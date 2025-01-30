Netanyahu must be removed to save Israel and the world from further catastrophe

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not only an obstacle to peace – peace is fatal to him. His removal would save Israel from self-destruction and the world from his relentless war plans. It would be a winning deal for everyone except him.

Note from LifeSiteNews co-founder Steve Jalsevac: Most Americans, including the large number of U.S. Evangelical Christian Zionists, are not aware of Benjamin Netanyahu’s terrorist, criminal background.

The purpose of this article is to enlighten them to disturbing, irrefutable facts about this non-religious man who has been promoting the supremacist Jewish Zionist agenda that has led to enormous suffering in the Middle East.

(LifeSiteNews) — As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reappears in court to face charges of corruption, what place does he have in Trump’s grand strategy of peace and prosperity?

As Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced, the United States will now “promote world peace” as a matter of national security.

Benjamin Netanyahu does not fit this picture. He has dedicated his entire career to destroying peace in Israel and in the Middle East, and he is now plagued by corruption scandals, failing health – and accusations of war crimes.

In this video TRT World lists the many cases brought against Netanyahu for financial corruption, historic claims of sexual assault, and his designation as a war criminal by the International Court of Justice.

Netanyahu takes the stand, facing three charges of corruption. He is the first sitting leader of Israel to be a criminal defendant. pic.twitter.com/c4CMe6hK08 — Bob in NZ (@BobInNZ1) January 28, 2025

The sight of Netanyahu in the dock suggests that Israel – and the United States – may no longer be held hostage to the fortunes of this enemy of peace.

Netanyahu vs. peace

A far older scandal haunts Netanyahu than those which now see him accused of corrupting the Israeli justice system – and leading Israel to “self-destruction.”

As Israel now faces strategic defeat, this divided nation is isolated for a history of appalling actions. In almost every case, these dire consequences flow from Benjamin Netanyahu himself.

READ: Israel in ‘total disarray’ after ceasefire in Gaza, heading toward ‘self-destruction’

Netanyahu is still being pursued by allegations that he incited the murder of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995.

Partners in crime

Rabin was seeking to establish a Palestinian state following the Oslo Accords. He was assassinated by Yigal Amir, a religious Zionist who claimed his authority to kill Rabin came from the Talmud.

Rabin’s relatives say Netanyahu has not only “paid no price” but has “profited” from Rabin’s murder.

In the months leading up to Rabin’s death Netanyahu attended a rally, carrying a mock coffin bearing Rabin’s name. Rabin was described by Netanyahu as a traitor, whose actions “betrayed Jews and Jewish traditions.” The crowd shouted “Death to Rabin.” Itamar Ben-Gvir was in it.

The previous year Ben-Gvir had claimed that “religious law” was the only law, saying “blood will be spilled” if Rabin’s plans were carried out. Despite his dozens of convictions for violence, incitement, and for his membership of the terrorist Kach party, Ben-Gvir became Netanyahu’s national security minister in 2022.

Three months after the rally, Ben-Gvir attacked Yitzhak Rabin’s car. He was filmed by Israeli TV holding the hood ornament he had torn off it.

He said, “We got to his car. We’ll get to him next.”

The following month another man who believed in the supremacy of Talmudic law shot Rabin dead.

Rabin’s crime was to agree to create a Palestinian state from the Occupied Territories. When he was killed, it was the beginning of the end of the “two-state solution.”

Netanyahu has devoted his entire career to destroying any hope of a Palestinian state. His political fortunes have been staked on the death of peace in Israel.

READ: The death of peace in Israel

Dragging the U.S. into war

Netanyahu promoted the benefits of war to the U.S. Congress one year and one day after 9/11.

Netanyahu has urged the U.S. to attack Iran for almost 40 years. He wrote a book in 1986 titled Terrorism: How the West Can Win, which proposed a “war on terror” and stressed the secret nuclear threat from a rogue state in the Middle East.

