Nearly 70% of recent COVID deaths in Canada were ‘fully vaccinated’ citizens, gov’t data shows

Official Canadian government data reveal a different story to the much reported 'pandemic of the unvaccinated.'

(Daily Expose) – COVID-19 deaths across Canada are currently exceeding the numbers recorded in previous waves when there were no COVID-19 vaccines available to the public. But official data published by the Government of Canada confirms it is the fully vaccinated population who account for the majority of these new deaths – 7 in every 10 to be exact – proving Canada is in the midst of a ‘Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated.”

It may or may not surprise you to know that the Government of Canada is actually trying to cover up this awkward data that questions the effectiveness of the experimental COVID-19 injections. Because the Government of Canada is publishing its official COVID-19 data in a way that makes it appear Canada is very much experiencing a “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated.”

The Canadian COVID-19 figures are produced by the Government of Canada (see here).

Their latest data is available as a downloadable pdf here.

Page 20 onwards contains data on COVID-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths from the very start of the COVID-19 injection campaign in Canada on December 14 2020, all the way through to January 22, 2022.

It is due to the time period covered that the Government of Canada figures are incredibly misleading, because the numbers published include thousands of cases, hospitalisations and deaths that occurred even when just 0.3% of the population of Canada were considered fully vaccinated.

But thanks to the gift of the ‘Way Back Machine’, we’re able to look at the numbers published in previous reports.

Here is the table showing the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths between December 14 2020 and January 15 2022 taken from a previously published report which can be viewed here –

Source

Now we all we have to do is perform simple subtraction to work out the current true number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status across Canada in the current record breaking wave of the virus to hit the country.

The following chart shows the number of COVID-19 cases across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between January 16 and January 22 this year.

There were a total of 206,048 cases recorded in those 7 days, with 120,938 among the unvaccinated, 18,474 among the partly vaccinated, and 66,636 among the fully vaccinated population.

This means the not-vaccinated population accounted for 59% or about 6 in every 10 cases between January 16 and January 22, whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 41%.

But considering the above the following numbers on hospitalisations certainly do not support the claim that the COVID-19 injections are up to 95% effective at preventing hospitalisation.

The following chart shows the number of COVID-19 hospitalisations across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between January 16 and January 22.

In all, a total of 4,231 people were hospitalised with COVID-19 across Canada in these 7 days, but the majority of them were fully vaccinated.

The not vaccinated accounted for 1,367 hospitalisations, the partly vaccinated accounted for 208 hospitalisations, whilst the fully vaccinated accounted for a shocking 2,656 hospitalisations.

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 68%, nearly 7 in every 10 COVID-19 hospitalisations between January 16 and Janueary 22, despite accounting for just 4 in every 10 cases during the same period.

The following numbers on deaths certainly do not support the claim that the COVID-19 injections are up to 95% effective at preventing death either.

The following chart shows the number of COVID-19 deaths across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between January 16 and January 22.

In all, a total of 692 people sadly lost their lives due to COVID-19 in those 7 days, and yet again the majority of them were fully vaccinated.

The not-vaccinated accounted for 214 deaths, the partly vaccinated accounted for 20 deaths, but the fully vaccinated accounted for 458 deaths,

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 69%, nearLy 7 in every 10 COVID-19 deaths between January 16 and January 22 despite accounting for just 4 in every 10 cases.

Further clues that the COVID-19 injections are clearly ineffective come in the form of the number of deaths recorded across Canada in January 2022.

As you can see from the above the current wave is almost equal in size to the first wave when there was no vaccine available, and has superceded the size of the 2nd wave when just 0.3% of Canada were considered fully vaccinated.

This does not make sense if the COVID-19 vaccines allegedly reduce the risk of death by 95%. But as 7 in every 10 hospitalisations and deaths are among the vaccinated population in Canada, whilst the vaccinated population account for just 4 in every 10 cases, it’s becoming quite clear that the injections do not reduce the risk of death as alleged.

Reprinted with permission from the Daily Expose

Share











