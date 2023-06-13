Ontario Catholic school board to host blasphemous LGBT ‘Pride Awareness Day’

Unbelievably, the Halton Catholic District School Board is even billing 'Pride Awareness Day' as an integral part of its observances to honor June as the month of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, a traditional Catholic devotion.

(Campaign Life Coalition) — This Wednesday, June 14th, the Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) plans to insult the Sacred Heart of Jesus by announcing a celebratory pro-LGBT event they call “Pride Awareness Day.”

Unbelievably, the HCDSB is even billing “Pride Awareness Day” as an integral part of its observances to honor June as the month of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, a traditional Catholic devotion.

This is blasphemous.

Take action: Boycott the gay & trans ‘Pride Awareness Day’

As a result of this sacrilege, Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) is urging Catholic parents, grandparents, and other stakeholders to keep their children home from all HCDSB schools on June 14th, in silent protest against this outrage.

Please also express your concerns to the Catholic bishop of the diocese, his Excellency Douglas Crosby, at (905) 528-7988 ext. 2222, or send him an email via web form by clicking here. If you can take extra time, email and phone all the HCDSB trustees, too (click here).

If you or someone you know is interested in organizing and leading a peaceful protest or “pray-in” outside the HCDSB headquarters while this LGBT Pride Awareness Day is taking place, let us know so CLC can help promote it.

Diabolical disorientation

The celebration of the various sexual behaviors, lifestyles, fixations, and fetishes associated with the sexually immoral acronym “LGBT” are completely antithetical to Christian moral teaching and the norms of the Catholic Church.

Yet is seems that the decision-makers at the HCDSB have invented “another gospel” to replace the one that Jesus and the Apostles have preached to us – one that offers us not the truths of salvation, but only the deadly sin of “Pride.”

In the words of John Klein, Director of Education for the HCDSB, who issued an official announcement promoting this terrible event, “During the month of June, our HCDSB schools will be raising awareness around Pride Month and will journey alongside the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.”

However, regardless of Klein’s rhetoric, vices like sexual sin do not form the basis of a “community,” any more than do drug addiction or alcohol abuse.

In fact, sexual sins that act against nature are intrinsically disordered and can never be condoned, as the Catholic Catechism teaches. So if Catholics “journey alongside” the so-called LGBT “community.” what will their ultimate destination be?

Sadly, Klein and like-minded members of the HCDSB executive have been seduced by the shimmering images and mellifluous words of the LGBT propaganda machine that now routinely chews up and spits out children in the name of DIE (Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity).

Klein even has the nerve to parody the biblical verse about how mankind is “wonderfully made” by linking it to LGBT archetypes and personas, as if LGBT were a “kind” of person or a special “breed” of humans who are essentially different from everyone else. He makes a mockery of Sacred Scripture.

Klein and other pro-LGBT enablers at the HCDSB should re-read Genesis 1:27:

So God created man in His own image, in the image of God created He him; male and female created He them.

Sincere Catholics who know their faith won’t be fooled by the HCDSB’s sophistry in this matter.

May we pray and work for the day when Catholic education and the Catholic school boards that oversee it will be free of the poison of lies that seek to follow the world, the flesh, and the devil on a course of self-destruction and rejection of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, who came to call sinners to repentance and conversion.

God bless,

Jeff Gunnarson

National President

Campaign Life Coalition

P.S. – Please remember to keep you children safe at home on Wednesday, June 14th, so they will be protected from the enticement and sacrilege of “Pride Awareness Day” at the HCDSB.

Published with permission from Campaign Life Coalition.

