Planned Parenthood Omaha falling apart amid botched abortions, staff worked ‘beyond burnout’

‘Incidents like these underscore the urgent need for stronger oversight and public accountability for abortion clinics,’ Operation Rescue’s Sarah Neely warned.

(Operation Rescue) — A 38-year-old woman was urgently transferred to the hospital after undergoing a dilation and curettage (D&C) abortion at the Planned Parenthood in Omaha, Nebraska, on February 3, 2025. According to 911 records secured by Operation Rescue, the woman was experiencing “heavier bleeding.”

The 911 dispatcher, seeking to assess the urgency of the situation, asked the caller whether the bleeding was “pouring” or “squirting” – terms used to determine the potential for life-threatening hemorrhage. The clinic employee hesitated and then chuckled, saying she wasn’t “all the way down that end” to observe the bleeding directly. Such a careless attitude raises questions about the clinic’s response and protocols during a medical crisis. The injured woman’s current condition is unknown, whether she survived or recovered.

READ: Case dismissed against Ohio pro-lifer accused of noise ordinance violation at abortion center

A D&C is a surgical abortion procedure typically used in the first and second trimesters of gestation. Although it is generally advocated by abortion defenders as “safe,” complications can and do occur. These complications include uterine perforation, infection, and hemorrhage – any of which can become life-threatening if not addressed quickly and appropriately. In some cases, Planned Parenthood has failed miserably in this, delaying emergency care in dire situations, like in the recent death of Alexis “Lexi” Arguello.

“Incidents like these underscore the urgent need for stronger oversight and public accountability for abortion clinics. When a woman walks into a clinic expecting so-called ‘healthcare’ and ends up in the back of an ambulance, it’s time for people to see the truth–abortion is not safe,” says Sarah Neely, Chief Operating Officer for Operation Rescue.

No surprise with nurses quitting

A recent investigative article from Flatwater Free Press exposes even more dangerous dysfunction at Planned Parenthood Omaha, which reportedly has only done three abortion procedures since mid-March.

Sabrina Stratman, a former nurse at Planned Parenthood, opened up about being pressured to break protocol and assist with surgical abortions despite being the only nurse available. According to Stratman, two nurses must be present. When she expressed concerns to management, Stratman said they went unheard and that the clinic manager “used [Stratman’s] passion for abortion access as leverage.”

According to Flatwater, Stratman quit in March and the last nurse specifically trained to assist with abortion procedures followed shortly after. Other current and former Planned Parenthood employees complained to Flatwater about insufficient training, problems “beyond burnout,” and a dismissive attitude among executives whenever regular staff have voiced concerns.

READ: Trump admin investigating New Mexico hospital accused of forcing staff to commit abortions

“It’s no surprise a woman was injured at this Planned Parenthood,” says Neely, adding:

This kind of chaos among employees and Planned Parenthood’s out-of-touch executives is rampant across the organization right now, and it creates a very dangerous situation for women already seeking a very dangerous procedure. We are thankful there has been an obvious plummet in abortion availability in the state; it means more lives of women and their children in the womb might be saved. We pray Nebraska officials step in and take it even further. This crumbling clinic poses a clear threat to patient safety – it can’t even keep nurses. Nebraska should not hesitate to shut it down.

This article was originally published by Operation Rescue, a leading pro-life, Christian activist organization dedicated to exposing abortion abuses, demanding enforcement, saving innocent lives, and building an abortion-free America. The author, Ricardo Pinedo, writes for Operation Rescue.

Share











