Ontario data show significant increase in euthanasia deaths last year

(Euthanasia Prevention Coalition) – The Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario releases Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) data on a monthly basis. The 2021 euthanasia data indicates that there were 3,102 assisted deaths up from 2,378 in 2020, representing a more than 30% increase.

The December 2021 data showed a significant increase of 59% with 298 reported euthanasia deaths. To give you a comparison there were 188 reported Ontario euthanasia deaths in December 2020.

On July 1 last year, I published data from Health Canada’s 2020 annual report on (MAiD) euthanasia and assisted suicide.

It was predicted that Bill C-7, which passed in March 2021, would lead to a 20% increase in the number of assisted deaths. Recent Ontario data indicates that this prediction was an underestimate, as there were 3,102 assisted deaths in 2021 up from 2,378 in 2020. The jump in assisted deaths represents more than a 30% increase.

A further analysis indicates that the growth in killing by lethal injection is actually worse. According to the data, in the first half of 2021 there were 1,363 assisted deaths, up from 1,127 in the first half of 2020 or a 21% increase, but in the second half of 2021 there were 1,739 assisted deaths up from 1,251 in the second half of 2020, which is a 39% increase.

The 2020 Canadian euthanasia report indicated that the number of reported assisted deaths increased by 34% in 2020 to 7,595 up from 5,660 in 2019 which was up more than 26% from 4,478 in 2018. Euthanasia deaths represented 2.5% of all Canadian deaths in 2020.

While the federal government has not released the data for the entire country, based on the Ontario data I predict that there were almost 10,000 Canadian euthanasia deaths in 2021, and further estimate there have been approximately 31,000 euthanasia deaths in Canada since its legalization to December 31, 2021.

Some would suggest that this indicates that the killing program is successful, but rather I suggest that Canada normalizing killing our healthcare system is abandoning Canadians to death.

Note: There have been 9,796 euthanasia deaths and 2 assisted suicide deaths in Ontario since legalization in June 2016.

Looking at the trend. The number of cumulative reported assisted deaths in Ontario (since legalization):

Dec 31, 2018 – 2,529 (30 months),

June 30, 2019 – 3,303 (up 774 in 6 months),

Dec 31, 2019 – 4,318 (up 1,015 in 6 months),

June 30, 2020 – 5,445 (up 1,127 in 6 months),

Dec 31, 2020 – 6,696 (up 1,251 in 6 months),

June 30, 2021 – 8,059 (up 1,363 in 6 months),

Dec 31, 2021 – 9,798 (up 1,739 in 6 months)

Is there enough killing yet?

Both Canada’s federal government and the Québec government established committees to discuss the further expansion of euthanasia in Canada. These committees are considering euthanasia for incompetent people who requested death in their advanced directive, along with euthanasia for children as well as the rules to implement euthanasia for people with mental illness.

The Québec report supported euthanasia for incompetent people but not for mental illness, but Bill C-7 has already approved euthanasia for mental illness in Canada.

The current Canadian government remains committed to more euthanasia.

We need your help. Thousands of deaths means that there are thousands of stories. We need you to tell your story. Some of the people were depressed and had questionable competency. Some of these people were subtly coerced. Some of these stories are known by you. We can effectively challenge the culture but we need your stories.

Contact Alex Schadenberg at the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition at: [email protected] or 1-877-439-3348.

