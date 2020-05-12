Over 350K sign petition against mandatory coronavirus vaccination

May 12, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — In only the last four days, LifeSite’s petition rejecting mandatory coronavirus vaccination* has exceeded 350,000 signatures.

“The enormous response to this petition shows that many people around the world absolutely will not accept a mandatory vaccine for the coronavirus,” said Gualberto Garcia Jones, director of advocacy of LifeSite.

Over the next couple of weeks, LifeSite will be delivering this petition to governments around the world — in person, where possible — to make sure this message is heard, loud and clear.

Right now, you can help make sure the American government knows about hundreds of thousands of people objecting to mandatory vaccination by going to the White House Facebook page and posting this story as a comment under a White House post.

This petition is necessary because of the rush to produce a vaccine, as well as the recent suggestions made by a variety of policy-makers and “influencers” supporting coronavirus vaccination.

For example:

Leading coronavirus vaccine development goes forward using unethical techniques.

The coronavirus crisis has led to more digital surveillance and talk of mandatory vaccine “tattoos” for kids.

California’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, said he thinks society can fully re-open only after a vaccine for the coronavirus has been produced.

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also been “reflecting on” the implications of a protocol forcing all Canadians to be vaccinated.

Arch-globalist Bill Gates, who seems to believe that being a billionaire somehow confers expertise in a vast array of topics, has also asserted that society will not return to “normal” until widespread vaccination for the coronavirus has taken place.

But unwitting citizens must not be used as guinea pigs for New World Order ideologues, or Big Pharma, in pursuit of a vaccine (and profits) that may not even protect against future mutated strains of the coronavirus.

This petition calls on policy-makers to be cool-headed in this regard, not allowing the rush to produce a new vaccine to, itself, become the driving force behind a vaccination program.

“We can now see more clearly that some of our politicians — people who are supposed to work for the public — are attempting to use this health crisis as an excuse to curtail our personal freedoms,” Garcia Jones said, adding: “We cannot allow them to achieve that goal.”

People need to continue to speak up all around the world, so if you haven’t yet signed the petition, please consider signing and sharing with your like-minded family, friends, and colleagues.

*While LifeSite opposes immorally produced vaccines using aborted fetal cell lines, we do not have a position on any particular coronavirus vaccines produced without such moral problems. We realize many have general concerns about vaccines, but also recognize that millions of lives have been saved due to vaccines. The issue at stake here, and in our petition, is whether the government has the authority to force adults and their children to take a coronavirus vaccine. The position that we take is that the government does not possess that authority.