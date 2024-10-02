New book reveals how Zionist interests drove the US invasion of Iraq

Former Pentagon insider Dennis Fritz reveals how the U.S. invaded Iraq not for weapons or oil, but to serve Israeli interests, led by neoconservatives, and fueled by media deception and a corrupt system of governance.

(LifeSiteNews) — The many unjust wars of recent decades, the deaths of large numbers of innocent victims – especially women and children – that have resulted from them, and the overall destructive impact of these wars should be of great concern to all of us because they are threatening world peace and stability.

“Most Americans don’t even understand that war is real when they are watching it on television.” So says Dennis Fritz, former master sergeant of the US Air Force, and a former Pentagon insider.

To read his 2024 book Deadly Betrayal: The Truth of Why We Invaded Iraq is to understand how powerfully the establishment media has misled the American people into disaster. With his firsthand account of how the Iraq war was planned and sold to the public, Fritz’s book makes the case for a root and branch reform of the entire system of our government in the West.

Instead of the lies about weapons of mass destruction, Fritz supplies three reasons why the U.S. went to war in Iraq. All of them reduce to one – the influence of Zionist Israel and its lobby.

The common perception that the Iraq war was fought for oil is not borne out by the facts. In the latest round of bids for oil licenses, no major U.S. corporation was represented. Instead, the Chinese dominated. Fritz dismisses the oil pretext, saying instead that the Iraq war was launched by a neoconservative faction, to serve the interests of Israel, with the pretext of “spreading democracy.”

The last reason is obvious fiction, and the first two – as one would conclude from reading Fritz – are effectively one and the same. “We invaded Iraq … to start a proxy war on behalf of Israel by eliminating its enemies – Hamas and Hezbollah,” as Fritz says.

Published with blacked out redactions demanded by the Pentagon, Fritz’s account satisfies the claim made on its behalf by the Eisenhower Media Network, which described his book as a “detailed and first-hand account of how the Pentagon cabal strategized to manipulate intelligence, pressure the United Nations, force a Congressional authorization for the use of force through political threats, and scare the American people after 9/11 into supporting an attack on Iraq.”

The EMN is an “organization of expert former military, intelligence, and civilian national security officials” who seek to counter what they term as the misleading of the American public by the military industrial complex – against whose power Eisenhower warned in his valedictory speech of 1961.

As is clear from reading this book, such a complex not only exists, but is so powerful it can conjure a pretext for war, promote it unopposed, and lead the Free World by deception into a war which on JD Vance’s estimation “led to the genocide of a million historic Christians.”

Claims that Israeli influence guides U.S. foreign policy to this degree are simply dismissed with the voodoo curse of “antisemitism.” Yet Fritz was there, at the time, in close contact with the “neocon” schemers behind the war. We meet some of them, including the late Donald Rumsfeld, a man who once advised Robert F. Kennedy against moving to register the Zionist lobby in the U.S. government as the agent of a foreign power.

His book showcases the influence of the Zionist Douglas Feith, in a chapter portraying Feith as “The Architect” of the Iraq War. Fritz depicts a man motivated by ethnic grievance and convinced, along with his fellow neocons, that “these countries in the Middle East are planning to annihilate the Jews in a second holocaust.”

Feith was confronted on camera with the lies told to sell the war to the U.S. public. Having created a parallel intelligence agency to peddle false information on Saddam Hussein, it is remarkable to see he simply denied these lies were ever told.

Described as the “f***ing stupidest guy on the planet” by General Tommy Franks, who led both the invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq, Feith’s rise to power is itself a revelation of the extent of Zionist influence in U.S. institutions.

Fritz asks in his chapter on the “Neocons” – “How did these people take over our government?”

He goes on to explain some of the details. Feith himself was pipelined from Harvard to the Reagan administration, rising to his decisive position due to the patronage of other powerful, Zionist neocons such as Daniel Pipes, Richard Perle, and Paul Wolfowitz, whose name is given to the foundational doctrine of regime change.

Derided by Deep State Director of USAID Samantha Power for his preposterous claim that the “Iraqis greeted us with flowers in their minds,” Feith’s is a career whose stellar success cannot be explained on merit. So, what qualified him for high office?

In Fritz’s book, Feith serves as a prime example of the Zionist leadership class, who will tell any lie, no matter how absurd, to deny the obvious. In the larger narrative, of course, an illegal war becomes “regime change,” which is of course an act of self-defense.

To attack people first is now self-defense, even when you invent the threat they are supposed to present to you. Fritz narrates how this doctrine was adopted to permit the declaration of war on Iraq, and has become part of the new normal this illegal invasion helped to usher in.

Fritz’s book shows that the decision to attack Iraq was not even made in the United States at all, and that all the reasons supplied for it were simply invented to make it seem necessary.

Striking people first is not a Christian principle, and neither is leading people into wars by deception. Fritz is strong on the crime of the U.S. state against its people, and on those its war targeted.

Fritz documents the false witness borne against the Iraqis which destroyed their nation, said to have killed a million, mostly civilian people, fueled a wave of terror which has yet to fully end, expanded Iranian influence, and delivered anything but the peace and stability that Benjamin Netanyahu firmly promised it would – when he urged the U.S. Congress to attack Iraq on September 12, 2002.

