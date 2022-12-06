Millions in Brazil continue election fraud protests following Bolsonaro’s alleged defeat

While the streets are replete with Bolsonaro voters demanding answers, reporters are asking 'Where are President-elect Lula's supporters?'

(WND News Center) — For the thirty-second consecutive day, millions of Brazilians are on the streets of cities throughout the nation in perhaps the largest pro-democracy protests in history, contending left-wing presidential challenger Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s declared victory over conservative populist President Jair Bolsonaro was fraudulent.

Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court announced November 29 that the certification ceremony of Da Silva, a member of the Workers Party, will take place at 2 p.m. on December 12. The inauguration is scheduled for January 1.

The following day, however, Bolsonaro filed a petition with Brazil election authorities formally contesting the results, alleging some voting machines malfunctioned and that any votes cast through them should be annulled.

A former vice president of the Regional Electoral Court, Sebastião Coelho, in a November 20 speech called for the arrest of Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexandre de Moraes for pressing forward with certifying the election.

“More than 80 percent of judges in Brazil, at first and second instances, do not agree with what the Federal Supreme Court is doing,” Coelho said.

Establishment media largely have ignored the massive protests, said investigative reporter Matthew Tyrmand.

“This is the largest democratic protest in possibly human history, and the global media is crickets on this,” he said in an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News.

Thank you @TuckerCarlson for being the one major media show host who sees the import of what is going on in🇧🇷. These are the largest-scale protests in a democratic nation in human history. And the ramifications of this outcome are existentially important for Western Hemisphere. pic.twitter.com/D2MoaE3vKj — Matthew Tyrmand (@MatthewTyrmand) November 29, 2022

What’s clear, he said, is that the Brazilian people “don’t want to be led by a convicted criminal.”

Long before Bolsonaro became president, Da Silva was convicted in three separate courts of 12 charges in a unanimous vote of 19 judges, he noted.

Da Silva’s judicial appointees in the Supreme Court, Tyrmand said, annulled and vacated Da Silva’s multiple sentences and freed him so he could run in the presidential election. That’s despite a Brazilian law that prohibits a convicted felon from running for office.

The judges, he said, put Da Silva “on the chessboard so they could attempt to control the outcome” of the election.

“And now the people, en masse, are crying foul,” said Tyrmand.

Even people in the districts where the socialist Da Silva supposedly has strongholds, such as the Amazon, the people there are marching.

“Every city in the country is filled with protesters,” Tyrman said. “And now the question is what is to be done when you have a judiciary that is not comprised of judges in the classical sense – impartial, nonpartisan judges – but political appointees and partisans who are working to skew an election outcome?”

Tyrman noted the military has a special role in the Brazilian constitution, giving it authority to adjudicate separation of powers disputes.

“It looks like this will be coming to a head,” he said.

Protesters recognized Carlson’s coverage:

The only global reach media outlet that has covered protests in 🇧🇷: @TuckerCarlson at @FoxNews. And it is recognized by the patriots of 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/CjTgfnLELy — Matthew Tyrmand (@MatthewTyrmand) December 1, 2022

Tyrmand also appeared on Steve Bannon’s War Room to discuss the mass protests against electoral fraud in Brazil:

Steve Hanke, professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University and a senior fellow at the Independent Institute, posted video of protesters surrounding army barracks in an apparent appeal for military intervention.

Rio De Janeiro Brazil 🇧🇷 Protests continue over Fraudulent Election results, crowds continuing to surround Army Barracks across the country 👍 Why won’t MSM show this to you? They don’t want you to know you have power.

Rise Canadians Rise 🍁 pic.twitter.com/vCeeqqJXLv — 🍁Antonio Tweets 📣 (@AntonioTweets2) November 26, 2022

Katie Daviscourt, a reporter for Rebel News, tweeted that the “biggest question about the protests in Brazil is where are President-elect Lula’s supporters?”

“Leftists are known for counter protesting, but there hasn’t been one video supporting Lula,” she wrote.

Millions, meanwhile, remain in the streets in support of Bolsonaro:

The biggest question about the protests in Brazil is where are President-elect Lula’s supporters? Leftists are known for counter protesting but there hasn’t been one video supporting Lula. However, millions remain in the streets in support of Bolsonaro. pic.twitter.com/44Ac8BKARY — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) November 29, 2022

Hanke also posted a video showing ballots with Bolsonaro’s name in the trash:

Protests over the outcome of Brazil’s recent presidential election continue unabated. Protesters are ENRAGED. What has them exercised? Ballots with defeated Jair Bolsonaro’s name on them were found in the trash. Take a look:pic.twitter.com/pFsl3S2t2o — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) November 24, 2022

Another video questioning the strength of da Silva’s support:

🇧🇷Brazil – HOLD THE LINE

Protests continue over Election Fraud Lula’s supporters EXIST ONLY VIRTUALLY

It is a mystery why Brazilians have never seen Lula’s supposed 50 millions of supporters, who appear only inside voting machines but never on the streets. Are they even real? pic.twitter.com/tI0cqmYmGy — Sergeant News Network  (@Sgtnewsnetwork) November 27, 2022

Protesters in Rio de Janeiro:

11.30.22 Brazil .. for the thirty-first consecutive day, the Brazilian people are on the streets asking the Armed Forces for help. Protesters demand the ineligibility of candidate Lula, justice in elections and respect for the constitution. Rio de Janeiro RJ Brazil pic.twitter.com/Swz2SroOku — Fernanda MacMillan (@floresdepapel6) November 30, 2022

Protesters in São Paulo:

Brazil Fraud Elections,São Paulo City today Protests in the streets in favor of Bolsonaro 🇧🇷👊 pic.twitter.com/LxZnb4Pooq — James.bond237 (@JBond237) November 28, 2022

