Our Lady’s messages at Fatima, Kibeho give us the antidote to infidelity in the Church today

Our Lady warned in Fatima and Kibeho of catastrophe when sin is ignored. Today’s ecclesial silence on grave evils shows how prophetic these apparitions have proven to be.

Editor’s note: The following article is taken from Professor William A. Thomas’ address to the 2025 Rome Life Forum, presented in full.

(LifeSiteNews) — Your Excellencies,

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

The interventions of Our Lady in world history are extremely rare but they always have a solemn purpose. The intervention is primarily to avert a disaster on humanity of some kind or other with the appeal for humanity to turn back to prayer, to fasting, to reparation, and to do penance, in other words, an appeal to turn away from sin and a turning back towards God.

Sin is offensive to the majesty and justice of God, it is caustic, and toxic, and leaves the soul deprived of sanctifying grace, and because of its absence destroys our humanity, our personality, our character, and eventually our good name in society. And it affects not just the immediate family but the whole of society which eventually becomes disorganized, dysfunctional, and ultimately disobedient to God. In other words, we are left with a world in chaos, where wars and famines abound and this is marked by the absence of moral leadership which chooses to remain silent in the midst of these afflictions which are upon us today.

Let us look for a moment at very recent Church history at how things have gone wrong and in what direction the Church is going at this critical moment of our history.

On the surface of things in the past 25 years, and despite the Year of Priests, the Year of Faith (2012-2013), the Year of Mercy (2015-2016), and this Ordinary Jubilee Year (2025), things haven’t gotten any better. The messages from the highest level of the Church were contradictory, inconsistent, paradoxical, confusing, ambiguous, controversial, and, at times, seemingly heretical. (An example of this would be that the existence of hell is not for one to judge and that all pets go to heaven) The Supreme Magisterium, should only make statements that are truthful, crystal clear, and which defend the Catholic and apostolic faith.

At the beginning of the Bergoglian pontificate in 2013, the pontiff was asked about the Marxist ideology LGBTQUAi+ movement and the apparent increase in the number of homosexual men being ordained to the priesthood. His answer was “Who am I to judge?” –nothing short of an outrageous statement which seems to have opened the floodgates of more confusion despite the teaching of the Church on these matters in the document “Instruction on the Criteria for the Discernment of Vocations” (pages 81 to 90 in particular), published on November 4, 2005.

We also saw in 2016 the attempt to change Catholic Church teaching by the insertion of footnotes into certain documents which was not just dishonestly underhanded, but which became a paradigm shift in the perennial teaching of the Church handed down to us by the apostles.

Another area of confusion was the appointment of gay friendly bishops and cardinals, some of whom now occupy the highest offices in the Church. I think we all know who they are and what offices they now hold. The effect of that pontificate was that tens of millions of Catholic men and women formally left the Catholic Church, especially in Germany and the United States. We have lost at least 80 percent of the young people who became unhappy with the lack of discipline and order, even on a parish level.

In our world today there are three major rebellions taking place at the same time. The first is the open rebellion against Almighty God and His Commandments. These 10 Commandments are effectively the road-map to heaven; in other words, if you keep them, you will be safe for all eternity! This open Rebellion against God has many manifestations which ultimately state that: “We don’t need God anymore.” We need only money and this will buy us happiness, we can have nice cars, aircrafts, yachts, nice clothes, nice houses, many friends, etc., so we don’t need God.

The atheist who will deny God says, “Now I am free to do whatever I want,” and being so blinded by his pride he cannot see that he has become a slave to sin and the death of his soul by peccatum mortale. In this state, his soul which maybe in the habitual state of mortal sin, opens up the opportunity for demonic possession which is on the rise in the world today.

In habitual mortal sin the soul becomes not just ugly but distorted and sick and what is internalized in that soul now seeks an outward expression, by self-uglification. This self -uglification of the person, by way of placing studs in the face, eyes, ears, nose, along with demonic tattoos, are the externalizations of just how putrid the soul has become.

