Outgoing FDA director makes vague reference to ‘man-made’ biological threats on CNN

'Additionally, I can't go into all the details, but there are man-made threats that we were prepared to deal with,' said Peter Marks shortly after departing from the FDA.

(Focal Points) — Last week, Peter Marks, Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), resigned after being given the option to leave voluntarily or be fired. His resignation letter revealed his deep-rooted anger against the new administration for wanting to conduct proper safety testing on injectable products:

Peter Marks then went on CNN and appeared to make a veiled threat to America regarding man-made biological threats:

QUESTION: I know one of your biggest concerns as you leave the FDA, and I know you’re resigning, but obviously not by choice. You wanted to continue doing your work is biowarfare. That that is a big concern you have because of what RFK Jr is doing in terms of firings. Biowarfare? What are you talking about? PETER MARKS: So let me just back it up, if you don’t mind, for one quick sec. I just didn’t regulate vaccines. I also regulated innovative biologic products. By leaving, I leave behind what we did with cell gene therapies that could have helped people, for instance, kids with cancer who had no other treatments, adults with sickle cell disease. I leave behind people who were doing their best to try to speed up treatments for rare diseases. And I also leave behind a group, now gutted, that was ready to respond to natural and man made threats. At any given time, there are many, many viruses that could come, things like Ebola and others that could be very dangerous to our country. We had a group that was prepared to deal with those. Additionally, I can’t go into all the details, but there are man made threats that we were prepared to deal with. [emphasis added] Having that capacity means that today I believe we are weaker and as a nation, and I believe our adversaries know that we are weaker as a nation because we don’t have that capacity.

What are the “man-made threats” that he “can’t get into all the details” with? It’s obvious that the purpose of making such insidious threats is to undermine confidence in the new HHS administration and scare the American people. These statements reaffirm the wise choice to remove him from making public health decisions.

However, this isn’t the first time that prominent public figures heavily invested in vaccine development have warned of imminent bioweapon attacks:

Former White House COVID Czar Warns of an Impending Age of Bioweapons and Pandemics

Ashish Jha claims “lots of people” are creating bioweapons, calls for vaccines against pathogens that don’t exist, and urges a “responsibility” to combat vaccine “misinformation.”

The information supporting these statements should be urgently obtained, including any details about the possible intentional release of laboratory-modified pathogens. Who are the “lots of people” working on new bioweapons, according to Ashish Jha? This needs to be investigated as soon as possible, and a global moratorium on gain-of-function research should be implemented to prevent another man-made pandemic: A Call to Ban Gain-of-Function Research.

According to a United States Government Accountability Office (GAO) document, as of 2007, the U.S. had 1,356 BSL-3 biolabs and 15 BSL-4 biolabs—these numbers are almost certainly much higher today (exact figures unavailable). These labs often house modified pathogens (viruses, bacteria, fungi) with pandemic potential and conduct reckless gain-of-function experiments, risking man-made pandemics that can claim millions of lives. This is one of the greatest threats to global and national security.

Reprinted with permission from Focal Points.

