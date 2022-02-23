Opinion

Ottawa police clearly relished forcing the truckers out of the city

It seems like previously democratic states and republics are now getting in on the act of practicing police tyranny.
Featured Image
Police face off against the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, February 19, 2022YouTube screenshot

Eric
Utter
Eric Utter
Comments 

(American Thinker) – The Ottawa Police Department (OPD) recently received many phone calls protesting its abhorrent abuse of peaceful protesters surrounding the Freedom Convoy. The department apparently did not like the calls.

Ergo, it took to Twitter to tweet: “We know the events in #Ottawa are upsetting. Still, we’re asking people to stop calling critical emergency and operational phone lines to express displeasure about the police action to remove an unlawful assembly downtown.”

A subsequent tweet stated: “We track calls and will charge anyone deliberately interfering with the phone lines.”


Got it. Don’t call us just because you witness an unresisting protester being trampled, kicked, clubbed, kneed, tasered, or teargassed.  We need to keep the phone lines open in case someone is in need of help, has an emergency, is being assaulted, or needs medical assistance!

I am a big supporter of the police when they are true to their mission “to protect and serve.” But when they become drunk on their own power and side with the authoritarian state against the people, they forfeit all respect.

History is, sadly, rife with unspeakable acts perpetrated by the likes of Hitler’s SS and Brownshirts, the East German Stasi, the Soviet Union’s KGB, and its successor the FSB. In fact, virtually every non-democratic state in history has had a version of the aforementioned.

But now erstwhile democratic states and republics are getting in on the act.

To say the actions of certain members of the OPD and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) were unnecessary and egregious is an understatement. They clearly relished the power and control they wielded over those they forcefully disbanded. They enjoyed teaching the great unwashed from the hinterlands a lesson, letting them know who is boss.

One shudders to think what they might have done if they knew that no one could possibly be watching or ever learn of their actions. It is yet another sad commentary on the depravity of human behavior, especially as juxtaposed with the general nobility of the vast majority of the truckers and their supporters.

Reprinted with permission from American Thinker

Comments

Commenting Guidelines

LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.