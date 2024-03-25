New documentary exposes Big Pharma’s role in keeping Americans sick

In a new documentary titled 'SICK: Unmasking Big Medicine,' Tucker Carlson and his news outlet the Daily Caller examine the devastating effects Big Pharma has had on the health of Americans via antidepressants, opioids and COVID.

(LifeSiteNews) — A new documentary has emerged which investigates the collapse of public trust in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry.

With Americans described as the “most prescribed, most diagnosed” people in history, the film titled SICK: Unmasking Big Medicine, produced by Tucker Carlson’s Daily Caller, argues that not only is American “Big Medicine” a hostage to the drug industry, it is effectively manufacturing physical and mental illnesses for which it supplies its toxic “cures.”

The documentary covers the epidemic over-prescription of opioids and antidepressants, while also showing how the COVID regime, which has devastated public health and social cohesion, was crafted to restore public trust in the discredited business of American healthcare.

It also argues that lockdowns were used to promote “gender ideology” to a captive audience of Zoom-schooled children, compounding the damage done by its campaign of terror and the elimination of social life with the closing of schools and public spaces.

Bipartisan agreement?

The documentary opens with remarks from Donald Trump, who said, “For generations the American people have been abused by Big Pharma, and their army of lawyers and bought-and-paid for politicians.”

It is a claim which is amplified in the recorded remarks of President Joe Biden, “Big Pharma is charging Americans more than three times what they charge other countries – simply because they could.”

Between these two indictments of the so-called health industry, a news segment is shown, which charges that in America, “We have the most medicated, the most disabled, the most diagnosed population in the history of the world.”

The film’s opening sequence concludes with a credible charge, saying that the practice of healthcare dominated by the drug companies is itself manufacturing sickness on a national scale.

“It is the medicalization of ordinary life. We are medicating problems that we create.”

A crisis in confidence

The video cites plummeting public confidence in the U.S. health system, which fell by ten percent from 44 to 34 percent between 2021 and 2023.

A prescribed pandemic

The scale of the prescription of antidepressants such as Zoloft is enormous. The film moves to recount the impact of the prescription pandemic of antidepressants on the lives of individuals.

Blake Guichet, a former student, as well as one time bank manager Tyler Todt, relate how their lives were changed by this medication. Doctors ignored their wider issues, such as diet and personal problems, moving immediately to prescription.

It is a route which can and does end in tragedy.

Suicide by prescription

A segment from Tucker Carlson shows the shocking correlation with a leap in the rate of suicides in the U.S. alongside the exponential rise in the prescription of antidepressants.

Suicide is, according to Carlson, “maybe the most reliable indicator of all of depression.” Yet, as he reports, the antidepressants themselves appear to be intensifying the sickness they were provided to cure.

“Over the same period in which SSRI prescriptions have risen 3,000 percent, the suicide rate has jumped by 35 percent,” he related.

SSRIs – Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors – were a new kind of antidepressant introduced to replace tricyclic antidepressants in the late 1980s. Their mechanism is to “flood” the brain with serotonin, a purported “feel-good” element of brain chemistry. Yet the side effects, whilst well known, were unknown to those who were recommended them by their doctors.

The film moves to one story of tragedy among so many. In a heartbreaking sequence, Kim Witczak recounts how her husband Woody took his own life after she had seen him undergo profoundly disturbing personality changes as a result of his prescription for Zoloft, a common antidepressant.

“On August 6th, 2003 my life changed for ever,” she said. “I got a call from my dad saying that my husband of ten years was found hanging from the rafters of our garage, dead at age 37.”

That same night, the probable cause was identified.

“That night the coroner asked me if Woody was on any medication,” she recounted. “And the only medication he was on was Zoloft.”

She said the coroner told her that the medication might explain her husband’s death.

“I knew Woody. He loved life. There was no way this guy would take his own life,” she lamented

She describes going to a suicide support group, finding that the explanations offered were that the suicides of people on SSRIs were “dismissed,” often by the rebuttal that “they were depressed” after all.

She discovered that the support groups also “got money from the pharmaceutical industry.” Even the therapeutic “cure” is part of this industry of manufactured disease.

When grief is sickness

Witczak then went to her doctor, who said, “Do you think you need something?” She did not understand at first, and replied, “I think the drug is what killed him.”

Her doctor then made a disturbing suggestion.

“Do you think you need something to help you with grief?”

Witczak was surprised to find bereavement categorized as a condition that could be cured with the same remedy which was its cause.

“Aren’t I supposed to hurt? I mean my husband just died,” she said, recalling the conversation.

The doctor said, “Well, you don’t need to.”

Witczak, who has become a “global drug safety advocate,” related how this led to her investigating how it was possible that such a toxic formula could be applied as a matter of routine medical practice.

At first, she said she had “no idea” that SSRIs like Prozac and Zoloft had been linked to suicide in Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hearings in 1991.

