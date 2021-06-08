NYT’s Mara Gay: Seeing American flags on D-Day anniversary was ‘disturbing’

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

June 8, 2021 (NewsBusters) – It’s not very often you hear this kind of blanket honesty from a journalist about how even the simple image of an American flag triggers them.

On Morning Joe Tuesday, frequent guest Mara Gay from the New York Times admitted she was shocked at seeing dozens of “disturbing” American flags over the D-Day anniversary weekend. But what was really disturbing, was Gay likening our country's flag to racist, white nationalism.

Gay’s looney comments were spurred on by the panel talking about- what else? The need for a January 6 commission on the Capitol Hill riot.

Co-host Joe Scarborough was complaining about Republicans loyal to Trump or who he calls the “insurrectionist party.” The panel touted a Max Boot column in The Washington Post titled, “Too Many People Are Still Underestimating the Trump Threat.” Co-host Willie Geist read from the column warning the former president was a “dictator” who was a serious threat to democracy because he could pull “vast numbers of people into their personal delusions, to turn their paranoid fantasies and megalomaniacal dreams into a harsh reality for many.”

Bringing in New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay, co-host Mika Brzezinski asked if an investigation going back “years” into the events that “led to January 6” was necessary to figure out why so many Americans were misled by Trump, who she claimed was a “threat to our democracy.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Gay agreed, fretting that Democrats weren’t being aggressive enough: “You know, it's really concerning to me that the Democrats haven't just gone ahead at this point and said, we're doing this on our own in terms of getting a commission together.”

She then went on a deranged rant attacking Trump supporters in their “pickup trucks” as racists who only wanted white people in America. She admitted she was “disturbed” by seeing “dozens of American flags” because they are also apparently a symbol of white supremacy:

You know, the reality is here that we have a large percentage of the American population -- I don't know how big it is, but we have tens of millions of Trump voters who continue to believe that their rights as citizens are under threat by simple virtue of having to share the democracy with others. I think as long as they see Americanness as the same as one with whiteness, this is going to continue. We have to figure out how to get every American a place at the table in this democracy, but how to separate Americanness, America, from whiteness. Until we can confront that and talk about that, this is really going to continue. I was on Long Island this weekend, visiting a really dear friend. And I was really disturbed. I saw, you know, dozens and dozens of pickup trucks with you know, expletives against Joe Biden on the back of them, Trump flags, and in some cases, just dozens of American flags, which you know is also just disturbing, because essentially the message was clear, this is my country. This is not your country. I own this. And so until we're ready to have that conversation, this is going to continue.

Despite being a major media talking point for five months now, the Times’ journalist was blind to her own industry’s obsession, condemning her fellow journalists for not being concerned enough about right-wing violence:

What really is concerning to me as well is, it's not just Democrats in Congress. I think there's a large percentage of Americans, even some of my colleagues in journalism, who are invested in some way in pretending that this isn't the threat that it is. That is the real concern. Because, you know, the Trump voters who are not going to get onboard with democracy, they're a minority. You can marginalize them, long-term. But if we don't take the threat seriously, then I think we're all in really bad shape.

To make this commentary even more ridiculous, over the weekend, MSNBC host Brian Williams actually promoted a pro-Antifa ad from the Lincoln project, which compared Antifa terrorists to U.S. soldiers who stormed Normandy to liberate France from the Nazis. So, according to MSNBC, violent left-wing anarchist terrorists are patriots, but Trump supporters with American flags are a “disturbing” threat to our democracy. Only on MSNBC!

Published with permission from NewsBusters.