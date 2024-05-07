Planned Parenthood is covering up its dangerous pill abortions, and Americans should be outraged

Planned Parenthood is hiding its real impact by referring hundreds of thousands of women for at-home, self-managed pill abortions, on top of the massive number of unborn babies it kills ‘in house.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Planned Parenthood’s 2022-2023 annual report, released mid-April 2024, reveals a lot about the abortion giant by what it does not say.

“Where are the abortion pill numbers?” asks American Life League national director Katie Brown. “That’s the question that should be on every American’s mind.”

READ: Planned Parenthood committed record 392,715 abortions last year: annual report

Guttmacher Institute research published on March 19, 2024, reveals that there were approximately 642,700 self-managed pill abortions reported in 2023. The Planned Parenthood-founded research and policy organization tracks abortion data through surveys distributed to abortion vendors.

“Because Planned Parenthood spends a whopping $700 million of our United States tax dollars,” stated Brown, “every American has a vested interest in what it does with that money. The abortion conglomerate’s most recent annual report leaves us with more questions than answers. Planned Parenthood’s 2022-2023 report leaves out any mention of self-managed, do-it-yourself pill abortions. These so-called ‘medication’ abortions, according to Planned Parenthood’s own CEO, are now the method for 70 percent of all abortions.”

READ: 39,000 UK women suffered DIY abortion complications over five years: report

Brown asked, “How does Alexis McGill Johnson, Planned Parenthood CEO, know that it’s 70 percent? Did that figure jump from the 63 percent reported by Planned Parenthood’s colleagues at the Guttmacher Institute less than a month previously? And yet the annual report makes absolutely no mention of these pill abortions. Americans deserve answers and clarity on how our money is being spent, but all we’re getting are vague statements and conflicting numbers.”

American Life League is the parent organization of Planned Parenthood watchdog STOPP, the only international organization solely dedicated to putting Planned Parenthood out of business.

Ed Martin, director of STOPP, added his observation, “What is hidden in the annual report is what Planned Parenthood has already admitted—that there is a sharp increase in at-home, do-it-yourself abortions. By referring people to affiliated efforts, such as abortion pill prescribers, Planned Parenthood attempts to hide its real impact.”

“Our research found that Planned Parenthood is referring more abortions than it is actually doing,” Brown explained, “with its referrals to abortion pill distributors being more than double the number of babies they killed via ‘in house’ abortions.”

READ: Planned Parenthood exposed for ‘transitioning’ children in Missouri, forced to turn over documents

Planned Parenthood’s website blog states, “Depending on the state you live in, you may be able to have a video or phone visit with a doctor or nurse for the prescription and then have the abortion pills mailed to you, or pick them up at a local pharmacy.” The blog goes on to instruct the reader to visit an external website to “find out where you can access abortion, including prescriptions for the abortion pill.” Planned Parenthood then invites those who have questions about the abortion pill to “chat with one of our live health educators.”

The Planned Parenthood report states that 863,000 people clicked through on its provided referral link to access abortion and abortion pills in states where abortion is limited. That referral link is operated by Power to Decide, whose CEO Raegan McDonald-Mosley previously served as the chief medical officer at two Planned Parenthood abortion venues and as the CEO of one.

“Planned Parenthood is raking in more private and federal money than ever in the history of the organization,” stated Brown. “Planned Parenthood can’t show us what it is doing with our money, but then it flashes its profits in our faces. If you’re not yet angry as a taxpayer, you should be.”

READ: New undercover videos expose Planned Parenthood covering up child sex abuse

“The Planned Parenthood annual report reveals that the abortion giant is growing at a breathtakingly fast rate. Its revenue is up, both in tax dollar contributions and private donations,” concurred Martin. “The number of contacts with people seeking abortion is up. And of course, the raw numbers for abortions are up. That’s terrible news for those of us trying to save lives.”

“More than ever, Americans must demand that Planned Parenthood be defunded,” Martin concluded. “We must insist that there be more transparency in regard to dangerous do-it-yourself abortions.”

About American Life League

American Life League has been part of the pro-life abortion debate since its inception. Since 1979, American Life League has committed to the protection of all innocent human beings from the moment of creation to death with a pro-life integrity that stands up for every innocent human being whose life is threatened by the culture of death. For more information visit all.org.

About STOPP

American Life League’s STOPP International is the only organization dedicated to educating people about Planned Parenthood’s culture of death and focused on shutting down its facilities. For more information visit all.org/stopp.

Share











