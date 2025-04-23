NYT laments success of grassroots movement seeking to revisit Obergefell

Resolutions to reconsider Obergefell have been passed by the House of Representatives in Idaho and North Dakota – and introduced in Michigan, South Dakota, Iowa, and many other states.

(MassResistance) — The momentum of MassResistance’s anti-Obergefell resolutions in state legislatures across the U.S. is causing alarm.

Resolutions to reconsider Obergefell have been passed by the House of Representatives in Idaho and North Dakota – and enthusiastically introduced in Michigan, South Dakota, Iowa, and several other states.

The Left considers the imposition of “gay marriage” by SCOTUS to be a cornerstone of its dominance over any opposition to the LGBT agenda. So this new challenge has sent shockwaves, even to the New York Times.

Confronting deeply flawed Supreme Court ‘gay marriage’ ruling

As we’ve described, the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court 5-4 Obergefell ruling that imposed “gay marriage” across America was basically an “activist judiciary” move. It was deeply flawed constitutionally. Two of the Justices who ruled in favor should have recused themselves. Justices Thomas and Alito have stated that the Obergefell ruling should be revisited (as happened with Roe v. Wade).

These resolutions are not legally binding. They simply urge the Supreme Court to revisit the Obergefell ruling. But they’re a powerful message coming from a state legislature.

New York Times warns nation about MassResistance!

Apparently, the resolutions are also sending a powerful message to the LGBT movement!

On Monday, April 21, the New York Times published an article warning their pro-LGBT readership about our success – and where it could lead.

The Times interviewed Brian Camenker at MassResistance and used some of his comments. They also interviewed the state representative who introduced the resolution in South Dakota.

But much of the article was hand-wringing by several LGBT politicians and activists that “We have to prepare for the worst,” while trying to persuade themselves that same-sex “marriage” is a “right” that can’t be taken away.

The Times article included a cogent explanation of Justices Alito’s and Thomas’s grounds for re-examining Obergefell. That is, the Fourteenth Amendment’s “due process” clause cannot be used to support “gay marriage.”

But the article describes how Leftists are somewhat out to sea on how to counter the resolutions and renewed interest in the legal basis of “gay marriage.” One activist told the Times that the younger LGBT generation isn’t ready for this kind of fight.

The Left’s plans to preserve “gay marriage” involve attempting to overturn earlier state laws or amendments that banned “gay marriage” (which has already happened in some states) and relying on a federal law passed in 2022.

Success of resolution causing RINOs to block the resolution this session in some states

This resolution has lit a fire on all sides of the political spectrum. Leftists and LGBT activists aren’t the only ones reacting negatively to the enthusiastic support across the country for it.

In many “red” states, liberals who would normally be Democrats run as Republicans. These RINOs (“Republicans in Name Only”) are often funded by special interests or squishy establishment Republicans. Unfortunately, too many GOP voters don’t notice the difference, and these RINOs often rise up the ranks.

This is a big problem across the country, especially where Republicans have a majority – and even a super-majority. As a result, in some states the resolution is hitting a few temporary bumps in the road this year.

The energy that RINOs are putting into trying to quash this shows how afraid they are of it. But in every case good conservative legislators are pressing on:

Michigan: Although Republicans have a majority in the Michigan House, the liberal Republicans in leadership have so far blocked the resolution from even getting a hearing. But that battle is continuing.

Although Republicans have a majority in the Michigan House, the liberal Republicans in leadership have so far blocked the resolution from even getting a hearing. But that battle is continuing. South Dakota: RINOs voted against the resolution in the House Judiciary Committee, and it was defeated.

RINOs voted against the resolution in the House Judiciary Committee, and it was defeated. Montana: A RINO senator was able to kill the resolution in committee. She said she did it because she has a lesbian daughter and she supports “gay marriage.”

A RINO senator was able to kill the resolution in committee. She said she did it because she has a lesbian daughter and she supports “gay marriage.” Mississippi: Mississippi is a very conservative Republican state. A state senator has filed our resolution and is championing it. But the Lt. Governor (who presides over the state senate) is one of the most liberal Republicans in the country, and so refused to allow a hearing for the resolution. Twice, the senator tried to call for a vote on the floor of the state senate, but was rebuffed both times.

Mississippi is a very conservative Republican state. A state senator has filed our resolution and is championing it. But the Lt. Governor (who presides over the state senate) is one of the most liberal Republicans in the country, and so refused to allow a hearing for the resolution. Twice, the senator tried to call for a vote on the floor of the state senate, but was rebuffed both times. Texas: This year the Republican leadership in the Texas legislature has become nationally infamous for its leftist leanings. A state representative has tried to file the resolution but is being blocked.

This year the Republican leadership in the Texas legislature has become nationally infamous for its leftist leanings. A state representative has tried to file the resolution but is being blocked. Indiana: A prominent “Republican” legislator labeled the resolution “divisive and polarizing” and said they want to “focus on unity.” We’re pushing forward anyway!

A prominent “Republican” legislator labeled the resolution “divisive and polarizing” and said they want to “focus on unity.” We’re pushing forward anyway! Arizona: A prominent “Republican” legislator labeled it “a hard pill for colleagues to swallow.”

More states this year: A legislator in Iowa has filed it and it’s about to be formally introduced. A state senator in Oklahoma told us this week that he’ll be filing it this session and is already gathering co-sponsors.

A lot of action set for the next session: In all of the states that don’t pass it this year, there are legislators ready to push even stronger – and with more active allies – in the next session. Plus, new states will be coming on board. A state senator in Minnesota has said he’ll file it, there are at least a dozen other new states where we’re likely to get legislators to file it next session.

Final thoughts

So-called “gay marriage” has always been unnatural and fraudulent. Almost everyone — even LGBT activists — realizes that at some level. But it’s taken MassResistance’s insistence on publicly telling the truth — and demanding that the truth be recognized — that is beginning to turn the tide!

Reprinted with permission from MassResistance.

Share











