Naomi Wolf: We are at the final stage before tyrannical leaders ‘crush democracy’

There are 10 steps that leaders who want to crush a democracy will always take. We are now in Step 10, and traitors are dissolving the boundaries and sovereignty of the United States. The same is also taking place in other nations

The COVID pandemic was used to strip us of our liberties and to conceptually terraform America into being ready to accept a CCP-style World Economic Forum-guided post-humane and post-constitutional world

We are at war, and the federal government, institutions and agencies of various kinds, and the media, have all been weaponized against the public

Hopelessness leads to inaction, and without action, we’re guaranteed to lose everything. The one thing the technocrats’ technology cannot compete with is the analog world — analog devices and in-person relationships — so that’s where our greatest strength lies

General guidance on how to prepare for near-future events, and what is needed for survival and success in the long term are addressed

(Mercola) – Repeat guest Naomi Wolf is the author of “The End of America,” published in 2007, and “The Bodies of Others: The New Authoritarians, COVID-19 and the War Against the Human,” which was released at the end of May 2022. In our previous interview, we discussed how “The End of America” dovetailed with current pandemic events. (You can download the first and last chapters for free on the publisher’s website, chelseagreen.com)

Here, we review what lies ahead if we don’t challenge and stand firm against the global control agenda. It’s really important to realize that the progression toward tyranny and loss of freedom is neither new nor accidental — and really has nothing to do with COVID or biosecurity per se.

These are just convenient justifications for the unjustifiable. No, this is a comprehensive plan for a global takeover that’s been in the works for many decades. What we’re seeing now is just the final implementation.

“I wrote ‘The End of America’ when I saw that issues around terrorism and the terror threat post-9/11 were being used in such a way as to hype fear and strip us of our civil liberties,” Wolf says. “There are 10 steps to fascism that leaders who want to crush a democracy will always take. They’re the same 10 steps whether the leaders are on the left or on the right. It really doesn’t matter.”

So, I looked at history at different times and places in which a robust democracy was crushed. You start with invoking a terrifying threat. It can be a real threat, but it’s hyped. You go on to surveil citizens. You create militia groups unaccountable to the rule of law. You create a Gulag. You start to demonize whistleblowers and critics. You start to call dissent, treason or espionage or subversion. And then you get to Step 10, which is martial law, declaring emergency law. Well, here we are at Step 10.”

The race toward a post-humane world

In the summer of 2020, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared residents could not have more than six people in their homes. As noted by Wolf, this is a massive and very clear violation of the First and Fourth Amendments — the right to privacy and the right to assembly.

That was the moment when Wolf knew for sure that the lockdowns had nothing to do with a public health emergency. That’s when she knew we were right smack dab in the middle of Step 10.

“We were seeing a wholesale race to exploit what was messaged as a global pandemic in such a way as to strip us of our remaining liberties and to terraform America, conceptually, into being ready to accept a CCP-style World Economic Forum-guided post-humane and post-constitutional world,” she says.

And that’s only escalated. So, [in ‘The Bodies of Others’] I walk the reader through the money flow. I show how bad actors ranging from the World Economic Forum, to the Chinese Communist Party, to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and of course, to big tech companies, massaged pandemic policy in various ways to suit their ends. I show how millions are flowing to big tech companies especially, as a result of completely medically unnecessary pandemic policies. And finally, I explain — speaking as a tech CEO, which I am now — that what the tech companies are driven by is that human beings in human space, having human conversations with human smiles and touch, are a competition that they cannot compete with. So, a lot of the policies that were rolled out, as related to a public health emergency, really serve to kill off that human advantage and transfer assets to big tech companies.

Yes, we are at war

Part of Step 10 is the proposed World Health Organization Pandemic Treaty, which would give the WHO unbridled privilege to declare an emergency and then have total authority to dictate the global response, even if that response contradicts the constitutional rights of a member state. And, while it may not strike most people as an act of war, it is in fact part of the global war effort against the public, the citizens of the world.

