No act of charity: A personal reflection on the Vatican’s promotion of COVID-19 vaccination

If the New Commandment given by Jesus to all believers were a 'looking glass,' what would we see gazing backwards in time upon the Church, towards the visible onset of the pandemic in early 2020?

It was early one March, the beginnings of a most beautiful spring,

In my home village square so fair,

A strange and fearful sight for many did appear.



A “masked pied piper” I swear, with very baggy strange underwear,

Swinging legs, a pair of trotters for his dancing feet,

Playing a tune so hauntingly yet fearfully and hypnotically sweet,



And he sang:

“Mask up, mask up, keep a distance from your own kin.”



The melody rang, filling villagers with much chagrin.

And like sheep to slaughter, they followed his hypnotic lead;

Lost in fearful frenzy, they failed to take heed.



As the masked pied piper played on,

his tune became such an awful oppressive noisy din,

And he growled:

“Take the jab, take the jab, for love of your own neighbor or kin.”



But a few wise sheep stood back, watching it all.

For they saw the madness, the fear, and the doubt,

and knew this was no time to be following about.



And so, they stood firm, watching with disbelief,

As so many villagers behaving like dumb silly sheep,

followed the masked pied piper all the way to the local injection seat,

For they knew that true wisdom lies in thought,

And not blindly following a crowd distraught.

The masked pied piper may have played his game, Even the village pastor and doctor were fair game,

But the wise sheep stood firm, refusing to be tamed. For they knew that fear and panic will lead one astray,

And in the end, only True Wisdom can Light and show the Way.

*Co-authored with AI Anon

No act of charity

“As I have loved you, so you also should love one another. This is how all will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.” (Matthew 22:37-40)

If the New Commandment given by Jesus to all believers were a “Looking Glass,” what would we see gazing backwards in time upon the Church, towards the visible onset of the pandemic in early 2020? Would we recognize the One who gave us the Commandment to love one another? Would we recognize Him in the midst of His people, teaching and ministering to an oppressed flock who were weighed down by fear and sickness? Would we hear the words “As I have loved you, so you also should love one another”? And if we heard these words, what did we see? Would we witness the healing power and love of the Holy Spirit at work as when Jesus responded to the disciples of John the Baptist: “Go back and report to John what you hear and see” (Mathew 11:4)?

“The blind receive sight, the lame walk, those who have leprosy are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, and the good news is proclaimed to the poor. Blessed is anyone who does not stumble on account of me.” (Mathew 11:5-6)

And those prophetic words of Our Lord, concerning all of us who are called to profess and exercise authentic Faith in Him – did the World acknowledge their reality?

“This is how all will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another” (John 13:35)

I fear the “Looking Glass” may either shatter or the one gazing into it be struck blind by sorrow. Quite possibly both.

I use these passages from Scripture to try and understand, given events that have unfolded the past three years, the lived response of the Catholic Church first and foremost amongst its own. The religious hierarchy, Catholic institutions and all the faithful. Have we loved one another? Has the New Commandment of Jesus been fulfilled? Can the World now say with greater conviction: “We can see you are indeed His disciples”?

If you were looking through the lens of global secular institutions like the U.N., WHO, sovereign governments, health agencies, pharma and media, it appeared that the Catholic Church had indeed succeeded. The global secular institutions said that all should get vaccinated as a duty towards our neighbor, as an act of charity. The See of Peter (it must be pointed out almost all leaders of other Christian denominations as well) said the same, in a new abridgement to the Lord’s Commandment – “Vaccinate to love one another.”

To summarize the words of Pope Francis:

“Being vaccinated with vaccines authorized by the competent authorities is an act of love. Contributing to ensure the-majority of people are vaccinated is an act of love. Love for oneself, love for one’s family and friends, love for all people”. (Pope Francis – Vaccines are an act of love to save us – Vatican News August 2022)

Of course, the “competent authorities” who pushed the COVID jabs are pro-abortion, pro-euthanasia, pro- child gender “transition,” and maintain that “men can give birth.”

