Operation Rescue calls for prayer as ballot-counting controversies unfold

WASHINGTON, D.C., November 4, 2020 (Operation Rescue) – The Presidential Election between pro-life Republican President Donald Trump and pro-abortion Democrat Joe Biden still has not been decided as of this writing. That is because several key states where Trump enjoyed leads stopped counting ballots in the course of election night.

As it stands at 11:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, the news media has Biden with 238 electoral votes to Trump’s 213 electoral votes. A candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win.

States still in play are Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. In the early hours of November 4, Trump was ahead in all those states. As hours ticked by, the votes tightened as mail-in ballots and Democrat precincts were slowly reported in the six battleground states.

Operation Rescue’s analysis of the battleground state races indicates that President Trump is still the likely winner – barring any further irregularities in vote counting.

“It was obvious that the media was quickly calling states for Biden, but was slow to call states for President Trump. It appeared that there was a concerted effort to make sure it looked like Trump as behind all night, when in truth, he was leading,” said Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue. “It seems strange that all the late votes are now all breaking for Biden.”

The large number of mail-in ballots – a new phenomenon related to the China Virus pandemic – slowed the counting process. In a matter of controversy, Pennsylvania and North Carolina continue to accept mail-in ballots, and will for a week or more.

Biden made a statement last night urging patience in the vote-counting process, which he noted could take several days.

However, President Trump called a press conference to voice his displeasure with states that had suddenly halted counting. He said he believed that voters were being “disenfranchised” and vowed to take issues with the election results to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We’re not going to stand for it,” Trump warned, who also stated that he believed he had already won the election.

“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So, we will be going to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Trump stated. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4:00 in the morning and add them to the list, okay. It is a very sad moment.”

In asking that “all voting stop,” Trump was specifying that ballots received after November 3 should be disqualified. He expects that legitimate ballots will continue to be counted.

Twitter has censored President Trump’s tweets that question the counting of disqualified ballots.

“We need to commit to praying for the outcome of the election. Our nation needs an honest count. We have heard reports of ballots turning up suddenly, voting machines that mysteriously stopped working, and other irregularities. We need these irregularities to be resolved, and at this point, calling for Christians to pray for accurate election results, for the sake of our nation,” said Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue.

In brighter news, the Republicans held control of the U.S. Senate, despite pundits predicting that Democrats would take control.

The U.S. House remains under Democrat control, but Republicans have eroded the Democrat majority by picking up five seats, as of this writing.

“There are still many races that have not yet been called, so we need to keep praying for all election results, especially in the six battleground states,” said Newman. “There is more at stake in this election that we have ever seen, and we cannot afford to see a victory wrongly taken from President Trump through manipulation and dishonesty. At this point, prayer is needed against voter fraud and abuse.”

Reprinted with permission from Operation Rescue.