READ: GOP lawmaker introduces bill to withdraw US from UN and ‘corrupt’ WHO, cites submission to China

“Indeed, that’s what’s happening,” Wolf says. “And the fact that Americans have not been able to see this treaty easily to lobby their representatives … that’s just an example of why these metanational treaties are so extraordinarily dangerous …”

I wish people would wake up sooner, honestly. I’ve been warning people for about six months that a war is being waged against us here in the United States. We are at war, even though we think we’re not. We don’t see bullets flying. This is a new kind of war, and it’s a war that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has developed very skillfully. Stalinists also developed it skillfully. It’s never been done to us like this before, but look at the big picture please. Our southern border is open. Hundreds of thousands of people are pouring in. I’m in favor of legal immigration. I’m the daughter of immigrants. However, what’s happening, according to my sources, is that fighting-age men from Ukraine and Afghanistan are pouring in. Millions of dollars in state-of-the-art equipment — night vision goggles, military equipment — vanished in Afghanistan. We didn’t recover it. Where is it? Who knows? But these are men who are going all over the country, they’re not being identified. Their destinations are not identified. They could be put in place. We are very vulnerable. And then, north of us, our historically peaceful neighbor, Canada, their World Economic Forum puppet, Justin Trudeau, declared martial law for about 24 hours when the truckers were protesting in Ontario. What you saw there was unidentified, very mercenary looking — were they police? Were they soldiers? Very hard to tell because they weren’t identified, which is characteristic of an unaccountable mercenary. And they were very violent toward peaceful, lawful Canadian protestors. You saw the same black-clad, unidentifiable, super fit looking mercenaries … in France. When there were protests against the Green Pass, there was dramatic violence, shocking scenes, by these unidentifiable mercenaries.

Emergency powers are being used as a weapon of war

As noted by Wolf, all the pieces of the “emergency” also point in an obvious direction. In April 2022, President Biden extended emergency law for the eighth time, and this time he didn’t even pretend that it was related to a public health emergency. He said it was due to instability in Iraq. By extending his emergency powers, he can funnel millions of dollars, without accountability, into the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

READ: Gen. Flynn challenges Rand Paul to fight World Health Organization’s global vax passports

“He’s basically weaponizing HHS, all the way down to boards of health, which have been weaponized during the pandemic,” Wolf says. “So, we are at Step 10. This is Step 10.”

Nothing legally prevents, right now, here in New York state, the governor from doing what she’s trying to do, which is to create quarantine facilities and have a regulation to drag people off to open-ended quarantine if they’re exposed to a bloodborne pathogen. We narrowly defeated a similar regulation proposal in Washington state. But with the World Health Organization treaty, they will have that right. Nothing will stop them from having mercenaries that I can’t identify show up at the end of my driveway and say, ‘Naomi Wolf, you’re a public health threat.’ And the reason they can do this, also, is that this messaging is focusing on mental health too. So, if you fold mental health into public health, then you get a rationale to say, ‘Oh, dissent is a form of craziness,’ the way that it’s framed in, for instance, communist China. So, we are dissolving sovereignty all over the world if the WHO treaty is signed. It’s absolutely terrifying. We need to wake up and realize that this war is being waged against us. Traitors are dissolving the boundaries of our nation.”

Who are the perpetrators?

I suspect the perpetrators of this war are the global cabal that embraces technocracy and transhumanism. Wolf believes perpetrators fall into several different camps.

