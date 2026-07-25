Persecuted Christians urge Trump to take decisive action in Nigeria

Many Nigerians believe that their own government has not responded with the urgency and determination required to stop attacks against Christians.

(Persecuted Church) — For more than a decade, Nigeria has witnessed a devastating wave of terrorism, banditry, kidnappings, and worse. Relentless attacks have claimed thousands of innocent lives. While these atrocities have affected people of different religious and ethnic backgrounds, many Christian communities – particularly in the Middle Belt and parts of northern Nigeria – have been particularly targeted.

Catholic priests, Protestant pastors, seminarians, and other Christian leaders have been abducted, killed, or released only after the payment of substantial ransoms. Churches have been attacked during services in assaults that left worshippers dead or injured. Christian schools and seminaries have also been targeted, with students and staff kidnapped and families left devastated. These tragic incidents have created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among many Christians who simply wish to worship and live in peace.

Many Nigerians believe that the Nigerian government has not responded with the urgency and determination required to stop these attacks. Too often, official reactions have consisted of “condolences,” boilerplate statements promising investigations, and assurances that perpetrators would be brought to justice. Yet, in the eyes of many affected communities, the response has rarely translated into lasting security or meaningful accountability. As a result, confidence in the government’s ability to protect vulnerable communities has steadily declined.

The recent attention given to the plight of Christians in Nigeria by President Donald Trump has renewed hope among many victims and advocates of religious freedom. The president’s willingness to speak publicly about the violence has helped bring international attention to a crisis that many believe has not received adequate global recognition.

However, if President Trump truly intends to make a lasting difference, he urgently needs to learn what Christians in Nigeria have already been begging their own government to understand: that public statements alone are not enough.

The United States should adopt a comprehensive strategy that combines diplomatic engagement with firm accountability.

More specifically, as Nigerians, we urge the American government to consider taking more strategic measures on this issue by boycotting the Nigerian government, especially in their intelligence gathering (as many in government are frankly promoters of these unholy acts).

We also call on the American government to consider these strategic steps in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria:

Conditioning certain forms of bilateral cooperation on demonstrable progress in protecting vulnerable communities

Imposing targeted sanctions and visa restrictions on individuals credibly implicated in serious human rights abuses or in facilitating terrorism, where supported by evidence

Supporting independent investigations into attacks on religious communities and ensuring that perpetrators are prosecuted

Expanding humanitarian assistance for victims of terrorism and internally displaced persons

Strengthening cooperation with Nigerian security agencies that demonstrate professionalism and respect for human rights – while encouraging reforms that improve their effectiveness

Ultimately, the responsibility for protecting Nigerians rests with the Nigerian government. Our own Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to life, freedom of religion, and equal protection under the law. Whether Christian, Muslim, or adherents of traditional faiths, every Nigerian deserves to live without fear of terrorism, kidnapping, or religious persecution.

But unfortunately, words written on paper – even the words of a national Constitution – have failed in Nigeria.

Human lives are lost on a daily basis with little or no reaction from the Nigerian government. Many Nigerians remain deeply concerned about the country’s security situation and continue to question whether enough is being done to safeguard vulnerable communities. Those concerns deserve serious attention.

The international community should continue to push the Nigerian government to fulfill its obligations to protect all its citizens while recognizing that lasting peace will require political will, professional security institutions, accountability for offenders, and justice for victims.

Protecting Christians in Nigeria should not be viewed as a partisan or sectarian issue.

It is fundamentally a human rights issue.

When any community is repeatedly subjected to violence and insecurity, the rule of law is weakened, and the nation’s stability is threatened.

Genuine leadership – both within Nigeria and among its international partners – must be measured not only by words but by concrete actions that save lives, uphold justice, and restore hope.

Father Viktor Ekanem is the director of the Vulnerable People Project (VPP) Nigeria

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