Pray that Europe follows the lead of Hungary, not the Vatican

September 26, 2018 (LifeSiteNews) — In a recent interview with journalist Edward Pentin, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said his country wants to “preserve Europe as a Christian Europe” and that they would like Hungary to remain a “Christian nation.”

Speaking about immigration, Szijjártó told the veteran reporter, “We are sure that this migratory crisis endangers the Christian heritage of Europe.”

Such remarks stand in stark contrast to those Pope Francis has made.

In his 2016 acceptance speech for the Charlemagne Prize, an award given to those who help bring about European “unification,” Pope Francis said, “I dream of a new European humanism” where “being a migrant is not a crime.”

Francis repeated his “dream” a year later while addressing 27 European heads of state at the Vatican. “As leaders, you are called to blaze the path of a new European humanism made up of ideals and concrete actions," he said.

In 2014, he called on European Parliament to rediscover its memory, its courage, and “a sound and humane utopian vision.”

In brief, the future Pope Francis wants for Europe and the future Mr. Szijjártó’s country wants for Europe couldn’t be more different. The continent now faces, as Ronald Reagan once said in 1964, a “time for choosing.”

Europe at a crossroads

As it stands currently, Hungary, Poland, and a few other courageous nations are resisting the international left’s efforts to tear asunder their Christian identity by opening their borders, flooding them with mass migration, and imposing on them homosexuality, secularism, and feminism.

Fortunately, some Churchmen recognize these orchestrated attacks for what they are. Bishop Athanasius Schneider told an Italian newspaper in July that there is a “long-prepared plan by international powers to radically change the Christian and national identities of the European peoples.”

There also exists in Europe the likes of Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, and George Soros, globalists who want Europe’s identity wrapped up in ethnic and religious “diversity,” the gay agenda, socialism, abortion on demand, radical environmentalism, and so on.

But even the Dalai Lama, who supports same-sex “marriage,” believes concerns with immigration aren’t unfounded.

At a conference in Sweden two weeks ago, the Tibetan octogenarian told his audience that “Europe belongs to the Europeans” and that refugees should return to their native lands to begin the rebuilding process.

Germany “cannot become an Arab country,” he said. “Germany is Germany.”

Christ would surely agree. His family, after fleeing into Egypt for a brief while, returned to Nazareth. They didn’t stay and receive subsidized housing.

The path forward

The battle between secular EU technocrats and Christian nationalists has reached a boiling point.

Hungary is being threatened with severe sanctions by the European Union that may force it to recognize homosexual “marriage” and accept Muslim immigrants.

Likewise, Poland has faced strong opposition from the EU for trying to ensure their country upholds Christian values. Its parliament is currently in the beginning stages of instituting a new holiday commemorating the Christianization of their country in the 10th century.

In the midst of this titanic battle for the heart and soul of Europe lies Rome.

Historically, popes have defended the rights of sovereign nations and encouraged, as Pope Benedict did, Europe to recognize its dependence on God.

But not Francis.

Sure, in 2015 the pope called for a “Christian humanism” – a vague, ambiguous, and ultimately self-contradictory concept if there ever was one. But his disdain for “populism,” his embrace of population control activists, and his support for radical environmentalism and open borders have aligned him more closely with the agenda of the secular international left than with the God-fearing leaders of Hungary and Poland.

Multiculturalism undermines Christianity

At the heart of the Gospel according to Francis is a phrase His Holiness invokes quite frequently — “unity in diversity.”

It just so happens that “unity in diversity” is the official motto of the European Union.

But unity in diversity – code for multiculturalism – is a farce. To be sure, as Aquinas said, God created variety among his creatures. But it is in Jesus Christ, His Son, that we overcome our natural differences and become one supernaturally. The EU wants to “unite” us not in this way but under a new age Tower of Babel where God is denied his rightful place among the nations.

Cultures, and their customs, can and should be judged according to their embrace or rejection of Christianity. If they lack the true faith, proselytism is needed. The reason why is obvious. Other than saving souls from eternal damnation, Christianity has the secondary effect of elevating the social norms, art, music, literature, architecture, etiquette, and the entirety of a nation’s public life.

Islam does not bring anything of objective spiritual value to Europe. Christianity there will not be enriched by dialoguing with it. If Europe doesn’t soon realize this, she may soon find herself damaged beyond repair.

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron appeared to grasp this when, in 2011, he admitted “state multiculturalism” had failed. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy echoed the same sentiments less than a month later.

“We have been too concerned about the identity of the person who was arriving and not enough about the identity of the country that was receiving him,” Sarkozy said during an interview.

Politicians and clergymen who believe a hodgepodge of religiously diverse peoples will lead to a thriving, flourishing Europe are gravely mistaken.

As Peter Kwasniewski argued in an essay for LifeSiteNews recently, a religiously “neutral” public square inevitably turns into an anti-Christian one. Why? Because Christ himself said without Him we can do nothing. No nation, in other words, can stand on its own two feet for long if it publicly refuses to recognize Christ as its King.

Viktor Orbán knows this. Pope Francis doesn’t.

What’s next?

In 1917, Our Lady of Fatima spoke about an “annihilation of nations.” Many believed this to be a reference to Communism and atomic warfare.

Could it also have been a reference to the “annihilation” of the Christian identity of European nations in the 21st century? Could it have been a warning about the promotion of multiculturalism and “unity in diversity” in historically Christian lands?

Certainly.

It’s also fairly certain that the Vatican will not put an end to it anytime soon.

The Pope could not be clearer in his remarks to European leaders. He’s not interested in urging them to embrace Christianity. Rather, his actions and words indicate he wants them to accept a lowest-common-denominator, syncretistic, humanistic religion that, at the end of the day, is not that dissimilar from the one the global ruling class seeks to impose.

Consider also that the current Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the rumored front-runner to succeed Pope Francis, has been palling around with and spouting the same talking points as the architects of the godless new world order.

Just this year he visited the shadowy Bilderberg gathering. Before that, in 2017, he spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. In 2016, during an address at the United Nations, he expressed consternation about European countries that aren’t welcoming migrants.

If elected as the next pope, Parolin will undoubtedly keep the Catholic Church as a cog in the globalists’ machinery.

Hungary and Poland have laid out their vision for the future of Europe. Pope Francis has laid out his. Let’s pray that the Holy Father joins those countries, and, like his predecessors, takes up the cause of defending Christianity in Europe against Islamic invaders once again. As unlikely as that sounds, miracles do happen.