The second rebellion is the rebellion against the Catholic Church both from within the Catholic Church and from outside the Catholic Church – a two-pronged attack if you like, similar to the tongue of the serpent. There are many organizations outside of the Catholic Church who conduct a permanent battle against all that is holy, such as the Freemasons, Bolsheviks, Marxists, Leninists, and even Liberation Theology and its Marxist roots, which incidentally was the foundation of Pope Francis’s general understanding of theology. He was an enthusiastic supporter of the Peruvian founder of Liberation Theology, Father Gustavo Gutierrez, (June 8, 1928 – Oct 22, 2024) lifting the excommunication placed on him by Pope Saint John Paul II, of happy memory (note that Gutierrez died on the feast-day of Pope Saint John Paul II. How ironic is that?)

Pope Francis also supported the writings of Father Leonardo Boff, OSM, December 14, 1938 – the Brazilian theologian who focused more on ecology than the salvation of souls, he has since left the priesthood and the religious life (his brother, Father Clodovis Boff, OSM, once the leader of Marxist theologians in Latin America, has now converted and become a conservative theologian). Father Jon Sobrino, a Spanish Jesuit liberation theologian, focused on those who lived on the peripheries of society. These men and their writings evidently influenced Pope Francis in an ideologically negative way. Today, for example, the Church is now focussing on ecology and climate change, and where the voices of the peripheries have now become central in the Church.

The third rebellion is the rebellion against reason itself. One of these movements adopted by the Church in the past 15 years was the movement of Romanticism, which has a strong emphasis on emotional and individual experience along with nature and so-called climate change. This, along with the Sentimentalism of Jean Jacque Rousseau, questions objective truth and emphasizes subjective perspectives, narratives, feelings, and emotions, leaving us with a human-centred approach to understanding the world rather than understanding the divine, while seeing the Church as a hospital where everyone in it is an abused victim, in one way or another.

Laudato Si’ is full of this sentimentalism, along with parts of Amoris Laetitia, and Evangelii Gaudium. Inputs to these documents came from bishop Bruno Forte and Cardinal Víctor Manuel “Tucho” Fernández among others of the same ilk who are responsible for the document Fiducia Supplicans, part of which concerned the blessings of so-called same sex couples and those in “irregular” situations.

Pope Francis’ synodal movement is based on the philosophy of Rousseau, emphasizing the social contract and the participatory governance of the Church, with the intention of replacing the divinely instituted hierarchy of bishops, priests, deacons, and laity. This participatory governance is the backbone of the so called synodal process, where the assumed emphasis is on listening, dialogue, and inclusivity, which is a buzz word for the introduction of the many feminists and LGBTQUAi+ movements on diocesan and parish levels.

Synodality is a movement which potentially overshadows the explicit Christological focus of Christ as Redeemer, replacing it with human sentimentality, feelings, emotions, and ecology. There is no emphasis on catechesis of vocations in the Church, of which there are only four:

Marriage-between a man and a woman who are free to marry, not coerced or forced or impeded or divorced, that is without a Decree Nisi from the Church (the marriage never took place in the first place), The vocation to the singular life, The vocation to the religious life and, The vocation to the sacerdotal priesthood. These are the only vocations the Church recognizes.

The modern so called “listening Church,” that is the “synodal Church,” is opposed to the traditional Catholic Church which has a divine mandate to teach and proclaim Christ to the entire world, and it seems to be no longer listening to its Lord and Savior; rather, it has become attuned only to the modern world and the perverted cravings of those that are seduced by it.

This listening to the world and not to God is borne out by the Instrumentum Laboris of the so called “Synodal Way” that believes its fruits will be that everyone will feel seen, recognized, welcomed unconditionally, accepted unconditionally, accompanied unconditionally, cared for unconditionally, listened to unconditionally, valued unconditionally, and a Church that embraces all unconditionally; in other words, without conversion, confession, or prayer.

That sounds like chaos in the first instance but it also sounds like a type of syncretism, a human pseudo-religion with no rules or no doctrine and where anything and everything goes. Who is going to do all of this listening stuff anyway? One thing for sure is it will not be the clergy or the bishops who generally never answer your letters – and a recent U.K. survey states the average length of time a priest gives to a person is two minutes.

