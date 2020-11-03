On Election Day, 5 closing arguments to vote for Donald Trump

Editor’s note: Please watch the video that accompanies this article, HERE.

November 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — On Election Day, I am compelled to make my closing arguments for why I’m voting for President Trump and why you should, too.

Reason # 1: LIFE

As author of the pro-life Heartbeat Bill, not surprisingly, my first reason is life.

In 2013, Joe Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, fought for an animal rights group to use hidden cameras to expose alleged abuse of chickens.

— Article continues below Petition —

But three years later, when pro-life activist David Daleiden used hidden cameras to expose Planned Parenthood’s sale of organs from aborted babies, it was a different story.

VIDEO: Undercover clip of Planned Parenthood Senior Director of Medical Services Dr. Deborah Nucatola: “A lot of people want intact hearts ese days...”

VIDEO: Planned Parenthood staffer points out the heart in a glass pan from the child they just aborted. “Here is the heart...the heart is right there.”

When talking about protecting babies instead of chickens, this is what Kamala Harris did.

VIDEO: David Daleiden: “I think it was a total of eleven agents of the California Department of Justice sent by Kamala Harris came in, overturned my entire one-bedroom apartment. They seized all of the video recording equipment, all of my computer equipment, all the electronic equipment that was used to do the undercover filming...

Kamala Harris at Planned Parenthood: “We know how to fight. We will celebrate the fact that we are prepared to fight...”

While Biden and Harris took tens of thousands of dollars from abortionist Planned Parenthood, President Trump took away $60 million of our money from them.

While Biden and Harris will force you to pay to kill children until the moment of birth, President Trump will appoint judges and sign laws to protect them.

If you don't like a personality trait, or are offended by a tweet, please don't make unborn children pay for it with their lives.

VIDEO: Kamala Harris at Planned Parenthood: “They're trying to tell women what to do with our bodies. Well, we're gonna tell them a thing or two.”

VIDEO: Planned Parenthood pointing out the organs of dismembered baby: “The heart is right there.” David Daleiden: “The heart over there.”

VIDEO: President Trump at the March for Life: “I notified Congress that I would veto any legislation that weakens pro-life policies or that encourages the destruction of life...Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House.”

Reason #2: LIBERTY

The second reason I'm voting for President Trump is Liberty.

VIDEO: President Trump at the State of the Union Address: “We are alarmed by the new calls to adopt Socialism in our country. America was founded on liberty and independence and not government coercion, domination, and control. We are born free and we will stay free. (audience applauds, close up of Senator Bernie Sanders not applauding)

Biden and Harris will trade the American dream for a socialist nightmare.

VIDEO: Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez hugs Cuba’s dictator Fidel Castro.

But the love of socialism could be solved with a single field trip to Venezuela, where a once prosperous nation is starving under socialism. Or a lesson in history. Remember when the Berlin wall came down? If socialism was so great, how come nobody ran to the East? No, everyone ran to freedom.

But under Biden and Harris, our freedoms will be eradicated, internet censorship even more rampant and completely unchecked, while the government would take complete control of our health care.

VIDEO: Reporter question to Kamala Harris: “So for people out there who like their insurance, they don't get to keep it?” Harris: “Let's eliminate all of that. Let's move on.”

Under Biden/Harris, the government would also control our energy and our lives.

VIDEO: Democrat primary debate, Joe Biden addressing Senator Bernie Sanders; “We both agree that we have a new green deal.

VIDEO: Biden on the campaign trail, speaking to a young girl: “I guarantee you, I guarantee you. We're gonna end fossil fuel.

VIDEO: Biden making a promise at a CNN Debate: “No more drilling on federal lands. No more drilling, including offshore. No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill. Period. Ends.

Biden and Harris would take us from energy independence to where we can't even drive our own cars.

VIDEO: Excerpt from the Green New Deal: “replacing individual...transport with mass transit.” AUDIO: Biden: “Taking millions of automobiles off the road.”

Biden/Harris would follow the tyrannical model of Democrat-controlled states and cities that target Christians, forbidding them to worship or even to sing.

VIDEO: Clip of a California “Worship Protest” led by Sean Feucht.

Biden would lock-down America like New York, where even peaceful Jewish citizens are threatened in their homes.

VIDEO clip of the New York police at the door of a Jewish home to break up their peaceful gathering.

Look familiar? Just a reminder that NAZI stood for the National Socialist Party.

Reason #3: LAW AND ORDER

The third reason I'm voting for President Trump is Law and Order.

VIDEO: While cities burn and rioters tear down statues, Kamala Harris: “It’s no wonder people are taking to the streets. And I support them. We must always defend peaceful protests and peaceful protesters.”

In Democrat-run states, pastors are arrested while rioters run free.

VIDEO: On “The View” Meghan McCain addressing Kamala Harris: “Are you for defunding the police?” Harris:“We need to re-imagine how we are achieving public safety in America.”

What happens when Biden and Harris defund the police and take away our guns?

VIDEO: CNN's Anderson Cooper addressing Joe Biden: “So to gun owners out there who say, ‘Well, a Biden administration means they’re going to come for my guns...” Joe Biden: “BINGO. You’re right if you have an assault weapon. The fact of the matter is they should be illegal. Period.”

All they have to do to revoke the Second Amendment is put the word “assault” in front of any weapon they want to take away from you. It’s almost as if they are following a manual of some kind.

VIDEO: Words on screen: “To conquer a nation first disarm its citizens.” —Adolf Hitler

Kamala Harris and Biden staffers sent money to bail out the rioters, including those charged with murder, those convicted of rape, and those who shot at police. Harris even tweeted about it to encourage others to help get violent criminals back out on the streets. There's a reason no police force in America has supported Biden/Harris.

VIDEO: Harris tweet: “If you’re able to, chip in now to the MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.” With the link: “Donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.”

Reason #4: ISRAEL

Reason number four is Israel. Not only did President Trump move the U.S. Embassy to the capital of Israel in Jerusalem, where it belongs, he has brokered historic peace, which the Democrats said could not be done.

VIDEO: “I will bless those who bless you,

And I will curse him who curses you;

And in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.” —Genesis 12:3

VIDEO: President Trump at the Oval Office:“The state of Israel and the Republic of Sudan have agreed to make peace...This will be the third country where we're doing this and we have many, many more coming.”

Reason #5: JUDGES

Reason number five: judges. While Biden and Harris will stack the courts to force their leftist agenda on our nation, President Trump will continue to appoint judges like Justice Amy Coney Barrett who will follow the Constitution and not legislate from the bench. Why we need also need Republican majorities in Congress.

So, I'm voting for President Donald J. Trump because of

LIFE, LIBERTY LAW AND ORDER ISRAEL JUDGES

And here's a bonus. While the Democrats removed God from the Pledge of Allegiance, President Trump said this:

VIDEO: “We will live by the timeless words of our national motto: 'In God we trust.'”

Janet Porter is founder and president of Faith2Action and author of the pro-life Heartbeat Bill to protect every child whose heartbeat can be detected. It has been introduced in 29 states and has passed in ten states (and counting). Her latest book, A Heartbeat Away, explains how America can go from regulating abortion to ending it.