(LifeSiteNews) — The concept of personhood has long been a cornerstone of philosophical, ethical, and legal discourse, with profound implications for issues such as abortion, human rights, and bioethics. This concept recently came to the forefront when French Catholic News Site CNEWS was fined 100,000 Euros for peddling false information. The news station was citing death rates and inadvertently included abortions as part of those statistics. The French Media Regulatory Agency called ARCOM slapped them with a fine stating that equating a fetus with a person is “manifestly inaccurate.” This provokes the question “What does it mean to be a person?” This is the fundamental question that must be answered and will be answered in this discussion.

I had always considered Thomas Aquinas’s definition of the human being or a person as a rational animal (animal rationale) sufficient for capturing the essence of personhood. However, in light of advances in human genetics and the ethical challenges posed by issues such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) and abortion, a more comprehensive definition is necessary to account for all stages of human development and the complexity of modern bioethical concerns.

In my last article, I discussed my discovery that ChatGPT could affirm that abortion is the destruction of a living human organism. While I generally received positive feedback on that intellectual exploration, I also encountered thoughtful pushback, particularly on the question of when a human is considered a human, that is, at what stage we attain personhood. This response highlights the crucial need to define human identity in a way that accounts for all stages of human development, ensuring a comprehensive and consistent understanding of our humanity.

To address this intricate issue, I engaged in a discussion with AI to develop a refined definition of personhood that encapsulates the full spectrum of what it means to be a human person. The outcome of this exploration is a framework that integrates biological, cognitive, and developmental principles to create a holistic and inclusive understanding of personhood. Below is the final definition, followed by an analysis of its key components and their implications.

A person is a human being, defined by the characteristic DNA sequence of Homo sapiens, who either currently possesses or has the inherent potential to develop or re-engage the capacities for rational thought, decisionality, and self-awareness.

The definition integrates several critical components. First, it establishes human identity by grounding it in the genetic DNA sequence of Homo sapiens. This ensures that personhood is explicitly tied to biological identity, distinguishing humans from other life forms. The inclusion of rationality highlights the ability to reason, analyze information, and make judgments based on logical principles or evidence. By framing rationality as something that may be either currently active or potentially emergent, the definition recognizes its developmental or restorative nature. Decisionality emphasizes the capacity to evaluate options, make choices, and act in pursuit of specific goals. This characteristic encapsulates the faculty of will, highlighting intentionality and volitional acts. Self-awareness focuses on the conscious recognition of oneself as a distinct entity, with the potential to achieve or regain this awareness through natural development or restoration.

Finally, the definition accounts for the developmental process that underpins personhood, which begins at the moment of conception. It acknowledges that the zygote, as the earliest stage of human life, possesses the intrinsic potential and genetic instructions necessary to develop into a being capable of rationality, decisionality, and self-awareness. This developmental aspect ties personhood to the continuity of human life, grounding it in the inherent potential of the human being from its earliest stages.

The journey toward crafting this definition involved examining various perspectives on personhood, which often focus on biological, cognitive, social, or moral criteria. While these approaches offer valuable insights, they also reveal limitations. Biological definitions emphasize genetic makeup but fail to account for cognitive and ethical dimensions. Cognitive definitions focus on traits such as rationality and self-awareness but may exclude individuals such as newborns or those with cognitive impairments. Developmental definitions tie personhood to stages of growth, yet these thresholds can vary with societal or medical advances.

To address these challenges, the definition emphasizes potentiality—the inherent capacity to develop or regain cognitive traits. This adjustment ensures inclusivity for individuals like newborns, those in temporary comas, or those with cognitive impairments. By explicitly incorporating human DNA, the definition provides clarity and precision, distinguishing humans from other beings and offering a consistent criterion for personhood. Integrating the developmental aspect further strengthens the definition by linking it to the continuity of human life from conception, acknowledging the zygote’s intrinsic potential to develop into a person with cognitive capacities.

This refined definition of personhood invites further reflection on its ethical and philosophical implications. The inclusion of potential ensures that individuals at all stages of life or development are considered persons, raising questions about those with permanent cognitive loss or developmental barriers.

This definition represents a holistic and philosophically rigorous framework. By integrating biological identity, cognitive traits, and developmental potential, it offers a comprehensive understanding of personhood that addresses key critiques. It aspires to capture the essence of what it means to be a person in all stages of life and states of being, providing a thoughtful foundation for navigating complex debates about human identity and dignity.

George Matwijec is an adjunct philosophy teacher at Immaculata University who specializes in teaching knowledge and logic. He is the author of “My Interview with AI”. He can be reached at iteacher101.com .