The expectations of this so called Synodal Way are unrealistic and unachievable. Pope Leo XIV himself said on the 27th of October that synodality has no template. Can one therefore conclude that it is just a smoke screen to try to fool the “People of God,” that this process is harmless and comes from “the Spirit,” as they called it, but not the Holy Spirit, a cunning use of words.

There must be another agenda at play in order to create a “New Church,” adopted to the modern world in all of its fashions while trying to destroy the genuine Catholic Church and its sacred traditions from within. The evidence of that became obvious when Pope Francis vented his anger at certain cardinals and even bishops, calling them rigorists, especially as they hold as sacred the Traditions of the Catholic faith, the one, holy, catholic, and apostolic Church – Jesus never mentioned synodality or a Synodal Church, nor do any of the three Creeds which we profess on Sundays.

Cardinal Brandmüller stated that “the German Synodal Way clearly contradicts the Catholic Faith,” with cries for the ordination of women to the diaconate and to the priesthood, and other things such as sexual ethics and the changing of the teaching on sexuality in favour of homosexuals, etc.

The so called “Synodal Process” has already been hijacked by the enemies of Christ in the hope that they might achieve a “soft-revolution” which is centred on pseudo-emotional outbursts, feelings and emotional desires that contradict Catholic doctrines and dogmas.

This is fuelled in part by the radical feminists’ claims of the oppression of women and LGBTQUAi+ groups in the Church and that the Catholic doctrines (which are immutable and eternal and based on the teachings of Christ Himself and the apostles) are now obsolete, regrettable, offensive, and a needless source of discord and alienation for those who hate Christ. Furthermore, that these truths of the faith, such as the existence of sin, hell, purgatory, and the call to conversion need to be jettisoned because they are only holdovers from a cruel past and an arrogant clergy, despite the appeals of Our Lady of Fatima, who restates the Gospel message in the 20 appeals which she makes in Fatima.

The gay friendly and openly heretical Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich , who is the General Realtor of the General Assembly of Synodality, stated that they will not discuss Christ’s teaching or Church doctrine because “it was not his mission or his task, rather they just want to speak to welcome everyone who wants to walk with us”! Is he suggesting a talking shop or a walking shop? Either way he is using veiled language to promote an agenda as yet unknown despite what both he and Cardinal Mario Grech have stated: that there is no agenda for the Synod on Synodality. The conclusions of the so-called synod have already been written and signed off by Pope Francis.

If the synod is not to proclaim Catholic teaching, which is the task of any synod, then what the Dickens are they trying to pull off?

Pope Francis believed himself to be a successor of Jesus but not of Peter, contested Catholic doctrines which the world believes to be unfavourable to the world of today, and to be adopting changes that various fringe groups push for. This intention is very clear from the Instrumentum Laboris which states:

Some of the questions that emerged from the consultation of the People of God concern issues on which there is already magisterial and theological teaching to be considered. To give just two examples, we can note the acceptance of remarried divorcees, or the inculturation of the Liturgy such as the proposed new Amazonian rite along with the Pacamamas. The fact that questions continue to emerge on issues like these should not be hastily dismissed, rather, it calls for discernment, and the Synodal Assembly is a privileged forum for so doing. In particular the obstacles, real or perceived, that have prevented the steps indicated by previous documents from being realized should be considered and reflections offered on how they can be removed. If on the other hand, the problem stems from the difficulty of grasping the implications of the documents in ordinary situations or an inability of persons to recognize themselves in what is proposed, a synodal journey of effective reception by the People of God could be the appropriate response. Another instance could be the reappearance of a question which emerges as a sign of a changed reality or situations where there is a need for an “overflow” of Grace. This requires further reflection on the Deposit of Faith and the living Tradition of the Church.