You were way ahead of the curve in identifying how serious this was, and the sources from which it would emanate. But I don’t see them as having no light between them. I see that they’re loosely operating in concert. Certainly, technocrats. Big Tech is an alliance of technocrats. Certainly, the World Economic Forum … Big Pharma isn’t even the main driver, in my judgment, as powerful and scary as it is. I think they’re using pharma as a global weapon. So, these entities — and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other bad nonprofits like the EcoHealth Alliance, which is at the center of everything, and other aligned bad nonprofits like the Committee for State and Territorial Epidemiologists — these third-party nonprofits allow government agencies like the CDC to offshore their criminality. For instance, the CDC contracted with these third parties to manage their data. My book shows how there’s been a consistent mismanagement or manipulation of data around the pandemic to the extent that one of my chapters is called ‘The Unverifiable Pandemic.’ All of these bad actors are loosely aligned. They’re talking to each other. Amazon, Google and Microsoft benefit from the pandemic. Google owns Baseline, which you have to sign in to, to get a CVS PCR test. Microsoft builds the vaccine passports. Bill Gates is invested in the vaccines. I just did a bombshell interview with RFK Jr. in which he said all of the big tech companies are invested in vaccines. It’s a pretty fully fleshed out methodology that involves Big Tech, the CCP, the World Economic Forum, and now the WHO as a delivery method, to create a one world matrix in which nation states are meaningless, parliaments and congresses are meaningless, and all of us are surveilled, tracked and regularly injected or forced to take whatever pill or treatment they want us to take in such a way as to make freedom a thing of the past. And also in such a way as to harvest all of our data continually, which is gold for tech companies.

No respect for human life

Ultimately, the perpetrators of this global war view human beings as a resource fit for harvest. Everything about us is up for grabs, including our DNA. Wolf’s husband, Brian O’Shea, a highly-trained investigator who spent 12 years in military intelligence and the Special Forces, has evidence showing that by 2049, China wants to be the repository of all the world’s DNA — the DNA of every human on the planet.

READ: Conservative journalist challenges top World Health Organization, UN executives on COVID response

It’s been rumored that the COVID nasal swabs may be sent back to a DNA repository in China. No one knows where they go, really. If this is true, what’s the danger? Well, for starters, organ trafficking is a lucrative business in China, and now, startups are popping up everywhere to assess the health of your organs. Is it inconceivable to think they might be compiling databanks on potential organ sources?

“These people have no respect for human life,” Wolf says. “I think these people will stop at nothing … I mean there are new laws that have been passed that allow a newborn to be euthanized within a month after birth.”

We live in unprecedented times

According to professor Mattias Desmet, totalitarian regimes inevitably always self-destruct. Because of this, one might be tempted to think that future “doomsday” predictions won’t materialize, as the system can’t survive long-term. However, we also must remember that by the time totalitarian regimes collapse, they’ve already killed tens of millions, and none of the previous ones had the technological advantages of the current system.

The totalitarian regime being erected now could easily wipe out most of humanity before its ultimate demise. Wolf also questions whether some of the previous totalitarian regimes actually did collapse and die out. Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, for example, is a direct heir of Nazi eugenicists, and Bill and Melinda Gates are still carrying out Nazi eugenicists approaches.

Everywhere we look today, we see the Nazi mentality at work behind the scenes. So, the ideology that drove the Nazi regime did not vanish. It simply went underground. Wolf comments:

