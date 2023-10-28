Message to the Trudeau gov’t: We will not forget God this Remembrance Day

This Remembrance Day, we remind the present Canadian government that the words 'Lest we forget' don't refer, as most believe, to the soldiers who died in the war. They actually refer to the danger of forgetting God.

(Everyday For Life Canada) — For Remembrance Day 2023, the Canadian Liberal Justin Trudeau government has instructed the military and their chaplains that they must not use Christian prayers and any reference to God in up-coming commemorative services. This is to make sure that Canadians worship the secular trinity of DIE, diversity, inclusion and equity.

We hope chaplains refuse to comply. We remind the present Canadian government about the true meaning of “Lest we forget.” It’s a phrase often used at Remembrance Day services. But the words don’t refer, as most believe, to the soldiers who died in the war.

The expression comes from the 1897 poem by Rudyard Kipling called, “Recessional.” It’s a Christian poem written to celebrate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee. This was long before World War of I and II. The phrase is repeated eight times. The author wants to emphasize the danger of forgetting what’s most important, of forgetting God:

God of our fathers, known of old

Lord of our far-flung battle line

Beneath whose awful hand we hold

Dominion over palm and pine—

Lord God of Hosts, be with us yet,

Lest we forget—lest we forget!

The idea of “lest thou forget” is also found in the Bible. In Deuteronomy 4: 7-9 we read: “For what nation is there so great, who hath God so nigh unto them, as the Lord our God is in all things that we call upon him for? And what nation is there so great, that hath statutes and judgments so righteous as all this law, which I set before you this day? Only take heed to thyself, and keep thy soul diligently, lest thou forget the things which thine eyes have seen, and lest they depart from thy heart all the days of thy life: but teach them thy sons, and thy son’s sons…”

This biblical quote is probably Kipling’s source for the phrase in the poem. “Recessional” is a warning to the nation, to England, not to forget the “Lord God of Hosts” and His “ancient sacrifice” of “a humble and contrite heart.” For without God, there can no true victory.

Military might and hardware are not enough in times of war. “Recessional” after World War I became part of Remembrance Day services in the British Commonwealth. “Lest we forget” became an expression to keep the memories of the soldiers who suffered and died fighting in war. The words are also used on war on many memorials and epitaphs.

The woke Justin Trudeau government now believes that God and Christian prayers no longer have a place in Remembrance Day services. Canadians are told to invoke the secular neutral gods of DIE, diversity, inclusion and equity.

Sadly, the Trudeau government wants Canadians to forget God this Remembrance Day, but we won’t. Instead, we remind his anti-Christian government that “All valiant dust that builds on dust, / And, guarding, calls not Thee to guard; / For frantic boast and foolish word—Thy Mercy on Thy People, Lord!” We can forget the Trudeau government but never God, as we honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to defend Canada and freedom.

May all the souls of those who have died in wars, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.

Recessional

God of our fathers, known of old,

Lord of our far-flung battle line,

Beneath whose awful hand we hold

Dominion over palm and pine—

Lord God of Hosts, be with us yet,

Lest we forget—lest we forget! The tumult and the shouting dies;

The Captains and the Kings depart:

Still stands Thine ancient sacrifice,

An humble and a contrite heart.

Lord God of Hosts, be with us yet,

Lest we forget—lest we forget! Far-called, our navies melt away;

On dune and headland sinks the fire:

Lo, all our pomp of yesterday

Is one with Nineveh and Tyre!

Judge of the Nations, spare us yet,

Lest we forget—lest we forget! If, drunk with sight of power, we loose

Wild tongues that have not Thee in awe,

Such boastings as the Gentiles use,

Or lesser breeds without the Law—

Lord God of Hosts, be with us yet,

Lest we forget—lest we forget! For heathen heart that puts her trust

In reeking tube and iron shard,

All valiant dust that builds on dust,

And, guarding, calls not Thee to guard;

For frantic boast and foolish word—

Thy Mercy on Thy People, Lord!

Reprinted with permission from Everyday For Life Canada.