In other words, it would seem that in the new Synodal Church will be mostly run by feminists and homosexuals embracing LGBTQUAi+ who will instruct the many spineless bishops on the meaning and application of the faith as the Instrumentum Laboris states: “Since consulting the local Churches is an effective way to listen to the People of God, the Pastors’ discernment takes on the character of a collegial act that can authoritatively confirm what the Holy Spirit has spoken to the Church through the People of God’s sense of faith.” (Would these people be devotees of Our Lady or people in adoration or daily Mass goers, or even have a theological competence?)

This is not just heretical but it is a blasphemy against the Holy Spirit to suggest the topics of women’s ordination or the inclusion of atheistic Marxist groups such as LGBT activists into the parishes in order to destroy the parish and the faith of the ordinary Catholic is coming from the Holy Spirit!

The Instrumentum Laboris, strangely, does not deal with the elephants in the room at all, the urgent issues that need to be solved such as abortion, euthanasia, assisted suicide, the spread of atheism, relativism, subjectivism, religious indifference, gender ideology, the redefinition of marriage, the sex education of children as young as four which is both a grooming and child sexual abuse by the state, and the coercive programs to impose contraceptives on a global scale, not to mention “Big Pharma” and the experimental drugs that are killing people.

The other problems that should have been discussed are: the rapid decline in Mass attendance, the disappearance of sacramental Confession, the decline of the sacraments, especially Baptism, Confirmation, and Holy Matrimony. There are also the foreseeable problems with AI and other advancements of technology which may have a negative effect on humanity.

The decline in priestly vocations worldwide is also not addressed either, or the paramount and perennial mission of the Church, which is the Salvation of Souls. After all, that is why Christ came to redeem mankind and to establish the Church as the Instrument of Salvation. Rather, the Instrumentum Laboris lists what the last pope believed was/and is more important, namely, climate change, an economic system that produces exploitation, inequality, cultural colonialism, and abuse of power, ordination for women and the “inclusion” of the Marxist atheistic LGBTQUAi+ agenda (the plus here is bestiality and the demonic).

What this synod wants to produce is a church of Me, Myself, and I, where each person recognizes himself his own personally curated set of beliefs, a kind of make-believe delusional religion of self-worship in which God is relegated to the role of the divine affirmer of whatever each one decides to believe – in other words, whatever you’re having yourself. This is sometimes called supermarket catholicity, where the adherents state, “I don’t believe in this or that, but I think abortion is ok, or contraception is ok, or euthanasia in some cases, and yes to sodomy,” etc.

This synodality is a type of sociology with an attempted Catholic veneer, that tries to camouflage its real intention of creating a new Bergoglian church that denies hell, sin, and the devil. Rather, it will present itself as the new way to heaven without the Cross, so long as we are all nice to each other and accept each other’s depravities and perversions as being normal. A synod of bishops is usually convened to decide on issues of doctrine, not to change doctrine but to emphasize and understand its truer meaning and explain its fullness.

A pontiff is supposed to be a “Rock” in defense of the faith, a stabilizer in the world, a voice of hope to a world in despair. Pope Francis attempted to destroy Latin and the Latin liturgy with initiations that purge those who have a devotion to that Sacred Sacrifice. He has revengefully gone after those who criticize him by putting them out of office under the guise of insubordination. He has awarded abortionists with papal honors, embraced “transgender” and homosexual perverts in his 12-year pontificate. All this to say that he has debased the papacy itself by his liberal approach, such as was seen on television, of a very large pope going around in the world’s smallest car which he could just about get into, but had difficulty getting out of. He wandered around Rome, on one trip getting a pair of glasses on the Via Veneto, or by just wandering into a flower shop to buy flowers, or on another occasion to buy DVD’s as though he was just any old Joe Soap, but not the Vicar of Christ on Earth. The final pictures before he died showed him in his long john’s in St. Peters. The Church today does not need a second Pope Francis, it needs an independently minded Pope Leo XIV.

So now we have a little perspective of where we are and how we have arrived at this point, let us now look at the essential theme of the Fatima apparitions of 1917.

In the third apparition of July 13 the blessed Virgin Mary gives humanity an appraisal of where it now stands before God, when she says, “God is already too much offended” and later in the sixth apparition in October of 1917 Our Lady said, “Do not offend the Lord our God any more, because He is already so much offended! (“If the people amend, the war will be over, and if they do not amend their ways, the world will come to an end.” – Taken from the official website of the Shrine of Fatima).