A thirty year history of suicide by prescription

The film shows footage of members of the public at the time, with one woman blaming the SSRI Prozac for the suicide of her husband. She concludes that the U.S. is faced with a “systemic problem with our drug safety system” which is riven with “conflicts of interest… a lack of transparency… and the power that pharmaceutical companies have.”

In footage from the 1990s, Tucker Moneymaker relates how “after being on Prozac for 21 days” his wife shot and killed their two sons, before turning the gun on herself.

The FDA knew thirty years ago that SSRIs have a “causal link” to “suicide.. and other violent behaviors,” he stated, going on to ask why then did they approve the mass-scale wave of such prescriptions.

“I thought the FDA did trials. They don’t. They rely on the manufacturer’s sponsored trials [for new medications].”

Not only are the drugs effectively approved by those who make them, but the antidepressants themselves do nothing to address depression. The sales pitches seen in TV adverts for the common antidepressant Zoloft make no mention of this. In one, featured in the film, a cutesy cartoon appears advertising Zoloft – an SSRI. This helps “flood your system with more serotonin” – an outcome presumed to combat depression.

Yet the film relates a report showing that depression has no relation to serotonin levels.

The medication being prescribed at vast scale dangerously alters brain chemistry, producing mood swings and serious disruption to emotional responses, including “flattening of affect.” This is the psychiatric term for the zombie-like state which is often witnessed in patients dependent on SSRI antidepressants. This condition is itself an indication of serious mental illness, such as schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders.

These drugs are being prescribed to over one in ten of all Americans, with massive increases in prescriptions to children and young people during COVID lockdowns, and their use has been suggested to be linked to mass shootings. The drugs do work, it seems – but they are working to produce a pandemic of prescribed misery and death.

Addiction via prescription

Moving to the opiod crisis, one medical doctor relates how he was prescribed the opiate Vicodin, which simply deleted his anxieties, leading to “a four year addiction which nearly led to me losing everything – including my own life.”

Dr. Stephen Lloyd describes himself as “an addiction medicine physician from Nashville, Tennessee.” He says he is “considered an expert in this field” due to his long term treatment of addicts, and his own addiction to opiates which resulted from his use of prescription medication.

He says the pills “simply numbed” him.

Another segment features Dr. Charlie Fagenholtz, a “holistic physician,” who helps dependent patients “taper off” the many medications on which they have become dependent.

He points out that it is pharmacists, and not doctors, who “really know the drug interactions.”

“That’s a big issue, because people don’t talk to their pharmacists – they talk to their doctors – who don’t fully understand the mechanisms of getting on an getting off [these medications].”

Fagenholtz gives a convincing critique of the trauma theory which sees normal human responses to grief and stress categorized as a psychological event – to be corrected with drugs.

“Medicine doesn’t really have a solution for people’s trauma,” he explains.

Following the science

The documentary details the enormous propaganda campaign accompanying COVID-19, which is said to have been an attempt to restore public trust in the “science” behind public health advice, and in pharmaceutical giants such as Pfizer, which had been hit with a record 2.3 billion dollar fine due to promoting over-prescription.

After the enormous scandal of the mass prescription of opioids, the film argues that the COVID regime was an aggressive bid to recover the reputation of a corrupt and discredited medical-industrial complex.

Whilst demanding people “get the vaccine”–- pressing an experimental mRNA injection on the population, Tyler Todt notes, “They fought harder to ban Ivermectin than they do fentanyl.”

Injecting illness

At the 29 minute mark of the film there is one of the clearest explanations of the dangers of the mRNA “vaccines,” explaining how the injections act on human cells. The spike proteins introduced are recognized as a “foreign invader,” which chiefly attach to organs and tissues such as “your heart, your brain, and your ovaries.”

The “vaccines” were promoted by what Fagenholtz calls “the ultimate fear campaign,” reinforced by the insistence on mask-wearing. Fagenholtz here says the damaging effect of terrorizing the public – especially the young – will be felt for years to come.

Locked down in gender ideology

Yet it is not fear alone that was weaponized under the unique opportunity of COVID lockdowns. With people confined at home, and increasingly reliant on screens for information, a dramatic escalation in the transmission of “gender identity” propaganda through online schooling was undertaken.

“Since COVID there has been a shift to teach children gender ideology,” the film states.

Sexual education curricula were changed to promote the notion that children could change their gender, accompanied by the online amplification of pronouns such as “they/them.” The film presets the case that lockdowns were exploited as a perfect opportunity to magnify the mechanism of the transmission of the transgender mind virus, a process described as “social contagion.”

The sickness business

This documentary is harrowing, even for those who have seen much in the line of covid and vaccine skepticism. It builds on the observation made in John Davidson’s “Epidemic of Fraud,” that the U.S. medical industry is utterly corrupted, to form the case that medicine in the U.S. today is not in the business of cures.

Much of it appears to be the monetization of the manufacture of mental and physical illness. The collapse in public trust is justified. “Sick” is an apt name for an industry which provides neither health nor care – outside of the lucrative bottom line it supplies to its shareholders.

You can watch the free trailer for “SICK: Unmasking Big Medicine” here.

