Our age is determined to excuse moral deviancy. But Jesus calls us to repent

NAPLES, Florida (Fr. Michael P. Orsi) — A few weeks ago I happened upon a surprisingly sensible essay in The New York Times, a publication I’ve long-since ceased to read with any regularity.

Well, you never know where sanity will intrude — even into a propaganda sheet that considers itself, rather pretentiously, the nation’s “newspaper of record.” And indeed this particular article was well worth reading.

The author observed how we’ve become enamoured of euphemisms, neutral-sounding expressions that avoid any sense of moral judgment about practices traditionally considered wicked or sinful.

Use of the term “sex workers” to refer to prostitutes is a prime example.

This situation recalls a famous comment by Daniel Patrick Moynihan, who represented New York in the U.S. Senate for more than two decades. Moynihan had noted that American society was “defining deviancy down.” We were so eager to not appear judgmental that we excused (or at least didn’t talk about) behaviors that, in earlier times, most people would have agreed were immoral, antisocial, or criminal.

Twenty years after Moynihan’s death, this trend is much advanced. Today, not only are prostitutes called “sex workers,” but illegal immigrants are all “refugees,” regardless of whatever circumstances they may have left in their home countries.

Their status here in the U.S. is merely “undocumented,” downplaying the fact that they’ve broken the law by sneaking across our border.

Similarly, vagrants and tramps are now referred to as “homeless.” Drug addicts (once called junkies) are now “dependent” on various “substances.” They make up perhaps the major portion of the “unsheltered.”

Marijuana has undergone a rebranding as “cannabis.” In many states it’s marketed legally by licensed “dispensaries.”

“Homeless villages” proliferate on the streets of our cities, no longer called hobo jungles or shantytowns.

Rioters are “activists” or “protesters,” especially if they’re associated with Antifa or Black Lives Matter. Thieves, particularly the aggressive gangs of thieves invading the nation’s retail stores, are merely “youths.”

These “activities” (in which innocent store clerks, customers, and bystanders have been injured) are sophisticated, well-planned operations, coordinated via cell phones and social media. There’s evidence suggesting many are tied to international criminal cartels that handle reselling of stolen merchandise.

The field of gender offers a particularly creative assortment of semantic adjustments. For instance, “sex change,” always an artificial verbal construct, is now known as “gender affirmation.”

In fact, the concept of gender has been vastly expanded to include multiple sexualities, all with their designated labels. And someone whose gender identity is uncertain is no longer assumed to be psychologically conflicted. Rather, we’re all free to “identify” with pretty much any form of sexual expression we can dream up.

This has been accompanied by reversals in the connotations of words, often giving positive implications to terms that had previously been considered derogatory. For example, “queer,” once an insult, has been embraced by homosexuals as a statement of group unity and defiance toward what they see as society’s intolerance.

Meanwhile, new words have entered the sexual lexicon. People who “identify” with their “biological” sex are described as being “cisgendered.” While those whose sexuality is ambiguous or changeable are said to be “non-binary.”

Throw in identifiers like “transgender,” “genderqueer,” “gender-fluid,” “pansexual,” and numerous other designations, and you get a taste of the inventiveness that marks the current sexual scene.

All of this illustrates the downward redefining of deviancy which Moynihan recognized. In some localities changes in public attitudes are reflected in alterations of law and police procedure. For instance, in California theft of items with a value of less than $950 is no longer a felony and rarely prosecuted. And of course, deviant sexual behavior hasn’t been a crime in most parts of the country for decades.

To some extent prostitution is an exception, though it’s often the case that laws against it aren’t enforced vigorously. And why should they be? If “sex workers” are merely engaging in legitimate business transactions (granted, of a particularly intimate character), no prosecutions are warranted. Such goes the current reasoning, anyway.

It’s common for those defending deviant behavior to cite Jesus’ welcoming nature. “He ate with prostitutes and tax collectors,” they’ll say. And of course he did. It’s in the Gospel.

Even Christians can be susceptible to this argument. That’s evident in the push for the Catholic Church to recognize so-called same-sex marriage (this is one of the issues on the agenda of the Synod on Synodality being held at the Vatican).

The part of the Gospel which these sympathetic folks tend to ignore, however, is that such interactions were how Christ invited people to mend their ways, to change their lives, to be better.

“Go and sin no more.”

Jesus recognizes deviancy. And he doesn’t define it down. He doesn’t call the abnormal normal.

He calls us to repent.

This essay is based on a homily delivered by Fr. Orsi. It can be viewed above. A priest of the Diocese of Camden, New Jersey, Rev. Michael P. Orsi currently serves as parochial vicar at St. Agnes Parish in Naples, Florida. He is host of “Action for Life TV,” a weekly cable television series devoted to pro-life issues, and his writings appear in numerous publications and online journals. His TV show episodes can be viewed online here.