Within these six apparitions with the three children – Saint Jacinta and her brother Saint Francesco and soon-to-be a Saint Lucia – and then later the seventh apparition on June 15 to Lucia alone, and then the Cordi-Marian cycle of apparitions from 1917 to 1925 and to 1929, Lucia lists the 20 Appelos – or calls – of the entire Fatima messages: they are from the school of Mary, the school of holiness, and if followed will put mankind back on the right road, the Eucharistic highway to heaven. They are as follows:

The first call of Fatima is the Call to Faith, “My God I Believe.” The Call to Adoration, “My God, I adore you alone.” The Call to Hope, “My God how I hope in you.” The Call to Love, “My God how I love you.” The Call to Forgiveness, “I ask pardon for my sins.” The Call to Prayer, “Pray, pray very much.” The Call to Sacrifice, “Offer prayers and sacrifices to God.” The Call not to take the Holy Name of God in vain. The Call to Keep Holy the Sabbath Day and Holy Days. The Call to share the Eucharist. The Call to intimacy with the Most Holy Trinity. The Call to the Daily Recitation of the Rosary. The Call to devotion to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. The Call to Reflect on Eternal Life. The Call to the Apostolate. “Do something.” The Call to Persevere in Virtue. The Call to Stop Offending God. The Call to the Sanctification of the Family. The Call to Keep All the Commandments of God. The Call to thank, praise, and give glory to God.

These appeals are the antidote to the errors of Russia, now propagated by North America and the European Union, especially through the liberal abortion laws and soon to enacted euthanasia laws – no wonder that God is already too much offended.

In Rwanda the apparitions of Our Lady, Mother of the Word, that is the Mother of the Incarnation, the Mother of the enfleshment of God, took place 1981-1989 (November 28-November 28). These apparitions of Our Lady in Kibeho in Rwanda are the only recognized and approved apparitions in all of Africa, although there are many Marian shrines to be found in many of the 54 countries of Africa.

The Church recognized only three seers: the primary seer who now lives at the Poor Clare Monastery in Albano, Roma, is Alphonsine Mumureke, then the second seer is Nathalie Mukamazimpaka, who lives in Kibeho at the behest of Our Lady, and Marie Claire Mukangano, who married later but who was killed in the genocide of 1994, some 13 years after the first apparition in 1981. There was a total of 66 apparitions in Kibeho, which is fast becoming known as the Lourdes of Africa.

The overall message can be paralleled with the message of Fatima in that Our Lady in Kibeho also calls for prayer, especially the daily recitation of the holy Rosary, also the call to conversion and to repentance. She speaks the importance of suffering, peace and reconciliation, and the consequences of hatred and division.

I wish to refer to only two aspects of the investigation into the apparitions of Kibeho as the documents which contain hundreds of pages and phenomenal insights are too lengthy for this brief encounter today – perhaps on another occasion.

The first of these aspects is the assessment of the moral state of the world today. I repeat what was said in Fatima in 1917 that “Almighty God was already too much offended by man’s sins.” Now, in Kibeho we hear how the Virgin Mary alludes to this again with an analysis of the world’s moral state which covers a variety of subject areas. Our Lady first assesses the morality of the lives of the three visionaries (and some others who claimed to be seers who are not or were never approved) who claimed to see the Virgin Mary, Mother of the Word.

Our Lady evaluates other specific individuals or groups, such as the female students of the Kibeho secondary school, its teaching staff, and the Benebikira sisters, to whom she also delivers specific messages. She also assesses Rwanda and finally diagnoses the morality of all humanity.

