Normalization of autism is a psyop to silence victims of vaccine injuries

Conflating neurodiversity and quirky behavior with catastrophic regression is how the truth about autism and the dangers of the childhood vaccination schedule gets buried.

(Brownstone Institute) — A dear friend had a beautiful, healthy, engaged baby boy. After his first round of childhood vaccinations he went blind, non-verbal, started head banging, having seizures, lost all engagement, and fell into the abyss of autism. Today that child is 40. He is incontinent, cannot speak or feed himself, and is totally dependent upon his father to survive.

Another friend had a son and a daughter. The daughter, following her first round of childhood shots, experienced almost exactly the same scenario described above, minus the blindness.

At the time my friend did not connect the dots and when it came time for his son to be vaccinated, the child began to seize. In the room, my friend put it together and stopped the rest of the shots. Today, his son is only mildly autistic while his daughter, at 26, is non-verbal, incontinent, and often uncontrollable. Since the son is only mildly autistic, I suppose we shouldn’t look into the cause of his issues? It’s a gift, right?

READ: Scientists working on mRNA shots for ‘every imaginable infectious disease,’ researcher claims

A mother (a client in one of the many tragic cases) had a teenage daughter who, after a round of the Gardasil vaccine, suffered a seizure and went into a coma. The young girl had been captain of her volleyball team, top of her class, poised for a full and happy life. Today, at nearly 20, she lives in total darkness because she has seizures every 30 seconds – cannot have any light. The neurodegeneration is unquantifiable. She cannot read or watch TV, let alone go on her first date, go to prom… experience the life she should have and would have.

Another friend had a perfect, beautiful young daughter who was exceeding all of her milestones. After her second round of jabs, she locked in, stopped talking or making eye contact, developed a severe learning disability, and is still struggling today, at 6. She, too, will never experience the “normal” milestones we all would like to see for our children.

Those stories, anecdotal though they may be, are the tip of the iceberg. I could share thousands, each one worse than the next, that would make most people sit in a room and cry forever.

The media machinery has conflated mild spectrum disorder with what I just described above specifically so that people will have the reaction they are having right now. This is normalization of extremes by conflating them with non-extremes so that it’s a step-by-step incremental (and coordinated) attack on those who would expose the root cause of the terrible suffering experienced by so many. It’s executed so that people like RFK, Jr. are hobbled from doing their job.

How does questioning the environmental harms and risk factors for autism and/or neurodegenerative disorders threaten or even conflict with the idea of autism as neurodiversity? Spoiler alert: it doesn’t.

No other disease has people normalizing a spectrum (no pun intended) of symptoms ranging from terrible to non-debilitating in order to argue that it’s actually great. We don’t say there’s a spectrum of neurodegenerative disorder from paralysis to neuropathy and there are benefits to neuropathy therefore neurodegeneration is great. This is normalization at its best.

Suddenly everyone’s kid is Rain Man. Suddenly everyone is “on the spectrum.” Ergo, it’s normal. Being a little bit weird is beautiful and normal and we are all a little bit weird so that’s not a disorder. This is a psyop and everyone is falling for it. No one is saying there is something wrong with neurodiversity or that we shouldn’t also be looking into that. But when it comes to discovering the contributing factors and co-factors, the environmental insults, and the increase itself in autism to date, we’re not talking about that. We are talking about, and have only ever been talking about, the above scenarios.

The tactics to muzzle debate and halt real investigation are duplicated across all levels. (This should all sound eerily familiar when we recall the conflation, normalization, media machinations, and strawmen to emotionally activate opposition tactics used during COVID.)

It should be a red flag and alarm every American that pharmaceutical companies have no liability for vaccines and that they have managed to increase the pediatric schedule from 3 to 72 in one generation, and it should alarm every parent to learn that HHS itself draws a hard line in 1989 for autism – the year when vaccine formulation was changed to allow for combinations because in 1986 the vaccine space became a financial free-for-all.

READ: Inhaled mRNA COVID shot now being tested in Canada

Unfortunately, the media is adept at keeping dots that should be connected in silos so that most people do not connect them, and there is no shortage of sock puppet “experts” willing to run around doubling down on the narrative.

The Burbacher study, if anyone were to know about it, let alone read it, should have at least sparked research into these potential harms. Instead, the spokesperson for the pharmaceutical industrial complex assigned to discredit parents and advocates, Paul Offit, dissects a strawman in public view… in this case the strawman is ethyl vs. methyl mercury.

