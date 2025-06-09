OPINION: Elon Musk’s ego is now a direct threat to President Trump’s agenda

Friction boils over as Elon Musk’s grandstanding on Trump’s spending bill risks Senate deal which could cripple the president’s leverage and threaten foreign policy initiatives.

Note from LifeSiteNews co-founder Steve Jalsevac: This Trump-Defending article does not necessarily reflect the views of LifeSiteNews on the conflict between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump.

Three solidly pro-life, anti-war U.S. federal elected representatives, Thomas Massie, Chip Roy, and Rand Paul, agree with Musk that there are serious issues with the “Big, Beautiful Bill.” The bill is certainty going to lead to a massive increase in the already frighteningly massive federal debt. It would therefore seem that Trump’s assurances about it should be questioned.

Then again, perhaps Trump has no choice but to put the bill forward as it is, as this article attempts to explain. We are letting the supportive side, from a usually well-informed, trustworthy Christian commentator, give his case for our readers to consider in this article.

It has been sad to see the harsh dispute between the two incredible American leaders. Some say it was only staged for political agenda purposes. That seems unlikely, but given the personalities of the two antagonists, anything is possible. Both have a strong reputation for immature, spontaneous responses, carelessly blurting out whatever comes into mind, and having temper tantrums when someone disagrees with them.

However, both have also proven to capable of extraordinary accomplishments and we shudder to think where we would all be if Kamala Harris and the Democrats instead won the election.

One thing is certain. Given the extraordinary influence that these two men have, and will continue to have, on not just the United States, but also the world, we are seriously obliged to pray for them so that they may do good and not succumb to enormous temptations today to do evil – the potential of which, in these times, is greater than at any past time in human history.

Let there be peace and fruitful cooperation among the two of them, but for the glory of God rather than the advancement of diabolical agendas, of which there are too many as we have been reporting.

(Conservative Treehouse) — To understand the dynamic, it is necessary to remain elevated and unemotional as the confrontation takes place.

The U.S. Senate currently has two issues of great importance to President Trump within their upper chamber. The first is the “Big, Beautiful Bill” (a reconciliation spending and budget plan). The second is Senate positioning on sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine. Both are of great importance when you consider the domestic and geopolitical ramifications.

READ: Musk deletes X post after Trump’s attorney says Epstein ‘had no information to hurt’ the president

President Trump wants the BBB structurally passed and doesn’t care about the nibbling on the edges or customary Christmas Tree decorations (special interest add-ons). Trump wants the Term-1 tax cuts extended and the border security money, these are must haves.

On the Ukraine/Russia stuff, Trump basically wants the Senate to back away from doing anything that influences his leverage positions for a resolution he will construct. However, Trump knows the Senate fully supports the proxy war aspect to the conflict (he doesn’t).

Trump has remained relatively quiet on Ukraine-Russia because he doesn’t want to antagonize the Senate who will use their affirmative votes for BBB as leverage to maintain the proxy war and support Ukraine. That’s the background on the BBB, Russia, Ukraine, and Trump’s position.

Into this foray comes the always self-interested and short-sighted Elon Musk who – despite being an influence asset at times – has the most annoying habit of never considering the downstream consequences of his selfishness.

As Musk rails against the BBB, which took 14 months of work from the House to get across the line, he runs the risk of collapsing the BBB in the senate.

The longer the BBB sits in the Senate and/or gets changed so much it will take forever to get through the House again the longer Trump has to bite his tongue on solving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Musk in his infinite selfishness cannot see how he is doing real damage to Trump’s objective around Russia by stirring up opposition to the BBB. Things were getting ugly and became more so after Thursday.

Steve Bannon does not learn about the story of Elon Musk having a physical confrontation with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent without Trump saying he wants to hit back against Musk. The subsequent leak to Bannon is made, the story is told to the Dail Mail, and Elon Musk is now facing the ire of a pissed off White House:

Former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon told DailyMail.com that Musk’s turbulent time in the White House was marred when he physically “shoved” 62-year-old Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent after he was confronted over wild promises to save the administration “a trillion dollars.” Scott Bessent called him out and said, “You promised us a trillion dollars (in cuts), and now you’re at like $100 billion, and nobody can find anything, what are you doing?” the prominent MAGA figure revealed. “And that’s when Elon got physical. It’s a sore subject with him. ‘It wasn’t an argument; it was a physical confrontation. Elon basically shoved him.’” The revelation of a confrontation between the pair was confirmed by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Friday.

READ: Trump Pentagon removes ‘transgender’ Space Force officer as new rules take effect

Secretary of State Marco Rubio knows the strategic stakes here and there’s no love lost between Rubio and Musk after the latter told Rubio he wasn’t cutting enough people at the State Department.

Keep in mind, Rubio was chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and a Gang of Eight member since day one of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Rubio was briefed on all the covert activities being carried out in Ukraine by the CIA and Pentagon. That’s why when Rubio told media months ago that “Ukraine was a proxy war for the United States against Russia,” it was jaw-dropping. If anyone would know the receipts, it’s the former chair of the SSCI.

Both Marco Rubio and President Trump have been mostly silent and very measured in their comments about Russia after the Ukraine attack on the Russian nuclear-capable bombers. Both Rubio and Trump know the Senate control of the BBB right now is bad timing for their solutions to the Ukraine-Russia war that the Senate will not like.

READ: Trump Pentagon removes ‘transgender’ Space Force officer as new rules take effect

Quite simply, Elon Musk is screwing all that stuff up with his anti-BBB rants and unhinged ravings, that are supported and fueled by the same voices who want to diminish the power and influence of President Trump.

The issues are not just about the BBB, Elon Musk is mucking up the entire geopolitical agenda:

BREAKING: President Trump Speaks Out About Elon Musk Opposition to the Big Beautiful Bill pic.twitter.com/H0gOtYL7me — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) June 5, 2025

Reprinted with permission from Conservative Treehouse.

Share