The morality of Kibeho and Rwanda

Among the known moral pronouncements concerning the Kibeho environment alone, one can cite that the “Mother of the Word” drew attention to the scarcity of prayer in the school and other bad habits prevalent there, concerning both students and staff. There were also several cases of students becoming pregnant, as well as the incident of one of them drowning her baby in a toilet after giving birth. (All of this resonated and had repercussions in the apparitions during the first half of 1982. )

The Virgin Mary also criticized the visionaries’ attitude regarding any inaccuracies in repeating the received messages, saying: “I give a message, but instead of conveying it as it is, you add your own ideas to it.” She also reproached them for exploiting their status as visionaries to achieve their own goals. She illustrated this attitude with an example, saying that if someone asks another to fulfil a request, instead of asking directly and accepting a refusal if it’s not granted for higher reasons, this person presents themselves as demanding the given thing under the pretext that the Virgin Mary herself desires it. Thus, everything the visionary desires, she seeks using the authority of the “Mother of the Word.” Our Lady encapsulated this attitude in the phrase: “With Rwandans, if you give, they still come back behind you and rob you.”

Eventually some false seers admitted to fantasies and lies, asking for forgiveness. Others secretly left the parish, returning to their families. Others were removed from the list of presumed visionaries due to their immoral behavior. On December 22, 1982, during an apparition, the Virgin Mary assured Nathalie that she would deal with all those falsely claiming to have seen her. Marie Claire received a similar message on January 28, 1983.

On May 22, 1982, the Virgin Mary told Alphonsine that Rwanda needed to strive for peace, as the country was still struggling and lacked the peace that Almighty God desired for it. She stated that, “Although there is much materialism, hatred, and dishonesty in politics, if people address these moral issues, there will be no more divisions, and peace will reign in Rwanda.”

A moral assessment of the world

In assessing the moral condition of all humanity, the Virgin Mary says that “the world is going very badly.” To illustrate this situation, she used powerful expressions: such as: “The world has teeth … Sins are more numerous than drops of water in the sea … The world is getting worse and worse.” She also said that “currently the world is disobedient, filled with countless sins; there is no love and peace in it,” and in its blindness, “the world is rushing towards its ruin.” Finally, The Virgin Mary warns humanity that “if you do not convert by changing your hearts, you will all fall into the abyss that you have dug for yourselves,” which means “enduring many misfortunes without end.”

Speaking on this subject, Marie Claire presents her own assessment of the world’s morality, lamenting humanity’s infidelity to the divine message addressed to them. Thus, during the apparitions of April 24, 1982, the visionary, in dialogue with the Virgin Mary, utters the following words: “If we are in rebellion, it is because of the riches of this world; there is no other malice. At present, many people possess great wealth to the extent that they have no desire for things concerning God.”

Through Nathalie, particularly in July and August of 1982, Our Lady assesses the world as burdened by many sins, explaining that it is full of violence, quarrels, and lacks understanding. She speaks of it as being overflowing with all kinds of hatred, evil perpetrated on earth, divisions, and moral depravity. She also lists rebellion against God, lack of brotherly love, and the loss of the meaning of prayer. A lack of conversion of hearts and spiritual renewal causes misfortunes and opens a more or less conscious path towards self-destruction. In this context, Nathalie repeats the words of reproach she heard from Our Lady of Sorrows on 5 August 1982, describing people’s behavior:

I speak to you, but you do not hear, I want to put you on your feet, but you remain sitting on the ground. I call you, but you pretend to be deaf. So, when will you begin to do what I ask of you? You remain indifferent to all my calls. When will you understand? When will you take an interest in what I want to say? I give many signs, but you remain unfaithful. How long will you remain deaf to my calls?

The iconic representation of world morality in ‘mystical journeys’

The state of the unending abyss of evil people was illustrated by Alphonsine in the description of a “mystical journey” she took with Our Lady on March 20, 1982. On that day, Alphonsine, feeling unwell, remained in bed. Around 1:30 p.m., she heard Our Lady call her name, and after a moment, she felt as if she were being lifted up like an aircraft taking-off and transported spiritually, as if to another land.

In the mystical vision, they journeyed together through three drastically different lands. The part of this journey relevant to our discussion concerning Our Lady’s worry about the fate of evil people involves the first land, a consequence of rebelling against God. Alphonsine claims that it was a “terrifying place.” She encountered people there with somber and gloomy faces; they were completely black and gave the impression of constantly arguing and fighting with each other. These are, Our Lady stated, “those who will suffer eternally and will not receive forgiveness.”