Allow me to explain how this tactic works and why it’s effective: Offit’s argument (and also the error in his argument) is that ethyl mercury (Thimerosal) clears from the brain faster than methyl mercury. First of all, that’s omitting the fact that there are organic and inorganic types, and for the organic type, Offit is right, but for the inorganic type, he’s dead wrong. Ethyl and methyl mercury are different, that’s true, but they both break down into organic and inorganic subtypes. The Burbacher study shows that the organic form of Ethyl mercury clears from the brain faster.

The inorganic clearance rate couldn’t be determined because the slope of the rate of clearance is zero. So, according to this study, that form of mercury is in the brain forever. Compared to mercury derived from Thimerosal, both organic and inorganic forms of methyl mercury clear from the brain. Which goes against Offit’s claim that ethyl mercury is safer. At least the inorganic form clears from methyl mercury, but it never clears from ethyl mercury.

But the real issue is, why are we comparing different kinds of lighter fluid around matches? No kind is desirable. (Strawman identified!) And no one is suggesting we are going to inject people with methyl mercury either… so he’s wrong to make the comparison in the first place.

But once he’s made the comparison, he’s also wrong according to the data if you consider the inorganic form. Simply put, the Burbacher study proves that mercury does cross the blood- brain barrier. Did we put a hold on this? No. Instead, we did away with animal studies for mercury.

This is just one example of one strawman designed and implemented to marginalize and sideline a set of risks and harms (even if that’s minority harm) and, yes, injury. There are too many others to list. For example, why aren’t we looking into the connection between autism and HHV-6?

Between autism and chemicals like Glyphosate and PFAS and forever chemicals in our air, our water, our soil, and our food? Hint: it isn’t because I just thought of it now in my living room. It’s because bottom lines, and corporate and regulatory capture and corruption to maintain those bottom lines, are valued above human lives – above our children’s lives.

READ: Exposing the Fauci-backed hoax of COVID ‘spillover’ from animals to humans

Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence. Only one vaccine has ever been properly tested, and even then, never fully. If you shine a spotlight over one small area on a dark street and don’t find what you’re looking for, do you presume the entire street is free of whatever it is? Do we abandon first principles in order to pour concrete on our confirmation biases and further our narratives? Or do we ask the difficult, complex, and nuanced questions, do the hard work, and search for the truth? It appears that question has been asked and answered in the affirmative for the former. The latter is vehemently opposed.

The assertion that these issues have been looked into is false. In fact it’s been disallowed thus far, and look what’s happening when we try to look into it now. We have everyone outraged over a strawman that was never the point in the first place. It’s all a smoke screen. Once everyone is distracted and chaos ensues, any actual progress is effectively halted, which is precisely the point. It’s not organic. It’s the model, it’s coordinated, and it works.

People predictably snatch up the dog treats thrown to them by the mainstream. The perpetually offended contingent then reliably muddies the water by coming unhinged. Do we really need to come undone over every single thing? It’s to the point where I apologize for the blasphemy of my reusable Whole Foods bag when I’m shopping at Trader Joe’s.

Can we please stop getting mad at the trees? We simply cannot become outraged about every single thing… I think we have bigger concerns in this country than coming undone over rich idiots in space, no? But here we are… arguing about what the definition of “is” is when it comes to our children’s health and their futures. Playing constant politics with public (and private) health.

RFK, Jr.’s job is not to be Gandhi, but to stabilize a floundering nation. We cannot prioritize the weakest subset of our population from a government perspective, or we die. The part that matters: we won’t be able to continue serving the already disabled autism population if we continue to overwhelm it. We cannot produce caregivers as fast as we are producing people with autism. So, we have to scale back the rate at which we are producing people with autism. That starts with finding the cause(s) and mitigating it.

READ: Dr. McCullough sounds alarm after study shows COVID deaths skyrocketed after vaccinations

I will also say here that for those skeptics reading this right now: I guarantee you that you have friends suffering with these injuries, or have children who are suffering from these injuries, who are too terrified to speak out and frankly don’t have the bandwidth to fight the mob because yes, it does tear families apart.

I hear from them, expressing gratitude for our efforts to end their silent suffering, and tearfully begging me not to “out” them to their friends who believe they are good little compliant soldiers of some awful army all experiencing Stockholm Syndrome in concert. Forward facing, they must agree or lose whatever tenuous support they may have… but it’s not the truth. Not to them. Not to those who live it every single day, 24/7, without a break, ever. Not ever.

Reprinted with permission from the Brownstone Institute.

Share











