North Dakota March for Life draws people of all ages in support of the unborn

BISMARCK, North Dakota (LifeSiteNews) — Many braved the chilly North Dakota weather on October 6 to come together in Bismarck for the annual North Dakota March for Life. A great number of Catholics began with a packed Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, where Bishop David Kagan of the Diocese of Bismarck reminded the congregation that “certain things are intrinsically evil … and this [abortion] is one of them,” exhorting all who were there to promote life “always in charity, but in a charity that is courageous.” After Mass, the group marched several blocks to the state capital, joining with Christians coming from a prayer service at Zion Lutheran Church and others from the community.

At the capital, participants of all ages were led in prayer and heard from Dr. Louise Murphy, president of the Bismarck Guild of the Catholic Medical Association. She is a family practice doctor with over 37 years of experience and is a mother of three and grandmother of five. Referring to a newly conceived baby, Murphy reminded her spectators that “this is not just a clump of cells. It is forming, changing, growing … it is living,” later stating, “Life does begin at conception … After the fertilization, both science and North Dakota law will refer to the embryo as being whole, unique, and separate.” Murphy ended by encouraging the crowd:

God hears our prayers. Roe v. Wade has been overturned. Abortion is not legal in the state of North Dakota … We have a Church to guide us in the absolute truth and we have science to show us that we are human beings from the moment of conception. So, all of you, have faith. God knows all things … and His mighty arms are here, working for us, to reverse this culture of death … Be not afraid, because He is with us.

At the close of her speech, she was greeted with energetic cheers from the young audience.

After Murphy’s address, there were 65 seconds of silence, one second for each million of babies who have been aborted in the U.S.

Although North Dakota is a state where abortion is outlawed, with exceptions for rape and incest up to six weeks gestation, Edward Konieczka, a member of the North Dakota Pro-Life Committee and assistant director of University Ministry at the University of Mary, explained that the March is still an extremely important event for North Dakota: “It’s not only about what the March demonstrates outwardly, but what it does for individuals on the inside.” The March is about strengthening the hearts of those who are present and being a witness for the community, “convincing people that life is worth respect.” He further explained that the goal is not merely to have laws that respect life, but to nourish a culture that feels profoundly pro-life.

The North Dakota March for Life began in January of 2021. It was initiated by the University of Mary when their students were unable to attend the national March in Washington, D.C., due to COVID restrictions. It has grown extensively since then and is attended by students from the University of Mary and several local Catholic high schools, as well as by members of the community. It is sponsored by the North Dakota Pro-Life Committee, University of Mary, Diocese of Bismarck, and Lutherans for Life. While the event was held in January in 2021, 2022, and earlier this year, it is now in October so that it does not coincide with the national March and is instead during Respect Life month. The hope is that this event will keep growing and will continue to transform the hearts of those who witness it.