New McCullough Foundation video on bird flu separates ‘fact from fiction’

The McCullough Foundation has just produced a 25-minute video about the latest variant of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, how the U.S. and E.U. governments are responding to it, and more.

U.S. citizens: Demand Congress investigate soaring excess death rates

(Courageous Discourse) — The McCullough Foundation has just produced a 25-minute video about the latest variant of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza and how the U.S. and E.U. governments are responding to it. We believe there is growing evidence that this variant of bird flu is becoming the “Disease X” the bio-pharmaceutical complex has been warning about in recent years, and now getting a great deal of media coverage as we approach the 2024 presidential election in the United States.

In the video, we examine the grounds for believing that bird flu is a real pathogen that affects wild and domesticated birds, and could pose a threat to human health. However, we also examine the grounds for suspecting that this threat may be grossly exaggerated and distorted to justify selling vast quantities of bird flu tests and vaccines to the governments of the world.

READ: The US government’s ‘psychopathic’ record on bioweapons should give us pause about ‘bird flu’ claims

We also examine the wild card of gain-of-function experiments on H5N1 being performed in labs all over the world, and their potential threat to human health.

Generally, we believe it is important to acquire as much knowledge as possible about phenomena that are represented by the media and government as being matters of grave concern. Only those who are thoroughly informed will be able to make rational assessments about what we are being told. As James Madison remarked, “Knowledge will forever govern ignorance, and a people who mean to be their own governors, must arm themselves with the power knowledge gives.”

Watch the video below:

Reprinted with permission from Courageous Discourse.

U.S. citizens: Demand Congress investigate soaring excess death rates

Share











