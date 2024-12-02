Pentagon fails 7th straight audit, $824 billion missing

Michael McCord, under-secretary of defense comptroller and chief financial officer, pledged in his statement that the DoD 'is firmly committed and is taking actions to achieve an unmodified audit opinion on its financial statements by December 31, 2028.' Yes, you read that correctly.

(American Thinker) — Last month, the nation’s largest government agency, the Pentagon, failed its seventh consecutive audit due to its inability to fully account for its trillion-dollar-plus budget.

The DoD is made up of 28 entities that operate under the Pentagon and the following are the specifics of their audit results:

Nine entities received an unmodified audit opinion i.e. financial statements are accurate and comply with financial reporting standards,

One entity received a qualified opinion, i.e. the auditor expresses some reservations about a company’s financial statements,

Fifteen received disclaimers. i.e. auditors weren’t provided sufficient information to form an accurate opinion of the accounts.

Three entities have their opinions still pending.

Michael McCord, under-secretary of defense comptroller and chief financial officer, pledged in his statement that the DoD “is firmly committed and is taking actions to achieve an unmodified audit opinion on its financial statements by December 31, 2028.”

You read that correctly: the deadline is the end of 2028.

The DoD, under defense secretary Lloyd J. Austin, has been under the scanner for quite some time due to its inability to provide accurate and transparent financial reports. Early this year, Austin himself was under fire for concealing his cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment from the White House and the general public. Obviously, accountability and transparency are not part of the Pentagon culture.

Congress approves the funding annually via spending bill, in FY 2024, the DOD received $1.99 Trillion. One trillion is equal to 1000 billion, hence out of the $1990 Billion $824 billion has melted into thin air.

Let’s look at the bigger picture. The national debt is $36 trillion, and the interest on the debt is $995 billion. The debt per taxpayer is roughly $272, 821.

We now focus on the process of funding. A ‘spending bill’ is hurried through Congress usually without any debate — most lawmakers vote for the bill without comprehending its contents. The bill is purposefully long and complicated and hence indecipherable to both lawmakers who vote for it and citizens who fund it. Somewhere hidden in the document is the trillion-dollar funding for the DoD.

The threat of a government shutdown and inducement from special interests causes swift voting in Congress and soon the President is compelled to sign the bill.

At times voting for this spending bill is contrary to the claims the lawmaker makes during election campaigns. But this hypocrisy goes unnoticed because few care to verify the voting behavior of their representatives.

Usually, a group of disparate items are bunched together in a spending bill, e.g. funding for border security and green energy are in the same bill. This gives a GOP lawmaker the excuse that he voted for border security and had no option but to allow funding for green energy. But the impact is billions wasted on green energy initiatives, which is a victory for the Democrats against whom the public voted.

These instances of wasteful spending are seldom covered by the media.

The media is usually focused on the drama in D.C. i.e. insults, outrageous claims, and theatrics either on TV or social media or during hearings.

These utterances keep the public busy and emotionally charged.

The emotional involvement over the utterances keeps the public from focusing on the real outrage — the reckless funding and spending that occurs in government agencies.

Reprinted with permission from American Thinker.