“The way the World Economic Forum is trying to manage human beings descends from Nazism. And, as I’ve said elsewhere, I’m the granddaughter of woman who lost nine brothers and sisters to Nazis. So, I don’t say this slightly, and don’t take this out of context, but Nazism was too good an idea for it to be killed off in 1945, meaning it was too effective. We’re [now] seeing Nazi approaches to human life. The creation of a two-tier society, vaccinated vs. unvaccinated, life vs. unworthy of life. I’ve got a section in my book looking at the history of restrictions and how, always, restrictions on assembly, restrictions on commerce, restrictions on where Native Americans could travel, how they could trade, those always proceed theft of assets. That’s what’s happening now to the whole world with lockdowns. All of humanity was restricted in advance of a massive theft of their assets. And that’s going to continue unless we resist it. But no, I don’t agree that totalitarian regimes self-destruct. In the 20th century, they collapsed after massive death, starvation, and upheaval and suffering. Living in Palestine in Jesus’ time, under the occupation of the Romans, that lasted for centuries. So, sure, if we’ve look 500 years or 800 years into the future, maybe the global totalitarianism that’s being erected right now will have collapsed, but I don’t think we should relax because of that. There is another distinguishing factor that we have to take into account with this erection of totalitarianism globally compared with those in the past, and that’s the role of artificial intelligence. AI now has the capability to tell the same story at the same time, around the world, at a scale that no human propagandists could ever match. AI can take inputs from India about how people are receiving a propaganda message and adjust it. Or it can take inputs from people’s behavior in real time, or the reactions on social media and adjust it. And people haven’t even been informed about the extent to which AI can even tweak existing journalism. For instance, every time you read the word ‘Delta variant,’ you would see in front of it the words ‘highly transmissible.’ And every time you saw the word ‘myocarditis,’ you would see in front of it, ‘extremely rare.’ That’s AI, and that’s happening all over the world with virtually all flows of communications. So, people can be propagandized … They can be hypnotized and lied to and an artificial reality could be created for them, conceptually, at a much more sophisticated level than human beings have ever accomplished.”

The one thing the technocrats cannot compete with

While the situation may seem hopeless, we must not give up hope, because hopelessness leads to inaction, and then we are guaranteed to lose everything. The one thing the technocrats’ technology cannot compete with is the humane analog world, so that’s where our greatest strength lies.

For example, no one can hack or surveil an in-person assembly, provided you don’t have your cell phones on you. So, get into the habit of carrying your phone in a faraday bag, or leave it at home. Physical book stores, physical libraries, physical houses of worship, physical money — none of those can be surveilled or tracked. Combustion engine cars as opposed to electric cars also cannot be tracked as easily or thoroughly.

READ: Homeschooling families face gov’t control under UK’s proposed Education Bill

“I tell people to get off of digital technology,” Wolf says. “Most of the narratives around what COVID was doing were communicated to us by digital technology, by Google, Facebook and Twitter, which are deplatforming people like you and me and putting alarm signals everywhere.”

But if you just count on your own lived experience, the bodies were not stacking up. I’m not saying it was a trivial public health problem. But if we had lived through 2020 to 2022, relying on human life experience, the stories our neighbors were telling us what we were hearing from our friends, we would’ve lived through a time in which there was a bad respiratory disease around, but not in which all human activity had to come to a close.

Wolf’s predictions for the near future

Almost universally, those aware of the facts and who are knowledgeable in this area agree that things are about to get far worse. The COVID pandemic was just the warmup, and right now we seem to be in a deceptive lull before the storm.



We don’t know when it’s going to get worse. It could be next week. It could be two or three years. I don’t know, but I think it’s going to be sooner rather than later, so getting prepared is an urgent necessity. Many also wonder what they should prepare for.

Food shortages? Famine? Power failures? Gas shortages? The breakdown of transportation and distribution of goods? The collapse of one or more fiat currencies? The collapse of the entire financial system? Cyber attacks? Nuclear war? Any and all of those are on the table.

“Here’s my sense of the immediate timeline — and I’ve been, unfortunately, right with every projection since I started making them, when this pandemic began,” Wolf says.

