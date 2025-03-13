New Brunswick’s Liberal premier is going full steam ahead on abortion, gender ideology

It is clear that Premier Susan Holt has unleashed a radical agenda on the people of New Brunswick, with the precious children of our province in her sights.

(Campaign Life Coalition) — Prior to the provincial election last fall, Susan Holt didn’t talk a lot about her radical plan to expand abortion killings and LGBT debauchery. She kept it pretty low-key, knowing that many New Brunswickers couldn’t stomach her views. She was eager to ride the wave of popular discontent over former Premier Blaine Higgs without rocking the boat.

We worked hard, here at Campaign Life Coalition, to expose Ms. Holt’s nefarious plan, sending out informative postcards to hundreds of thousands of homes. But the media, the Liberals, and many left-wing groups mocked our warnings, slandered us as haters, and dismissed our concerns. Unfortunately, many voters were deceived.

Once Ms. Holt secured her election victory on October 21st, she did exactly what we knew she would do. She got to work right away on her depraved agenda. In one of her very first acts as premier, within just three weeks of the election, she implemented changes that will, she hopes, “create more access to abortion,” i.e. “kill more preborn babies.”

First, she eliminated the protections of Regulation 84-20, a rule enacted by the Liberal government of Frank McKenna in 1984. That rule prevented taxpayer dollars from going towards abortion procedures performed at private, money-making clinics. This prevented the Morgentaler Clinic (later known as Clinic 554) from accessing any public funds for its grisly preborn butcher shop in Fredericton. In fact, it is thanks to that regulation – and thanks to God’s intervention through our prayers and efforts – that New Brunswick’s only private abortuary closed its doors for good last year. What a joy that was to see!

However, now that Ms. Holt has revised Regulation 84-20, private abortion businesses are free to set up shop anywhere in the province. The Liberal government of New Brunswick has taken its citizens one giant leap backwards into barbarism.

Second, Premier Holt has re-classified the surgical abortion procedure as “minor surgery” instead of “major surgery.” The purpose of this is to expand the availability of abortions beyond the three hospitals where they are currently committed (two in Moncton and one in Bathurst). Now this murderous act may be performed in scores of community health clinics across the province, bringing the killing of preborn New Brunswickers home to our towns and villages.

The blood of aborted preborn babies will be draining down our local sewers, and their little butchered bodies will be collected as “medical waste” from our local “health centers.”

Furthermore, by reclassifying abortion as a “minor surgery,” Ms. Holt has put women at heightened risk of harm and death by removing the medical safeguards that exist for “major surgeries.” Complications can and do occur during surgical abortion procedures. What if the woman starts hemorrhaging? What if she has sepsis? Local clinics don’t have the staff or equipment to handle such emergencies. Women’s lives will be put at risk, and Ms. Holt seems to be OK with that!

I find it ironic that Premier Holt, just recently, has committed to spending millions of dollars to provide free breakfasts to every single child in all 295 New Brunswick schools starting this September. She seems to care deeply about the health of young children, yet she wants to radically expand abortion access so more preborn children can be killed in the womb. Perhaps she is trying to salve her conscience?

Besides expanding abortion killing across the province, Premier Holt has also implemented a radical new pro-LGBT policy in all New Brunswick public schools.

Former Premier Blaine Higgs had worked hard to protect our province’s children from the extremes of the LGBT agenda. He approved the revision of Policy 713, making it illegal for teachers or school counsellors to conceal a child’s gender transition from his or her parents. He also made sure washroom and change room facilities were reserved for children of the same biological gender.

Now, however, under Premier Holt, Policy 713 has not only been reversed, it has been put on artificial transgender steroids! Now biological boys – if they simply “identify” as female – must participate in girls’ sports and have full, unquestioning access to girls’ locker rooms and washrooms. This will put every girl at risk of bullies and predators within our schools. Furthermore, GSA gender and sexuality alliance clubs are now mandated in every school, which only serve as seedbeds for social contagion. And parental consent is NOT required for participation.

According to Section 6.3.1 of the new Policy 713, “All students have the right and presumed capacity to self-identify and communicate their chosen first name and/or pronoun(s). Members of the school environment will use the chosen first name and/or pronoun(s) consistently.” In other words, kids can change gender and change names at will, and everyone is expected to go along with the farce.

And forget about any meaningful requirement for parental consent! Even mere “parental awareness” is NOT required. Schools are now mandated to keep a child’s sexuality and gender issues a secret from parents, which sounds to me like a recipe for abuse! According to Ms. Holt’s new Policy 713, parents might as well not exist. Even in cases of a very young, immature child expressing gender confusion, parents are NOT to be consulted. Rather “an approved professional may assess the student’s capacity” to self-identify as transgender without the parents’ knowledge or consent.

Under this policy we may expect some zealous pro-LGBT educators to push gender dysphoric kids into sterilizing artificial hormone treatments or mutilating sex-change surgeries – all unbeknownst to parents.

It is clear that Premier Holt has unleashed a radical agenda on the people of New Brunswick, with the precious children of our province in her sights. For the preborn child, she has issued a newly expanded death warrant. More abortions will occur in more places more often. For the school-age child, Ms. Holt has removed the role and responsibility of loving parents and replaced them with a cold, disconnected educational bureaucracy. More children will be corrupted and seduced into the LGBT lie, and respect for parental authority will nosedive.

As Jesus warned: “Whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in Me to stumble, it would be better for him if a millstone were hung around his neck, and he were thrown into the sea.” (Mark 9:42).

I believe that, we, as concerned pro-life and pro-family citizens, must not remain silent as our newly elected government leads our province into moral and spiritual destruction. And for those of us who are parents or grandparents, we can not stand idly by as “approved professionals” affirm fantastic gender delusions and promote dangerous, godless sexual practices and lifestyles. We need to speak up while we still can! We need to stand up for our children and grandchildren.

Therefore, I would encourage you to join me in signing a petition to demand the government of Premier Holt put a halt to its radical abortion and LGBT agenda. You can choose to sign your name or, for privacy purposes, sign anonymously.

Once we have collected as many signatures as possible, we will present this petition to the Premier and to local MLAs. They need to know that we reject this radical agenda. We never elected them to seize control of our children!

View, share, and sign the petition to the New Brunswick government here: https://www.campaignlifecoalition.com/petition/page/1/id/97

Reprinted with permission from Campaign Life Coalition.

