Prayer and fasting can help prevent the outbreak of war

As we return to fasting today, we ask for peace in the world and that God the Father will be so generous with Our Lady’s requests on behalf of humanity that He will not only exceed her expectations but bring tears of joy to her eyes rather than the tears of sorrow that war leaves in its wake.

(St. Joseph Partners) —“When you pray, pray first for the Holy Spirit because when you have the Holy Spirit, you have everything” (Medjugorje, April 4, 1985).

“You have forgotten that through prayer and fasting you can avert wars and suspend the laws of nature” (Medjugorje, Dec. 2, 1982).

There was what, with the full benefit of hindsight, we will consider an extraordinary turn of events in Medjugorje last Saturday.

For those not familiar with Medjugorje, look at some of the many videos that have been made on YouTube and other homemade channels describing the events there and the experiences of the 40+ million visitors who have journeyed to what used to be a town of 100 families. These ideas share their experiences with this phenomenon. Nothing that we are aware of has spawned the tens of millions of conversions to Jesus in recent years that this phenomenon has birthed and are the true fruit of Medjugorje. Protestants, take note of this phenomena as it is a blessing for your churches as well.

The brief summary would be that as of June 25, for an unprecedented 43 years, a handful of believers from behind the former Iron Curtain have claimed that the mother of Jesus has been permitted by God to visit them as in Scripture angels visited a few believers. The message is a siren call for repentance to Jesus, to daily prayer, and weekly fasting.

To the dismay of many bishops, a Vatican committee reportedly voted to confirm the first seven apparitions attributed to Medjugorje.

Consider Jesus’ words: “Even though you do not believe Me, believe the works” (John 10:38).

From flaming words and messages written into the sky, to thousands of unexplainable healings, the unrivaled works of Medjugorje reveal a power as did Jesus’ extraordinary works.

One of the six people who have received these messages from heaven every day over the last 40+ years, Marija Lunetti, has been bedridden with a painful health condition in recent weeks. Among other health issues that weigh on Marija, she donated a kidney to her brother, who died in 2004, in an effort to help him survive. Having only one kidney has created health challenges for Marija now, over 25 years since the surgical procedure.

Last Saturday, however, Marija arose from bed in her weakened condition and returned to a public setting so that pilgrims would be present when heaven opened up to visit her. To Marija’s great surprise, for the first time in over 40 years, the mother of the Redeemer said there would not be the normal evening apparition from heaven and that the apparition would take place at 11:30 PM. The timing significantly speaks to the last hour of the day, a last chance. Furthermore, Marija was instructed to come to the top of the nearby mountain for her heavenly visitation and asked believers to make the sacrifice and climb the mountain with her. For many pilgrims this is a significant sacrifice and the request from the mother of our Redeemer was to pray for peace.

Recall, believers, that one of the greatest phenomena of the last century that left behind a miracle witnessed by 75,000 people in Fatima was the simple message that if we wish to have peace, we must pray the Rosary.

Marija was visibly upset to the point of tears, something which locals do not remember ever having seen happen with her previously over these 40 years of daily messages. While Marija did not reveal exactly what she was shown, it does not take much imagination with today’s headlines to understand what probably was revealed to Marija triggering this urgent request for humanity to pray for peace at this hour.

Furthermore, Marija is already committed to climbing the mountain to pray at 5 AM each day leading up to the June 25 feast day of the Queen of Peace. Clearly the mother of our Redeemer is aware of Marija’s weakened state and still asked this great sacrifice of her to climb the mountain at 5 AM and again at 11:30PM each day.

Heaven is pleading with us to pray for peace at this critical hour.

One of the great insights from Medjugorje is that while the devil tries to persuade you that your prayers and sacrifices are insignificant and that you can’t make a difference, heaven shows us that your individual prayers and your individual fasting are so powerful that history is changed when you pray and fast.

Consider also the experience of the former Harvard business school professor Roy Schoeman, a self-avowed atheist who similarly caught one glimpse of the mother of the Redeemer. That moment of grace revealed to Schoeman that his priorities were entirely out of order, and he resigned from his lucrative Ivy League position in what was arguably the most admired business school on the planet at the time to become a full-time evangelist. Born a Jew, Schoeman had no knowledge about the mother of the Redeemer, but having heard her voice on just one occasion and having caught just one glimpse of her was enough to inspire him to dedicate the rest of his life to assisting her in leading the world to Jesus.

Such has been the experience of everyone who has been found to have seen her.

How much greater the reward will be for you if you will honor her as Jesus commanded us to from the cross in John 19:27 as our own mother and assist her at this urgent hour by simply praying as she requested for peace.

Whether you are Catholic, Protestant, or Jew, and even if you are unknowingly worshiping the false gods of the Eastern and Mid-Eastern religions, pick up a rosary and begin praying each day until the end of June 25. Listen to a YouTube video on how to pray this prayer to the Blessed Trinity if you do not how to pray it by yourself.

Announce to heaven and earth that you’re praying this Rosary solely to the Blessed Trinity who alone you worship and who alone deserves our praise. You are simply quoting God’s favorite scriptures to Him. And you are accepting that even though this is not your favorite form of prayer, you willingly pick it up because of your desire to love Jesus as He wishes to be loved. The undeniable reality is that the greatest miracles since Scripture has been compiled have revolved around the rosary and accompanied massive conversion to Jesus.

You want to have this badge of honor for all of eternity: saying that you stepped up and sacrificed by praying each day for peace as the mother of the Redeemer asked us to pray through June 25th.

As we return to fasting today, may this be our intention: For peace in the world and that God the Father will be so generous with Our Lady’s requests on behalf of humanity that He will not only exceed her expectations but bring tears of joy to her eyes rather than the tears of sorrow that war leaves in its wake.

Thank you for praying and fasting with us for this intention today and each day through June 25th. Please spread this message to believers and non-believers alike, heightening their awareness of this critical hour.

You will be glad you made the effort for all of eternity. God bless.