“The timeline is not good. November [2022] is going to be a very dangerous month in America. I mean, these people will stop at nothing and I’m literally afraid of a nuclear attack. I’m afraid the war in Ukraine will be the proxy or the rationale for an attack on the whole land. It’ll be blamed on Russia, but it could be [done by] anyone. I think we’re even beyond a false flag right now in America because I thoroughly believe our White House is captured by China, that we have a puppet government … I voted for the Biden administration — which is embarrassing given that they’re committing treason — but they can’t resist what China and the World Economic Forum want them to do. If you look at the harms in the Pfizer documents … this is a biological attack. The disruption of our food supplies is an attack. We are under occupation now. It’s not going to happen in the future. We have to notice that we are already under occupation. I used to be a political consultant. Every single thing that the Biden administration has done in terms of messaging and symbolism has served to lower the status of the United States internationally. Even little things like checking his watch three times at a military funeral. That’s not an accident. Those things are highly scripted. Over and over again, you can see an external hand dialing down the prestige and authority of the United States. The withdrawal from Afghanistan, that did nothing but trash our standing internationally. The point is, we have a captured White House and that’s very dangerous, because it means the FDA may or may not let poisonous food reach our shelves. The FDA turned a blind eye or colluded with unbelievable harms revealed in the Pfizer documents, so the FDA can’t be trusted. The CDC can’t be trusted. Basically, you can expect more and more disorienting narratives of confusing public events, more and more ‘It’s monkeypox, it’s smallpox, it’s tuberculosis,’ to make you feel off kilter and panicked right up until November. In November, I anticipate a giant crisis, which will have the effect of, ‘It’s not safe to leave your homes.’ Everything is radioactive, or there’s smallpox everywhere, or there are mass shooters on the loose. This will drive voters to vote by mail instead of in person. I say this as a political consultant: There is no way these people are acting like there’s going to be midterm [elections]. They’re acting like there’s never going to be accountability. There’s never going to be investigations. They’re never going to be impeached. So there will be no midterms. If I were to bet, I would bet the midterms will be dramatically compromised, if not taken off the table altogether, or made cursory. I imagine we’re going to see more and more gangs … militias, and you don’t know who they are. We’re going to see more and more gangs wreaking havoc in inner cities, wreaking havoc with businesses … We don’t know who they are and their job will be to terrorize everyone … and create the complete loosening of social bonds and the civil contract. The defunding of the police is directly contributing to this. It’s part of this process, and it’s worked … Along with that, there’ll continue to be disruptions in the food supply, certainly disruptions in the energy grid and probably cyber attacks. There’s going to be parts of the country that are going to be in darkness or unable to communicate intermittently and that will add to our fear. All of this is going to play out around the world, and they’re not going to stop. A lot of it will play out this year, but not dramatically enough to elicit an effective counter reaction. And that’s their goal. Having said that, there are many things that you can do. So, there’s going to be a degradation around the world of the right to assembly. Parliaments will be told it’s not safe to convene. You won’t be able to see what parliament is doing. You won’t be able to see what Congress is doing.”

The next step, historically

Going by the historical timeline of how a tyrannical regime takes over, the next step will involve a period when opposition leaders, civil rights leaders, outspoken journalists and editors will be arrested and taken to some unknown location. Many will simply be “disappeared.” That’s the point at which civil society just shuts down, even without a coup, because everyone’s too afraid.

After that, mercenaries will show up to reimpose order, but they won’t be our mercenaries. They’ll be working on behalf of the enemy regime. At that point, the United States will formally cease to exist. The takeover will be complete.

As noted by Wolf, right now, “we’re in a time of radical testing of our free will.” If we don’t wake up in sufficient numbers, the end result is already determined. Without pushback, it can’t end any other way. Fortunately, “there’s a robust grassroots resistance to this in the United States,” Wolf says. “And, I can’t believe I’m saying this, but the Second Amendment is the key to the U.S. having hope that other countries don’t have.”

Recommendations moving forward

So, what can we do to prepare? How do we fight back? Regardless of where you are in the world, there’s a lot you can do. The key to success is to focus the fight on the local and state level. There are also preparations you can (and need) to do on a personal level.

“I’m learning marksmanship. I hate to say it, but this is where we’re at,” Wolf says. “I’m a peaceful person. I hope no one takes this out of context, but you need to be able to defend your family. You need to be able to hunt. We are getting to that point. Even if you hate guns, now is the time to learn marksmanship and be comfortable with a weapon because you may need to kill for food.”