If they’re wrong on such fundamental moral issues, what do they know about charity? Why would they be right about mass COVID-19 vaccination with experimental gene therapies?

But if you, like me, were not looking through the lens of such secular global institutions, you probably saw things quite differently. You witnessed the Church forsake the Gospel of Jesus Christ and follow the dictates of the WHO and aligned national health authorities.

Churches closed. Priests masked. The faithful were locked down, confined to “participating” in religious services via live streams. Those who were dying in hospital – from what in many cases now looks increasingly like wrong medical treatment – were denied the sacraments.

You witnessed Catholic institutions, including the Church hierarchy, coercing the faithful into vaccination with experimental mRNA gene therapies, those who refused in some cases losing their jobs. Shamefully, many Catholic doctors and nurses abandoned medical ethics and administered these toxic gene therapies, even to children who were never at risk. It appeared the Catholic Church had forsaken the altar of its Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was to be found ministering at the secular altar of the corrupt pharmaceutical industrial complex.

Once the global vaccination campaign was in high gear, you witnessed some Catholic Churches around the world, including Saint Peter’s in Rome, demanding the faithful present COVID ID passes to attend Church services. Tragically, in what may well return to haunt the Church, you witnessed a complete failure of the hierarchy to acknowledge the harm being done to the faithful by the experimental mRNA gene therapies – a failure that persists to this present day.

Please go onto VAERS-USA, EMA Eudra-Vigilance, WHO Vigi-Access, TGA-Australia, and the UK “Yellow Card” online vaccine adverse event databases and search under COVID-19 vaccines.

Already by the middle of 2022, combined globally reported injuries were in-excess-of 11.5 million, deaths close to 75 thousand. These medical databases are voluntary and known only to reflect ten percent of the true picture.

Most disturbingly, some renown geneticists have expressed concern that the synthetic code sequences in the mRNA COVID gene therapies are not natural to our humanity. To this day, pharmaceutical companies have resisted pressure for a full disclosure of the contents of the vaccine vials.

My experiences as a long-distance runner taught me endurance

“If anyone defiles the temple of God, God will destroy him. For the temple of God is holy, which temple you are” (1 Cor 3:17)

What would Saint Paul preach today about this harm inflicted upon the humanity of the faithful? But has not Peter spoken….?

Here I want to share my story: By the end of 2020, I had already put on hold a project addressing the removal of plastic pollution from the environment, which I had spent the previous two years working on. The COVID restrictions on travel were making progress very difficult. Alarmed at the rising tide of COVID-19 vaccine adverse events being reported, and aware from friends who had either been injured or had lost loved ones soon after COVID vaccination, I began raising concerns early in 2021 with the Vatican Dicastery for Integral Human Development.

That the leadership of the Catholic Church had blindly taken such a public position backing experimental mRNA gene therapies “as safe” and encouraging the faithful under the banner of “vaccinate for love of thy neighbor” was a source of grave concern. For the Successor of Peter, who is not a competent immunologist, to promote these pharmaceutical interventions for which no long-term safety test data existed seemed nothing short of misguidedness. The Vatican had even signed a contract with Pfizer to provide mRNA Covid-19 injections for members of the curia, religious, staff and their families. Coming off three bruising decades from the tragic saga of clerical sex abuse, I could already see the writing of another sad chapter on the wall.

To his credit Cardinal Peter Turkson, then prelate of the Dicastery, was receptive to my concerns and aware of religious who had suffered adverse health consequences from the mRNA Pfizer injections. He agreed to organize a two-day workshop to review the concerns I had raised, along with others. Three times it was scheduled then re-scheduled during 2021, finally for early January 2022. Regrettably, after he handed in his resignation at the end of 2021 to the Pope, as per end of his five-year term, he was not reinstated.

