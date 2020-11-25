Pennsylvania shows Americans of both parties support cleaning up election fraud

November 25, 2020 (Family Research Council) — Have cheaters prospered in the 2020 election? Almost half of America says yes (including a third of Democrats!). But there's one thing almost every voter agrees on: getting to the bottom of whatever fraud there is — and making sure it doesn't happen again.

In a new Rasmussen survey, 83 percent of Pennsylvania is on board with cleaning up the region's election laws before voters head back to the polls in two years. Election law reform, 63 percent agree, is "very important." Only three percent thought it wasn't important at all. There's also, Scott Rasmussen points out, significant backing for several of the things the Trump campaign and Republicans have advocated. For instance:

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

88 percent agree that, prior to the election, government agencies should clean the voter registration files and remove the names of all who have moved or died.

agree that, prior to the election, government agencies should clean the voter registration files and remove the names of all who have moved or died. 75 percent strongly approve of requiring all mail-in ballots to be received by Election Day.

strongly approve of requiring all mail-in ballots to be received by Election Day. 68 percent think government agencies should be required to report the vote totals from all ballots on Election Night.

think government agencies should be required to report the vote totals from all ballots on Election Night. 88 percent believe both Republican and Democratic party officials should be allowed in the room for every step of the ballot collection and ballot counting procedures.

believe both Republican and Democratic party officials should be allowed in the room for every step of the ballot collection and ballot counting procedures. 75 percent say all voters who cast their ballot in person should be required to show a photo ID before voting.

say all voters who cast their ballot in person should be required to show a photo ID before voting. For those who mail in their ballot, 58 percent believe they should they required to include a copy of their photo ID.

believe they should they required to include a copy of their photo ID. Another 56 percent want ballot harvesting to be outlawed.

The media wants you to believe that voter fraud is a myth and the only people worried about it are Republicans. Not true, Heritage Foundation's Hans von Spakovsky has said. The only place this is a partisan issue is DNC headquarters. By and large, every American wants some form of election integrity, and this system — which we already know from this year's primaries and local elections — is ripe for abuse.

"If you talk to liberal activists and liberal leaders of the Democratic Party," von Spakovsky explains, "they're all against voter I.D. If you actually look at the polling, you find that everyday folks — no matter whether they're Republican, Democrat, Independent, no matter whether they're white, black, Asian, Hispanic — a majority of them say voter I.D. [makes sense]. So their constituents don't agree with the views of their leadership." The same goes for voter fraud, he said. In the polling he did for his book with John Fund, "we found that African-Americans were more concerned about voter fraud in communities than other voters."

Regardless of what people think of Donald Trump's legal challenges, it's obvious Americans are behind him where weeding out corruption is concerned. "It's not uncommon for the losing party to feel things were unfair," PJ Media's Tyler O'Neil admitted, "but this is clearly the moment for big changes to happen to restore our faith in our elections to ensure that Americans can feel confident in our elections regardless of the results."

Published with permission from the Family Research Council.