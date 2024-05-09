Planned Parenthood’s latest report shows the sickening truth about its atrocities against the unborn

Planned Parenthood brags about killing more than 390,000 children in its latest annual report and spends more than 70% of the document promoting the murder of the unborn – which allows it to fills it coffers with blood money.

(LifeSiteNews) — 392,715 murdered babies. 392,715 families torn apart.

To those of us who care about the preborn and their mothers, the number of abortions at Planned Parenthood in the 2022-2023 fiscal year is a travesty. To Planned Parenthood, this number is cause to brag.

READ: Planned Parenthood committed record 392,715 abortions last year: annual report

In mid April, Planned Parenthood released its latest annual report, and from the beginning, the organization addresses what seems to be the focus of the majority of the report, as it opens with these words: “It’s been nearly two years since the U.S. Supreme Court took away our right [sic] to control our own bodies and lives by overturning Roe v. Wade.”

The tiresome lament that abortion is a “right” is echoed on various pages as Planned Parenthood does what it is good at – inciting anger when women are prevented in any way from taking the life of their babies.

Indeed, entitled Above and Beyond, the annual report can’t seem to stop mentioning abortion. In fact, in this 32-page report, the word “abortion” is repeated 34 times, while the phrase “reproductive health” (a euphemism for abortion) is repeated 13 times. Abortion is discussed on 14 pages, but when you consider the fact that some pages just have pictures, testimonials, lists of board members, and so on, you are left with 20 pages of text. That means that PP spent 70% of its report talking about abortion and pushing its agenda with assertions like this one: “Since the Supreme Court’s decision to take away the federal constitutional right [sic] to abortion, more than 20 states have banned some or all abortions.”

Again the mention of the mythical “right to abortion.”

Though we say it repeatedly, many find it hard to believe. There is no right to abortion. The Founding Fathers never intended for the privacy clause of the 14th Amendment to include abortion. There is no right to abortion because one human being can never have the right to take the life of another innocent human being.

However, today the words “right,” “bodily autonomy,” and “reproductive freedom” are the buzzwords that pro-aborts use to push their agenda. And they dismiss the fact that a baby dies in every abortion. He is merely collateral damage for a woman’s desire to be unburdened by a baby.

Yet we must also understand that abortions today do not only happen in an abortionist’s office. Women whose babies are younger than 70 days gestation can take the abortion pill regimen – mifepristone and misoprostol – to kill them. And they do it at home. Alone.

Planned Parenthood’s report made no mention of the number of deaths caused by the abortion pill.

Ed Martin, director of ALL’s Stop Planned Parenthood International, stated: “What is hidden in the annual report is what Planned Parenthood has already admitted is a sharp increase in at home, do it yourself abortions. By referring people to affiliated efforts like abortion, Planned Parenthood seems to hide their real impacts.”

READ: Planned Parenthood is covering up its dangerous pill abortions, and Americans should be outraged

And the impacts are substantial. As Katie Brown, national director of American Life League, stated, “These so-called ‘medication’ abortions, according to Planned Parenthood’s own CEO, are now the method for 70 percent of all abortions.”

There is no way to know just how many babies are dying by these pills and how many mothers are being harmed. But the numbers must be staggering.

The annual report is also filled with snide remarks, such as this one: “PPFA’s patient navigation campaign used online search ads to make sure that patients searching for abortion care [sic] got what they were looking for, instead of ads from crisis pregnancy centers and [pro-life] sources.”

Planned Parenthood does not want women to know they are strong, capable, and have options. It does not want women to choose life. It wants women to be beholden to the culture of death it espouses, for only when women submit to this belief can this insidious organization fill its coffers with blood money.

Planned Parenthood doesn’t want women to know that pregnancy resource centers are incredible places of both help and healing and that they are found throughout the country. It wants only death and destruction. Destruction of babies. Destruction of families. Destruction of self.

This sickening truth is apparent throughout the report, which is why it should spur us to action. It’s not enough to read about the atrocities committed by Planned Parenthood and move on to the next story. We must do something. Remember, “Faith of itself, if it does not have works, is dead.”

Our work must be to evangelize and to tell the truth. Our work must be to protect the vulnerable.

In the fiscal year covered in this report, our federal government gave Planned Parenthood nearly $700 million of our tax dollars. That is abysmal. Take action and tell your senators and representatives that you want them to defund Planned Parenthood. Tell them your vote depends on this.

Then teach the truth about Planned Parenthood to your friends, your family, your coworkers, and those within your community. ALL’s STOPP International and the Culture of Life Studies Program offer resources to help you do this.

Education is crucial, and it’s up to all of us to go “above and beyond” in our efforts to protect moms and babies. In this latest report, Planned Parenthood reveals its true colors. We know what this organization is like, and we know what it wants. It’s time the world knows this as well.

Susan Ciancio is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and has worked as a writer and editor for over 20 years; 14 of those years have been in the pro-life sector. Currently, she is the editor of American Life League’s Celebrate Life Magazine—the nation’s premier Catholic pro-life magazine. She is also the executive editor of ALL’s Culture of Life Studies Program—a pre-K-12 Catholic pro-life education organization.