What was not mentioned in the book was the fact that Israel had itself developed secret nuclear weapons in the 1960s, made possible by nuclear secrets and materials stolen from the United States, and still refuses to admit their existence today.

Making the case for war with Iran

Netanyahu warned the U.S. about the imminent danger from a nuclear Iran in 1992, 1995, 2002, 2009, and in 2012, when he repeated “the same arguments … with the same team” to urge the U.S. to attack Iran that he had used in 2002 to push the U.S. into Iraq.

He did so again in 2015, 2018, 2019, 2022, and renewed these calls in 2023. On April 1, 2024, Netanyahu’s Israel sought to directly provoke a war with Iran by bombing the Iranian consulate in Syria, killing a number of key Iranian officials. The terrorist act was a grave violation of long-standing international law.

Netanyahu went to Congress again in July 2024, saying “Iran’s axis of terror confronts America.”

He said that “victory is in sight” in Israel’s genocidal war, adding, “Israel’s defeat of Hamas will be a powerful blow to Iran’s axis of terror.”

Yet Hamas, which Netanyahu has lied about supporting for decades, is not defeated. After 16 months of slaughter, its spectacular show of strength on January 25 during the release of four hostages shocked Israelis.

They were ecstatic over the release and from seeing how healthy and happy the four young female IDF soldiers were.

It is Netanyahu’s own advice that has escalated the nuclear threat from Iran.

Netanyahu also urged the U.S. government to abandon the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – a 2015 agreement which permitted U.S. oversight of Iran’s nuclear program. Responsible Statecraft said in July 2024, “When Trump withdrew from the JCPOA [in 2018], Iran was at least one year away from being able to produce enough enriched uranium to produce one nuclear weapon. Thanks to that withdrawal, Iran can produce a nuclear weapon in less than two weeks.”

Israeli actions promoted WMDs

On June 7, 1981, Israel bombed a nuclear reactor in Iraq. Called Osirak, it was designed and monitored by European engineers to be incapable of producing weapons grade material.

U.S. President Ronald Reagan, who was not forewarned of the attack, wrote in his diary that day, “Got word of Israel bombing of Iraq – nuclear reactor. I swear I believe Armageddon is near.”

This attack is now believed to have prompted Saddam Hussein to pursue the manufacture of weapons of mass destruction – which inspectors said had been destroyed by the late 1990s.

Iraq: Netanyahu’s war

Of course, “weapons of mass destruction” (WMDs) would later provide the case for war in Iraq – which Netanyahu urged the U.S. Congress to start in 2002.

After that war, the U.S. did not see the “enormous positive reverberations in the region” which Netanyahu promised. The exact opposite happened, as has been the case after each of the six Israel-desired wars the United States was manipulated into participating in to further Israel’s expansionism.

As Catholic JD Vance has noted, America went to war “to create a regional proxy for Iran and to slaughter over a million historical Christians.”

Saving Israel from Netanyahu

The case against Netanyahu is overwhelming, but it has been for decades. Nothing, it seems, can stop him.

Israelis, Americans, Arabs, Muslims, and Christians all live in the chaos he has shaped. Mass migration into Europe was massively increased by the wars in Syria and in Libya that he also pressed on the United States.

Netanyahu is not only an obstacle to peace – peace is fatal to him. When the wars stop his criminal court trials begin, as they have done now.

If Trump is serious about making peace, Netanyahu is finished. How can a U.S. president who has taken so much money from the Israel lobby move against him?

Netanyahu is most responsible for all these wars. Israelis themselves inhabit the legal, moral, financial, and strategic crisis his policies have produced.

To get rid of him is to save Israel from self-destruction and the world from his relentless war plans. His removal would be a winning deal for everyone except the man responsible for so much harm.

The shots now being fired against Netanyahu will likely finish his career long campaign against peace. Yet to trace the path from his end to the beginning, it is obvious that one man’s hand has been on the trigger from the start.

Help bring aid trucks into Gaza: LifeFunder

Share











