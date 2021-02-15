Middle School: Ground Zero for Indoctrinating America’s Children

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

February 15, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Did you know that math supports capitalist and imperialist views, and that teachers need to deconstruct its inherent racism?

This “woke” message from the Oregon Department of Education to the state’s educators is just the latest example of radical instruction in American schools. And some of the worst is found in middle schools.

Middle school is described by many parents as a gauntlet of twisted, dangerous indoctrination emanating from activist teachers, administrators, and school counselors drawn to the 6th to 8th grade age cohort. Why? Because the pubescent child is the ideal subject for ideological manipulation.

I heard recently from a concerned mom, a single Ohio parent raising two daughters. One had just completed 8th grade when her mom described to me the non-stop liberal agenda dominating the climate at her child’s middle school.

The hallways were papered with “LGBT” rainbows and messages pushing “love is love.” School announcements regularly featured perky voices plugging “gay-straight alliance” activities. Diversity, equity, social justice themes popped up everywhere, the mom told me. “My daughter was inundated with constant propaganda.”

Thankfully, her child remained solidly grounded in the truth, so the attempts to win her acceptance had the opposite effect, cementing her position as a determined Christian conservative.

But that isn’t the outcome in many families. Parents regularly report the poisonous fruit of bizarre middle school messages, including screaming matches over dinner with badly informed “tweens.” Parents watch their once-affectionate offspring turn into hard, hostile junior progressives with defiant attitudes, questionable friends, secret activities, falling grades and worse.

Many families suffer in silence, too intimidated to bring their concerns forward. In the wake of COVID shutdowns and remote learning, some have quietly chosen permanent home-schooling. But many are stuck in government schools, silently seething as children are intentionally sold sexual confusion, hatred of America, Marxism, and racial division.

Last fall in two Beavercreek, Ohio, middle schools, sixth graders were given a survey about their “sexual orientation.” Parents were not informed ahead of time. A newly-formed “Allies” club focusing on “LGBTQ” behaviors was also simultaneously being promoted to students, again, without parental knowledge. In Hopewell, Virginia, middle schoolers were asked about these subjects as well as defining terms like marital “affairs,” “boytoys,” and more.

In Oakdale, Louisiana, middle schoolers were asked on a surprise survey at a school-based health clinic if they are “gay, lesbian or bisexual” and had participated in “oral, anal or vaginal sex.” School health clinics, while initially appealing to many communities, end up bypassing parental consent as they dispense contraceptives, refer for abortion, or counsel affirmatively about homosexuality/gender identity issues during the school day.

Of course, obscene discussions of anal, oral and vaginal sex are standard fare in many “comprehensive sex education” classes, even in middle school — lessons that proponents defend as “medically accurate.”

Yeah, right. Sixth graders learning how to safely perform anal sex? In whose universe is this anything but pornographic, dangerous child corruption?

Middle school is the target age for a very controversial sex ed curriculum, developed by Planned Parenthood and called “Get Real.” Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus (Ohio) is partnering with Columbus City Schools to teach this obscene, promiscuity-plugging program paid for by a federal grant. “Get Real,” which focuses on teaching sixth and seventh graders about condoms and anal and oral sex, has been the subject of parent complaints in Cumberland County, North Carolina, and in Spokane, Washington, schools.

In Santa Ana, California, middle school children reported to their parents that their school day had included a school “LGBT” fair where men in “drag” gave make-up lessons. At a Thornton, Colorado, middle school, a career day featured a man in “drag” who goes by the stage name of “Jessica L’Whor.” The school’s explanation? To promote “inclusiveness.”

A school-wide assembly at a middle school in the Dayton, Ohio, area in 2019 took parents by surprise when they learned that, to observe “Coming Out Day,” actor/author Maulik Pancholy had been invited to speak to the whole student body. His entire reason for being there was to promote and normalize a homosexual identity, one that he says he first embraced when he was in 6th grade. He’s written a book about it. Pancholy is a familiar figure to youth since he is one of the voices on the Disney cartoon, “Phineas and Ferb.”

A dad in Cambridge, New York got 1.2 million views on his 2017 post on Facebook as he described his outrage over the school assignment for his 11-year-old son. The boy was to report on “genital reconstruction surgery” using the controversial “Genderbread Person” graphic.

And then there are the numerous complaints nationwide about Islamic indoctrination forced on students, mostly in middle school. In Gerrardstown, West Virginia, 7th grade students were asked to write the Islamic conversion statement, the Shahada, as part of a world religion class. A middle school in Bristol, Connecticut, disinvited a woman scheduled to speak to seventh graders about the “empowerment” of Muslim women after parents complained.

Then there are all the social justice and equity complaints. In Buffalo Public Schools, middle schoolers are told Western justice is “punitive” and teachers convey the idea that “[a]ll white people play a part in perpetuating systemic racism.” In Ames, Iowa, students are being bombarded in February (2021) with a “Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action” which includes promotion of “queer” and “trans” identities to dismantle “heteronormativity” and also lessons in “disrupting the Western prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another …”

You thought BLM was about race, not sexual deviancy? Perhaps your thinking has been shaped too much by Western civilization.

And to top it all off, middle school libraries are full of obscene, dark, trashy material masquerading as fiction. In Nassau County, Florida, parents were outraged about two books TTFN and TTYL (which stand for “Ta ta for now” and “Talk to you later”). The books include depictions of teen drinking, sexual behavior, and vulgar language.

A New Jersey mom contacted me several years ago to describe the deliberate indoctrination of her uncomplicated, “straight” 13-year-old son and several other middle school boys by a teacher affiliated with GLSEN, the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network. Unbeknownst to parents, the teacher loaned the boys pro-homosexual fiction and helped them set up a private Instagram account focusing on “LGBTQ” discussions. Fast forward to the present with good news. Because the mom caught this activity in time and blew the whistle, her son is back to being a normally-developing teen with zero interest in homosexual matters.

Parents need to be hyper-vigilant during the middle school years and take nothing for granted. If at all possible, remove your children from the toxic, corrupting climate of the typical American public middle school. These schools will educate your children, but it may be a hard lesson in lost innocence and early depravity.

Linda Harvey is president of Mission America.