With Cardinal Michael Czerny now nominated as the new prelate fronting the Vatican Dicastery for Integral Human Development, I had to recommence the dialogue all over again. Already weary from a year of lost effort, I was prompted by a dream in early January 2022 to continue the marathon.

I was finally invited in April 2022 to submit a dialogue proposal addressing the vaccine concerns I had raised. Together with help and support from the Truth for Health Foundation, leading medical specialists in the U.S. and leading geneticists and immunologists from France, a proposal was submitted in early June 2022. It was reviewed internally by the Dicastery and acknowledged with gratitude, finally being sent to the senior hierarchy for approval.

We waited; Rome can be notoriously slow. But regrettably, the Covid-19 Vaccine Dialogue Proposal was blocked.

The Dicastery gave us the rather lame excuse they did not now have the resources to organize such a dialogue, even though we had already offered to make all the organization (cost included) for them. Clearly the arguments we had presented for an immediate reversal of the Church’s position supporting the COVID-19 mRNA gene therapies were rather too challenging to rebuke and probably ruffled not too few feathers internally. Maybe not unsurprisingly during this period of time, the Vatican’s promotion of COVID vaccination continued unabated, with another public endorsement via Vatican News.

I did not, however, give up. In my youth I was a long-distance runner. Being shut out of Swiss society and participation in most Catholic Masses during 2021 and early 2022 because I refused to take the COVID-19 jab and show a COVID ID Pass, I protected my mental health by running throughout the winter and plunging into the icy cold Zurich See for a swim most mornings. But it was galling. Do these shepherds really love and care about their own sheep?

Finally, I was informed towards the end of 2022 that the Vatican Academy of Sciences, now under the spiritual leadership of Cardinal Turkson, was planning to address issues and concerns around the mRNA vaccines in a session on COVID and lessons learnt, during this September 2023. Clearly while some other institutions are beginning to admit the errors of a tyrannical COVID response, the Church is in no hurry to hear opposing views.

I also reached out to some conservative leaning cardinals for support. The late Cardinal George Pell, two months before he died of heart failure after an operation, told me he would welcome discussion in the Vatican on the vaccines.

I wonder how many more faithful will suffer life-changing adverse consequences, particularly the young? How many more tragic sudden deaths, before this COVID-19 vaccine dialogue discussion takes place? Would it result in an admission from the Vatican that the COVID vaccination never was an “act of charity” towards one’s neighbor, but rather a life-threatening abuse of the individual coerced into taking it? And yet another moral insult upon the memory of innocent children whose lives were taken in the evil abortion mills to provide fetal fodder for the profit of the pharmaceutical vaccine industry?

I stood Christmas Day with my family at the historical site of the baptism of Jesus in Jordan, renewing my baptismal promises. It was personally a most profound spiritual celebration of Christ’s birth at the very site where Christianity began almost 2,000 years ago. As we approach that anniversary in 2030, a very significant date for all Christians, I wonder if Saint John was alive baptizing today and our religious leaders approached him, what would he have to say to them?

We know how he addressed the scribes and pharisees, the Jewish religious leaders of Jesus’s day. (Mathew 3:7-12)

With cracks now increasingly appearing globally in the official COVID narrative and the stench of both governmental and institutional corruption now circulating in the air, I finish this personal reflection on the Vatican’s promotion of COVID-19 vaccination, asking myself this question: When the day of reckoning comes, will the See of Peter have the humility to get down on its knees before the faithful and ask forgiveness, for carelessly exposing the flock Jesus entrusted into His care to harm with reckless words distorting the Commandment to Love, that opened the sheep gate to the wolves?

And those cardinals and bishops who blindly followed erroneous dictates they knew to be wrong? Those who remained silent when they should have spoken out in defense of truth? I really don’t know how the Lord will deal with the shepherds if they remain unrepentant. But I’m reminded of the words of Jesus: “And do not think you can say to yourselves, ‘We have Abraham as our father.’ I tell you that out of these stones God can raise up children for Abraham” (Mathew 3:9).

