so much more as a Catholic in the world of business than you ever would have if you allowed your doubts to cripple your efforts.

Another thing to keep in mind about overcoming the feeling of inferiority is that you are working with the tools God gives you. The St. Augustine Institute’s Ode to Saint Cecilia addresses this when the composer Handel says, “The times that I feel most inspired are usually my darkest moments.” Let that remind you to embrace your crosses and then improvise. You may be inferior as far as equipment and budget goes but no-one can outdo you in stick-to-itiveness or resolve. READ: How the LGBT movement poisons your children through the entertainment industry

Past failures are the root of many doubts, but taking the good from the failed attempt will help you get a tough mental attitude. If you have a noble heart and your intentions are good, never be afraid to try something new or promote your product. A Catholic author once related that he was at a conference with his novel and no passerby seemed interested. He began to regret setting up the booth. Eventually a priest approached and expressed excitement about the historical figure the novel chronicled. Time came for the good priest to deliver his conference talk. “If you are going to buy only one thing today, make it that man’s book,” he suddenly said while pointing out the Catholic author. The writer sold almost all the copies he had brought that day. There are two takeaways from this story. First, never let doubt stop you from promoting yourself and second, influencers help you get the response you want.

Catholics have a duty to be out in the world winning all things for Christ. Along with good education, which includes catechism and feeling comfortable in the professional world, mental toughness is an essential skill. We are called to spread the faith and defend the faith. This opportunity is often missed in the business world due to a lack of mental toughness. Always remember that your Catholic faith made you better prepared for success than most of the people in your generation. Get out there, give it your all, and remember what it says in Fr. Garesché’s The Catholic Book of Character and Success: “You have within you the stuff of heroes!”

Kathleen Bowen is a wife and homeschooling mother of ten children. She began industriousfamily.com in 2013. As her children have grown, they’ve taken her down the path of Catholic moviemaking. Her family’s 5th film is currently in pre-production.

Share











