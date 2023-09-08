Dr. Mark Trozzi: New Zealand’s COVID tyrants deserve to go on trial for crimes against humanity

Chris Hipkins, the current PM of New Zealand who replaced Jacinda Ardern, had the nerve to officially declare that 'there was no compulsory vaccination' and 'people made their own choices.'

(Dr. Mark Trozzi) — New Zealand PM Chris Hipkins should join Jacinda Ardern, Trudeau, and other self-serving political narcissists on route to the gallows for their roles in COVID crimes against humanity.

Chris Hipkins is the current PM of New Zealand. He replaced Jacinda Ardern. Hipkins just dressed up like a respectable human being and officially declared that “there was no compulsory vaccination” and “people made their own choices” in New Zealand.

READ: Tyrannical COVID mandates have backfired. People won’t fall for the same trick twice

Is this silver-spoon-fed creature just lying, or does he not understand that for us humans, providing food and shelter for our children is compulsory?

I enter this short video as one piece of evidence for Hipkins’ well-deserved trial for crimes against humanity.

Hipkins and Ardern’s New Zealand Labour Party have carried out a reign of terror, with extreme coercion of COVID-19 injections and severe violations of human rights since the launch of COVID.

Another silver-spoon-fed narcissist tool of the global COVID agenda:

Yet another:

Dr. Trozzi grassroots video from April 2021. Doctors, Nurses, Ethics, and Law:

Reprinted with permission from Dr. Mark Trozzi.