There’s an educational curve when it comes to firearms — how to store, carry and clean them, for example — and you really need to engage in that if you’ve never had any training in that area.

Secondly, know where your food comes from. Make friends with farmers. Create or join a CSA with your neighbors. Learn how to grow some food. There’s a steep learning curve there too. Next, prepare a plan for what to do if there’s no electricity and/or digital communications.

“I tell people to print out their bank statements and asset statements because in The Great Reset, you should expect that there’ll be some giant blitz and it’ll all vanish,” Wolf says. Make sure you have hardcopies of important documents, such as the deed for your home. If you can’t produce it, expect the new regime to claim ownership.

Much can also be done on the state level. For example, in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has stated he will not enforce the will of the World Economic Forum. The New Hampshire legislature has also passed a really good bill declaring that if the federal government passes an unconstitutional law, it will not be enforced in New Hampshire.

“We have been very successful at DailyClout, state by state, mobilizing people to lobby their state representatives. But they have to pass laws fast, and show massive grassroots movement to not enforce the World Economic Forum diktats at the state level. And, our founders were such geniuses, because they set up our system so that states could do this,” Wolf says.

Importantly, states must accept and be prepared to forgo federal funding and subsidies to retain their sovereignty. We need a new movement where institutions and local leadership publicly forswear any and all corruptible funding, be it from the CCP, the federal government, the WEF or anything else. These individuals and institutions must be willing to disclose the source of all funding, and reject any funds that might make them beholden to an enemy power.

We need to build an alternative society

The ultimate goal right now is to begin creating a whole alternative civil society. A “reset,” yes, but not the technocratic, transhumanist reset imagined by the globalists. We need to create uncorrupted science, uncorrupted journalism, uncorrupted medicine. We need governors, business leaders and heads of universities and so on to take a pledge to create uncorrupted institutions that are answerable to the people.

“By showing people how the legislative process got corrupted and providing, on my site, DailyClout, the way to draft your own laws and pass your own laws, I am also providing people with very concrete ways to protect their liberties and to know what to do in the future,” Wolf says.

And, I feel remiss if I didn’t add, I personally had to give up my status as a media darling on the left, my friends, and my networks … when I began to do real reporting on this pandemic and on the mRNA vaccines. We are in a time where people will have to decide, ‘What am I here for on this planet?’ Know that if you cling to lies, and you cling to your professional status, your children will live as slaves and so will you. It’s time to be brave, because if we’re a little bit brave now, we don’t have to be horrifically brave in the near future … I also think we’re in a massive spiritual moment, that we’re in a biblical moment, and that there’s a level of metaphysics over and above the material and the political assault on us in our reaction. I’m just speaking for myself, but I do feel like this is part of the picture, the nature of the evil that is unfolded around us … The way the mRNA vaccines target the fetus, target the amniotic membrane, target lactation, this is an evil beyond what Nazis could accomplish. This is an evil of a Miltonic scale. I’ve looked at it from all sides, and I’m just going to say this, I can’t account for it with purely human material processes. It’s got an element of sophistication and scale and grandeur that really seems beyond the human to me, and to have an element of massive existential evil. I’m Jewish, so we don’t have a highly-developed notion of Satan, but the these seem to be malevolent forces that can accomplish things beyond what human beings can accomplish. As a result, I have started to believe in God in a more literal way than I used to, because these malevolent forces seem to be directed at what is good. What is divine? The human face, which my tradition says is an image of God. The human body, which is made in God’s image. Love, which is a manifestation of the divine according to many religious traditions. The family. It’s like all the things that are being targeted are what is divine about our human journey on this planet. I don’t know where to go with that, except that it seems we’re in a moment in which — in addition to all the other things we can do, and I’m just speaking for myself — I think we can pray. We don’t have the ability just as human beings to get out of this. It’s too big. I believe that getting out of it requires an awakening that’s massive. And, for myself anyway, asking for divine help has worked before.

Reprinted with permission from Mercola

