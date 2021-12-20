Jewish leaders warn NJ same-sex ‘marriage’ bill could lead to religious ‘persecution’

(Save his children) – Rabbis, Leaders, and all, are we serious about combating evil? One of the most effective ways to impede evil legislation nowadays is to expose it, where accurate, as bigoted.

One of the most virulent forms of antisemitism is encoding into “law” the ideology – or atheology – of Jew-baiting by virtue of fidelity to authentic Jewish values. Here it is, yet again, in NJ, yet again: same-sex “marriage,” yet again. It’s A5367/ S3416, seeking to leverage popular will to bolster the abomination that heretofore held sway in NJ by judicial fiat. They just can’t stop obsessing about it.

However, you wouldn’t know about the potentially fatal Jew-baiting facet of this legislation from the preponderance of the fundraising promotionals that abound in the lucrative anti-antisemitism industry. Why is that?

We all know that not all which is branded bigotry actually is. And not all bigotry is treated appropriately. THIS legislation is fundamentally antireligious hatred at its core, rendering our fidelity to Leviticus 18:22 and 20:13 anethema. The Torah requires us to see the act of sodomy as what we all know it is: an “abomination.” That means: absolutely disgusting.

Said looming legislation would elevate this abomination – in [popularly acknowledged] principle – to serve as the basis of its polar opposite: Marriage.

Consequently, those who reject that perversion would be branded as bigots, and deserving ostracism, if not outright persecution, ultimately. Accordingly, we who adhere to the Torah worldview would be targeted by increasingly persecutory legislation, especially in the arena of education, as has been the case in N.Y., after the Democratic wing of the BGTLQ Movement attained a trifecta in November 2018.

However, this mainstreamed bigotry is not being called out as such. Why the double standard? Is popular acceptability a whitewash for barbaric Jew-Hate? Is bashing Jews or others for their fidelity to Torah morality acceptable as long as the perpetrating Intolerance Criterion are Politically Correct?

Does fighting antireligious bigotry from the BGTLQ movement take a back seat, as Rosa Parks refused to do? Has the addiction to government largesse by some gatekeepers led to a pro-BGTLQ, “Stockholm Syndrome” attitude, seeking to cancel the non-compromising Orthodox opposition to the BGTLQ movement? From whence is this sickness, which makes the ostensibly ‘frum’ media and establishment animated about Torah-bashing leftists grandstanding over condemning swastika paintings, all the while said pro-BGTLQ officials are themselves advancing antireligious edicts that pose inestimably more of a danger, physically and spiritually?

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Ban Critical Race Theory in public schools Show Petition Text 8381 have signed the petition. Let's get to 9000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition The dangerous ideas of Critical Race Theory (CRT) are being forced on students in public schools around the country. This is wrong and parents have had enough! It's time to join them in saying "STOP!" to this harmful and racist propaganda. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition which says "No to CRT" in public schools, and "Yes to parents' right" to strongly protest CRT. But, what is CRT anyway and why is it so dangerous? Critical Race Theory is a hateful system of indoctrination which teaches that one race is either superior or inferior to another race, and that the United States is inherently racist. CRT is dangerous and hateful precisely because it teaches children who are not white to despise and envy white children simply because of their skin color. And, as a result, it also teaches white children to despise themselves simply because of the color of their skin. CRT also erroneously teaches that American society is inherently racist, and that different, detrimental policies (like reparations for slavery and race-based pay scales) should be imposed on the population to redistribute wealth from whites to non-whites. This type of racist/marxist propaganda should have NO place in public, taxpayer-funded schools! And, thankfully, American parents of EVERY COLOR are raising their voices and ballots against it! Indeed, parents understand the destructive ramifications of CRT and, despite outrageous threats from Biden's Justice Department to prosecute them, they have been strongly protesting CRT at school board meetings across the country! And now, in the first test of its kind, a candidate who was campaigning hard against CRT just won the governorship of Virginia in a huge upset victory. That's great news, but we now need to contact every state legislature about this crucial educational issue. And, we need to DEMAND that they BAN Critical Race Theory from every public school in their states - both primary and high schools, and colleges! Whereas advocates of CRT seem more intent on vengence than on teaching children of every race to respect everybody, regardless of skin color, American parents of every race understand that it is not the color of one's skin that matters, but the content of one's character (to paraphrase Martin Luther King, Jr.). Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition asking all state legislatures to BAN Crititical Race Theory from public schools in their respective states. Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'States are fighting the Left over the morally bankrupt critical race theory' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/states-are-fighting-the-left-over-the-morally-bankrupt-critical-race-theory/ 'Parents who oppose Critical Race Theory in schools could be prosecuted by FBI' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/attorney-general-tasks-fbi-to-move-against-parents-protesting-leftist-agenda-in-schools/ Ohio parents testify: Yes, critical race theory is in our schools, and we say NO! - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/ohio-parents-testify-yes-critical-race-theory-is-in-our-schools-and-we-say-no An excellent Heritage Foundation document on CRT: Critical Race Theory Would Not Solve Racial Inequality: It Would Deepen It **Photo Credit: EJ Nickerson / Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

A vote in the full NJ Assembly and Senate is expected Monday. It’s incumbent on each of us to ensure that everyone in NJ knows how pernicious any support of this anti-G-d, culture-killing, ludicrous License-to-Hate really is.

And we must ensure that the recidivist Assemblyman Gary Schaer (D, Passaic) votes against it, especially inasmuch as his fellow Passaic Assemblyman, Clinton Calabrese, is a prominent proponent thereof. (And if Schaer doesn’t, it’s important that it be known that his position diametrically diverges from the Torah approach, and from the desires and views of Orthodox communities.) THAT is something we could accomplish.

Reprinted with permission from Save his children

Share











