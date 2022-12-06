message
Millions in Brazil continue election fraud protests following Bolsonaro’s alleged defeat

While the streets are replete with Bolsonaro voters demanding answers, reporters are asking 'Where are President-elect Lula's supporters?'
Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro hold a banner that reads in Portuguese 'Civil Resistance' during a demonstration in front of the Eastern Military Command against election results on November 2, 2022, in Rio de Janeiro, BrazilPhoto by Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Art Moore
This article was originally published by the WND News Center

(WND News Center) — For the thirty-second consecutive day, millions of Brazilians are on the streets of cities throughout the nation in perhaps the largest pro-democracy protests in history, contending left-wing presidential challenger Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s declared victory over conservative populist President Jair Bolsonaro was fraudulent.

Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court announced November 29 that the certification ceremony of Da Silva, a member of the Workers Party, will take place at 2 p.m. on December 12. The inauguration is scheduled for January 1.

READ: Top Brazilian court rejects Jair Bolsonaro’s challenge to presidential election defeat

The following day, however, Bolsonaro filed a petition with Brazil election authorities formally contesting the results, alleging some voting machines malfunctioned and that any votes cast through them should be annulled.

A former vice president of the Regional Electoral Court, Sebastião Coelho, in a November 20 speech called for the arrest of Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexandre de Moraes for pressing forward with certifying the election.

“More than 80 percent of judges in Brazil, at first and second instances, do not agree with what the Federal Supreme Court is doing,” Coelho said.

Establishment media largely have ignored the massive protests, said investigative reporter Matthew Tyrmand.

“This is the largest democratic protest in possibly human history, and the global media is crickets on this,” he said in an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News.

What’s clear, he said, is that the Brazilian people “don’t want to be led by a convicted criminal.”

READ: Globalist playbook meets heavy resistance by Brazilian populace: tonight on The John-Henry Westen Show

Long before Bolsonaro became president, Da Silva was convicted in three separate courts of 12 charges in a unanimous vote of 19 judges, he noted.

Da Silva’s judicial appointees in the Supreme Court, Tyrmand said, annulled and vacated Da Silva’s multiple sentences and freed him so he could run in the presidential election. That’s despite a Brazilian law that prohibits a convicted felon from running for office.

The judges, he said, put Da Silva “on the chessboard so they could attempt to control the outcome” of the election.

“And now the people, en masse, are crying foul,” said Tyrmand.

Even people in the districts where the socialist Da Silva supposedly has strongholds, such as the Amazon, the people there are marching.

“Every city in the country is filled with protesters,” Tyrman said. “And now the question is what is to be done when you have a judiciary that is not comprised of judges in the classical sense – impartial, nonpartisan judges – but political appointees and partisans who are working to skew an election outcome?”

READ: Chaos in Brazil: Bolsonaro supporters block roads in protest of declared election results

Tyrman noted the military has a special role in the Brazilian constitution, giving it authority to adjudicate separation of powers disputes.

“It looks like this will be coming to a head,” he said.

Protesters recognized Carlson’s coverage:

Tyrmand also appeared on Steve Bannon’s War Room to discuss the mass protests against electoral fraud in Brazil:

Steve Hanke, professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University and a senior fellow at the Independent Institute, posted video of protesters surrounding army barracks in an apparent appeal for military intervention.

Katie Daviscourt, a reporter for Rebel News, tweeted that the “biggest question about the protests in Brazil is where are President-elect Lula’s supporters?”

“Leftists are known for counter protesting, but there hasn’t been one video supporting Lula,” she wrote.

READ: Jair Bolsonaro consecrates Brazil to Mary days before presidential election

Millions, meanwhile, remain in the streets in support of Bolsonaro:

Hanke also posted a video showing ballots with Bolsonaro’s name in the trash:

Another video questioning the strength of da Silva’s support:

Protesters in Rio de Janeiro:

Protesters in São Paulo:

Reprinted with permission from the WND News Center.