A phenomenon of this type of journey also occurred in Nathalie’s apparitions on September 4, 1982. The Virgin Mary showed her three areas filled with flowers of varying quality. The third area had withered flowers because they were not in harmony with the surrounding light. Explaining these visions, Our Lady said that this group represents evil people who do not live according to the Commandments, who never pray, and whose hearts are hardened and absorbed by the things of this world. (Flowers here are souls that have withered because of the lack of supernatural grace)

Nathalie’s next “mystical journey” included visits to four lands and took place on October 30, 1982. Our Lady of Sorrows of Kibeho explained that, omitting the first zone, which has the community of angels, the people on earth are divided into three categories. The last zone, which was very hot, contained people who were completely black and dressed in blue-black robes. This was the “place of punishment,” and the people there were called by Our Lady: “Those who do not want to hear anything.”

Prophecies regarding the consequences of contemporary world morality

The apparitions in Kibeho reach their climax on August 15, 1982. The visionaries saw terrifying scenes of a river of blood, people killing each other, abandoned corpses with no one to bury them, a tree engulfed in flames, a gaping abyss, a monster, and severed heads. On that day, Marie Claire confessed to Our Lady of Kibeho: “The world is going badly because of many things: wealth, poverty, sickness, temptations, and everything that comes from Satan.” It was the prophetic vision of the genocide that would occur just 13 years later which was preventable, but nobody wanted to believe that such a thing could happen.

On October 29, 1983, during a dialogue with Our Lady, Nathalie prophetically expresses the nostalgia of a missed opportunity

A time will come when we will long for you Oh Virgin Mary but without the possibility of meeting you, a time when we will want to listen to you, but we will hear nothing, a time when we will want to approach you, but without the possibility of achieving this. Have mercy on us!

After two years of apparitions, on December 31, 1983, the Virgin Mary made it clear that the moral situation of the world is far from what one might wish for and that much work remains to be done (catechesis, prayer, reparation, conversion). She complained that the world was still going badly and, therefore, must redouble its efforts to effectively convert souls and evangelize people.

During the last apparition on November 28, 1989, the Mother of the Word offered a rather positive assessment of the events in Kibeho, confessing her joy at the fruits borne by her apparitions in Rwanda.

The moral assessment concerning Rwanda, and therefore the Virgin Mary’s warnings for this country, seem to constitute one of the principal aims of the Kibeho apparitions. (René Laurentin, speaking on this matter, states that “these are very transparent apparitions, wanting to prevent the war and violence coming with the attack [on Rwanda].” By concretely entering into the history of this nation, based on the secular time of Rwanda, Mary revealed the sacred time of salvation during a particularly difficult period for this nation.)

The time of the approaching macabre events and the shocking genocide of the civil war was, therefore, a period in which God, through the Virgin Mary, made extraordinary interventions and acts of salvation to change the course of the country’s history. Despite the overall tragedy of the nation, one must consider, above all, the attitude, awareness, and holiness of individual people who benefited by responding to the special presence of the Mother of the Word in this country. Our Lady of Sorrows herself personally testified about these people, not hiding the note of suffering that would not spare them either. She said: “I am pleased with you, pleased with the fruits that have been born since I came to Rwanda. As for the misfortunes that befall you, do not be afraid, nothing surpasses God.”

In horrific images, the Virgin Mary presented the situation of a world that does not repent and with it all the consequences thereof. By carefully analyzing the aforementioned visions, one might venture to say that the Kibeho apparitions reveal two main prophetic aspects, representing potential threats to humanity. These are the dark and terrifying image of blood and corpses as the temporal consequence of evil and the reality of unrest and endless quarrels of people immersed in blackness as the slowly solidifying eschatological consequence of the existence of people “who do not want to hear anything” of God’s saving will.

The first vision, depicting a world plunged into fratricidal war, full of corpses, severed heads, and rivers of blood, is somewhat similar to the content of the third part of the Fatima Secret – the journey of a bishop dressed in white who, with a large group of people, passes through a half-destroyed city, seeing the bodies of dead people along the way, and finally, they themselves are killed by a group of soldiers they encounter.

