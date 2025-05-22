Premier Holt’s promotion of abortion, gender ideology puts New Brunswick’s future in jeopardy

The Liberals have placed a target on the next generation. Those kids who escape the abortionist’s knife will be funneled into a school system that indoctrinates them in sexual depravity.

(Campaign Life Coalition) — Here in New Brunswick, the Liberal government of Susan Holt is taking our province down a disastrous path – both fiscally and morally. Not only has Premier Holt ushered in a staggering level of deficit spending – increasing our collective debt by nearly $600 million in 2025 alone, she has drastically expanded abortion access and opened the floodgates to transgenderism in our schools.

The Liberals have literally placed a target on the next generation. Those children who escape the abortionist’s knife will be funnelled into a school system that indoctrinates them in every sexual depravity and gender-bending fad. Then, when they grow up, they will discover the enormous weight of debt Ms. Holt has heaped on their backs!

If we wish to spare our children and grandchildren from this fate, then we must speak up and hold this Liberal government to account for its irresponsible and harmful policies. After all, if we won’t, who will?

After the Holt Liberals won the provincial election last October, they got to work right away on their destructive agenda.

First, within just three weeks of the election, they eliminated the protections of Regulation 84-20, a rule that wisely prevented taxpayer dollars from going towards abortion procedures at private, money-making clinics. Now for-profit abortion businesses are free to set up shop anywhere in the province to ply their barbaric trade.

Second, Premier Holt has re-classified the surgical abortion procedure as “minor surgery” instead of “major surgery”. This murderous act, which was previously restricted to three hospitals in the province, may now be performed in scores of community health clinics, bringing the killing of preborn babies home to our towns and villages. Furthermore, by reclassifying abortion as a “minor surgery,” Ms. Holt has put women at heightened risk of harm and death by removing the medical safeguards that exist for “major surgeries”. Complications can and do occur during surgical abortion procedures – such as hemorrhaging or sepsis. Local clinics do not have the staff or equipment to handle such emergencies.

Third, the Holt Liberals have implemented a brand-new Policy 713 in the province’s school systems. Now biological boys – if they simply “identify” as female – must be allowed to dominate girls’ sports and have full, unquestioning access to girls’ locker rooms and washrooms. This affront to basic human rights will put every girl at risk of bullies and predators within our schools. Furthermore, the gender-transitioning of children will not require parental consent (or even “parental awareness” in most cases). Children will pick their own gender, name, and pronouns at their whim, under the influence of pro-trans counsellors and teachers. In addition, proselytizing pro-LGBT clubs have now been mandated for every school, and parental consent is not required for participation.

Being a parent of two teen children, here in New Brunswick, I am deeply disturbed by the actions of the Liberal government of Susan Holt. My wife and I are worried about what our kids have to face in this environment, and about their future in this province.

We are very concerned, and we hope you are as well!

Several weeks ago, I launched a petition to the Holt Liberals to ask them to re-think their radical abortion and transgender policies. So far, over 400 people have signed.

May the Lord bless our efforts as we stand up for the children of our province and seek to safeguard their future. We stand on the promises of God, which He will bring to pass in His time:

“He will bring justice to the poor of the people; He will save the children of the needy, and will break in pieces the oppressor.” – Psalms 72:4.

Reprinted with permission from Campaign Life Coalition.