One weakness of Fritz’s book is its acceptance of the neocon narrative of 9/11 itself. Given the amount of scheming and lying Fritz has documented over Iraq, it is hard to believe he never had reason to question the spectacular attack which launched the forever wars.

Fritz does notice that Iraq was one of many nations intended to be toppled in the wake of 9/11. He lists Syria, Libya, Lebanon, Iraq, Afghanistan, Iran, and Yemen as those earmarked for regime change – indicating a plan envisioned long before the events of September 2001, with its initial expression in the U.S. under the Clinton administration.

The U.S invaded Afghanistan only weeks later, a fact simply accepted as a spontaneous reaction despite the need for long-term planning to mount a military operation of this magnitude. Within months of the appearance of Netanyahu at Congress in 2002, the “good choice” of striking Iraq first, then moving on to the others, was urged by the then private Israeli citizen. U.S. National Security Strategy 2002, passed under George W. Bush weeks after Netanyahu’s speech, changed U.S. doctrine to include this pillar of Zionism, which legitimized permanent war as “self-defense.”

What Netanyahu was doing, directing changes to U.S. National Security Strategy, and promoting a series of wars by the U.S. and the West, no one has really explained. He has pressed for these wars since the 1980s, and through close friendships with people like Douglas Feith – as Fritz details – has seen his wishes granted.

That has included Israel receiving massive, ongoing supplies of bombs, fighter bombers, tank shells, and many other highly advanced weapons to further attack and protect itself from the people it was responsible for decimating.

Fritz notices that the introduction of pre-emptive war into U.S. policy was made prior to the Iraq war. He notes it was necessary to do so in order to launch it at all. He does not note this was never a U.S. policy at all but was instead a foundational principle of the state of Israel since its proclamation – “from day one” – as Avraham Avi-Hai said.

The doctrine of pre-emption is another legacy of Zionist domination, being inspired by the Talmud – as Avi-Hai said. He would know. He worked in the first Israeli government under Ben-Gurion.

Why Israel’s principles displaced those of the U.S. is one question which arises from reading Fritz’s account of the subversion of American democracy toward the war aims of a tiny but astonishingly influential, ethnically and ideologically motivated faction in the U.S. government.

As such, Fritz’s version of the Iraq story is one which serves as a primer for anyone dubious about the claims of Israeli influence over the U.S.

It shows how this influence has corrupted the values of the United States government to serve its own agenda. Along with the profiteering and killing, the simple fact that the media has been demonstrated to be the mouthpiece of a foreign influence should be enough to awaken Americans to the state of their democracy.

Most of them do not realize that Israel is conducting an active genocide right now, as U.S. surgeons have recently confirmed, because the reality of this situation is seldom seen on their televisions either.

Fritz’s book reveals an uncomfortable truth about the United States Deep State. His narrative reveals it to be a morally, financially, and politically corrupt monster which will destroy nations on the whim of a foreign power.

It will lie to its own people and call them traitors if they object to seeing their nation plundered to feed an insatiable war machine, as it grinds down the shopping lists of regimes to change order into hellish chaos.

Fritz remarks later in the book that the Iraq war is a religious war. It is one which exploits the Christian religion.

This book was published in 2024 and completed around the 20th anniversary of the start of the Iraq war. Why should anyone bother reading about this miserable if recent history?

Fritz warns at the end that, “if we are not careful, history may repeat itself.” Asking “Is Our Foreign Policy Safe?” he cautions that the neocon doctrine, if unchecked, could lead us into more futile wars that will “bankrupt our country, damage our national security, and even lead us to total collapse.”

Fritz’s book offers the reader the chance to walk in the corridors of power with a man who believed in his mission to defend America. To see with his eyes the true story unfold behind the web of deceit cast over the public is to witness the disenchantment of the West.

Through his eyes we see that the wars we are told were fought in self-defense have produced a war on the truth.

This is the war we inhabit today, alongside those the U.S. sponsors in Ukraine and Israel. This brief but arresting account of how the business of war is conducted and marketed is an alarming reminder of the arguments of reality and sanity against the industry of death which dominates our politics and media.

It is said that it is the hardest thing in the world to convince a man he has been fooled. In this account of Iraq, Fritz explains that we have been fooled, and why, and finally on whose behalf.

The foreword, written by retired U.S. Army Colonel Larry Wilkerson, warns that what is true of the Iraq war is true of all the others:

Sooner rather than later, in my view, historians will write the complete and accurate history of these disastrous wars from start to finish, and sordid will it be. Alas … those guilty of the crimes and ravages it inevitably encompasses, will have escaped all but a divine providence’s justice. This book at least will perhaps disturb their present comfort. It does mine.

None of these wars are fought for the reasons we are sold. None of this was done in the interest of the American people.

These facts alone should spark your interest in the “Deadly Betrayal” detailed by Fritz, which continues on your screens to this day.

Deadly Betrayal: The Truth About Why the United States Invaded Iraq is available from OR Books here.