The vision of August 15, 1982, reveals the destructive consequences of the modern heirs of the ancient attitude of the barbarians of Babylon. These consequences, in extreme forms, take the shape of self-destruction, not only in a metaphorical sense, but also have some deep and significant connection with the return of de-Christianization, re-paganization, and the return of the reign of the “Prince of this world.” Sarah Kane (1971-1999), a popular British playwright who renounced Christianity in her 17th year, produced plays depicting brutality, cruelty, and violence, which destroyed everyone and everything, including herself. She hanged herself in a hospital bathroom. Comments summarizing her life remind us that we need to protect people from themselves. Her life and death illustrate why God is necessary. This and many other cases of individuals, parties, groups, tribes, and nations show that it is impossible to organize social structures and, indeed, all of life without taking into account the presence of God and that such plans, sooner or later, will reveal their inhuman face.

The rejection of the image of God, who is the Father of all without exception, is always linked to the temptation of dangerous divisions: the de-sacralization of some only to demonize others, revealing a desire to place “the other on the side of the devil.” The vision from Kibeho warns that any attempts to build interpersonal relationships without the unifying love of God are always a dead end. This leads to systematically increasing divisions, contempt, the production of hatred, and finally, the desire for the merciless annihilation of the opponent.

The Rwandan fratricidal war, as well as all totalitarian regimes in human history, were made possible by the process of effectively removing the unifying love of God and, consequently, by dividing human society into good and evil.

The vision of the genocidal tragedy of 1994 as seen on August 15, 1982, or the earlier images from the Fatima apparitions, do not speak of an irrevocable destiny but of “dangers and how we might be saved from them.” The apparitions expose the failures of evangelization in Rwanda and what happened there is a lesson for the whole world, not just Rwanda as Our Lady pointed out.

The way forward for the Catholic Church in our time

The Catholic Church urgently needs to be evangelized and re-evangelized through catechesis and not through the ideology of so-called climate change or through a parallel church now called a “Synodal Church,” but only through the one, holy, catholic, and apostolic Church founded by Christ Himself and handed on to us by the apostles.

The Fatima message for the of the Five Saturday devotions must be made a universal requirement in reparation for the outrages, blasphemies, sacrileges, indifferentisms, and the failure of parents to hand on the faith of such a good mother, the Blessed Virgin Mary. This is God’s Holy will, but we ignore it to our pearl. I ask the Holy Father to implement the wishes of God and of the Blessed Virgin Mary who promises the world peace once it is instituted in every diocese of the world, as is done now in Panama.

I ask the Holy Father to renew with all the bishops in union with the Holy See the consecration of the world to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, which was first made by Pope Leo XIII in 1899.

I also ask the Holy Father to put an immediate end to the unnecessary liturgical war that is dividing the Catholic Church and to allow the Latin, Tridentine Rite to co-exist with the Novus Ordo, as both of these rites will eventually merge into one holy rite where both expressions and communities with learn from each other. The Fathers of the Council had never envisioned that, almost 65 years later, the liturgy would be made a platform for division in the Church. I personally blame Pope Francis for this persecution and for calling those who dearly love this sacred Tridentine expression, as I do myself, rigorists and spectators.

The Church today does not need a Pope Francis II, but a Pope Leo XIV who is called to be the Pontifex Maximus and to imitate Christ as His Vicar on Earth. He must not allow himself to be a clone of his predecessor. Let us hope that he will defend the true faith with clear, solid teaching, and guide the pilgrim Church on the Eucharistic highway to Heaven

Finally, dear Friends, let us never forget the divine promise of Christ on indefectibility, that not even the gates of hell will prevail. And let us turn always to the Virgin Mary, Our Mother and Mother of the Church, whose Immaculate Heart will be our refuge and the way that will lead us to God.

God bless you!

Pray for good weather, not climate change. Let us not mask God’s anger as seen in the rebellion of nature but pray in reparation.

Share











