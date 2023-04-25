Ontarians: Urge your MPs to reject proposed ban on drag queen protests

Before this radical bill becomes law and we forfeit more of our God-given rights, I would ask you to send an Action Alert Email to your MPP and urge them to reject Bill 94. They need to know that their constituents are outraged about this bill.

(Campaign Life Coalition) — First it was bubble zones for abortuaries. Now they want bubble zones for drag queen story hours! Soon, the whole province will be wrapped in censorship bubble zones.

Back in 2017, the Liberal government of Kathleen Wynne banned Ontarians from protesting the murder of preborn children outside all abortion killing centres. They even made it illegal to offer help to abortion-minded women within these zones. And when Doug Ford came to power with his Progressive Conservatives in 2018, he did nothing to undo that draconian law.

Fast forward to 2023. Now left-wing politicians are calling for bubble zones to ban Ontarians from protesting the sexualization of our children at drag queen and gay pride events! That is what Bill 94 is all about – the Drag Queen Bubble Zone Act.

And I’m afraid Doug Ford will do nothing to stop this new insanity – if we don’t speak up!

Bill 94 will create city-block-sized, 300-foot (100-metre) censorship zones surrounding drag queen story hours (at libraries and schools), gay pride parades, and transgender-promoting events and gatherings all over the province, wherever and whenever the Attorney General arbitrarily decides.

This will introduce a form of marshal law into many public spaces. Many public roads, sidewalks, parks, libraries, schools, and town halls will become no-go zones for pro-life and pro-family Ontarians. Any words or actions that might offend the LGBT agenda will be verboten.

Ordinary citizens will be excluded from speaking their minds and voicing their objections to LGBT indoctrination, grooming, and child sexualization on pain of being slapped with a fine of up to $25,000!

Can you believe that? Threatened with a $25,000 fine for defending your kids from an evil and destructive ideology! For public speech that is protected under our Constitution and Charter of Rights!

This bill was proposed on April 4 by Ms. Kristyn Wong-Tam, a New Democratic Party member of provincial parliament (NDP MPP) who identifies as “non-binary” and wants to be referred to as “they/them.”

Step by step, inch by inch, the radical left is moving to take control of our children, take over the reins of political power, and take away our freedom of speech in Ontario!

They say that people are known by the company they keep. If so, Ms. Wong-Tam’s company is very revealing. At the press conference where she announced Bill 94, she stood behind a podium emblazoned with an LGBT pride flag and was surrounded by a wizard, a witch, and two drag queens, among others.

The coalition that the radical Left is building is, indeed, radical. In fact, it is downright satanic! Bill 94 will do nothing less than give the devil a bigger foothold in this province to spread his deceptive lies and destroy more children.

Ms. Wong-Tam and her entourage claim that Bill 94 is urgently needed because there is, supposedly, a dangerous increase in “hate and violence” directed against the “2SLGBTQI+ community.” However, they are unable to cite any specific examples or point to any charges having been laid.

Rather, it seems that Ms. Wong-Tam views the mere act of protesting drag queen story hours for children as being “hate and violence.” It looks like she wants to redefine any and all opposition to the LGBT agenda as illegal, thus criminalizing Christians, conservatives, and traditionally-minded Ontarians.

Ms. Wong-Tam has threatened to use Bill 94 to prohibit what she defines as “any homophobic, transphobic act of intimidation, threat, offensive threats, offensive remarks, protest, disturbance, and distribution of hate propaganda.” In other words, it will be illegal to criticize the LGBT agenda and to protect our children from its perverted ideology – an ideology that says mutilating sex-change surgeries are OK, and it’s OK to engage in unhealthy and immoral sexual practices.

Before this radical bill becomes law and we forfeit more of our God-given rights, I would ask you to send an Action Alert Email to your MPP and urge them to reject Bill 94. They need to know that their constituents are outraged about this bill.

We need to remind our politicians that men dressing up in drag, donning highly exaggerated female features and make-up, are homo-erotic adult entertainers not children’s story-tellers! Their usual haunts are gay bars, strip clubs, and bathhouses; they have no business invading our public schools and libraries. We are rightly outraged when our precious children are threatened with exposure to these twisted and sexualizing influences – and we should have the right to express that outrage in peaceful protest.

According to Wikipedia, “A drag queen is a person, usually male, who uses drag clothing and makeup to imitate and often exaggerate female gender signifiers and gender roles for entertainment purposes. Historically, drag queens have usually been gay men, and have been a part of gay culture.” Does that sound like something that is appropriate for children? Is that something that deserves special government protections that restrict our freedom to protest?

Absolutely not!

Bill 94 is a very dangerous piece of legislation in five significant ways.

Bill 94 turns a non-crime into a crime by making “offensive remarks” illegal. Sorry, but offending the left’s snowflake sensibilities is not a Criminal Code offence! Our constitutional freedom of expression protects even offensive speech. Bill 94 implies that any protest that criticizes homosexual or transgender behavior, no matter how grotesque that behavior may be, is “homophobic” and “transphobic”. The burden will be placed on those who take a stand against grooming, perversion, and sexualization to prove they are not “furthering the objectives of homophobia and transphobia”. Have fun trying to do that in our liberal court system! And, of course, “homophobia” and “transphobia” are never defined. Bill 94 makes the public square less public, effectively cordoning off public lands, buildings, sidewalks, and roads from Christian and conservative-minded members of the public. Like the censorship zones surrounding abortion killing centers, drag queen bubble zones are designed to intimidate and silence one group of Ontario citizens while giving special privileges and rights to another group. It effectively creates a two-tier society, with first-class citizens (those who are pro-LGBT and pro-abortion), and second-class citizens (those who are pro-family and pro-life). Bill 94 permanently establishes and entrenches an LGBT lobby group as an “advisory committee” that will direct the government to enact more pro-LGBT laws favoring “two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and additional sexually and gender diverse people in Ontario”. This committee will inevitably push for the active persecution of pro-family Ontarians who want to stand up for their values, their faith, and their children. Bill 94 gives homosexual and transgender activists a license to indoctrinate and corrupt our precious children without any way to stop them. LGBT ideology will be enshrined as sacrosanct, with drag queens acting as the high priests in the new state religion of sexual sin.

Please help us fight back against the radical Left’s attempt to corrupt our kids, silence our voices, and highjack our institutions for the LGBT agenda. Send an Action Alert Email to your MPP today and urge them to stop Bill 94!

Reprinted with permission from Campaign Life Coalition.

