President Trump questions whether the daily coronavirus briefings should continue

April 27, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Over the weekend President Donald Trump cancelled his daily coronavirus briefing and instead took to Twitter to air his frustration at a media establishment in the full throes of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

There has never been, in the history of our Country, a more vicious or hostile Lamestream Media than there is right now, even in the midst of a National Emergency, the Invisible Enemy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2020

During Thursday's coronavirus briefing, the president asked Bill Bryan, the acting undersecretary for science and technology at the Department of Homeland Security, if there might not be ways to create treatments inside the human body that attack the coronavirus’ susceptibility to UV light and common disinfectants.

It is the type of question that one would expect a non-expert to ask in an informal setting. But at no point did the president suggest that he was giving expert opinion. In fact, he was overtly speaking from the position of a lay person asking the expert next to him. Yet the political commentariat ruthlessly proceeded to take the president’s comments out of context. Internet memes then took the cue and the result was an entire weekend of public shaming of the president.

On Friday, after the firestorm had begun, Trump ended the briefing after his introductory comments and took no questions. Clearly frustrated, he announced on Saturday through his Twitter account that there was no point in holding the coronavirus briefings and proceeded to cancel the Sunday briefing as well:

What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately. They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020

This morning, the White House announced that the daily coronavirus briefing would resume, listing the event on its official agenda. However, a few hours later the schedule was changed with no coronavirus briefing being listed. Finally, the schedule was changed one last time, this time listing the time as 5:00 p.m. EST and the subject no longer specifying the coronavirus task force briefing but simply “President Trump Holds a News Conference.”

This morning, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced that the briefings “might have a new look to them, a new focus to them,” and later confirmed on Twitter that “the White House has additional testing guidance and other announcements about safely opening up America again. President @realDonaldTrump will brief the nation during a press conference this evening.”

LifeSiteNews has live-streamed the president's coronavirus briefings uncensored every weekday just as a growing number of mainstream media outlets have begun to limit their coverage of the president's very popular daily briefings. The ratings for the president's daily briefings have rivaled the most-watched television events such as prime-time NFL games and have given the president an opportunity to address the American people directly during this pandemic. However, after this weekend's media frenzy, a general sense that the worst of the pandemic is behind us, and briefing fatigue, it seems inevitable that the president's daily briefings will be phased out in favor of more targeted appearances and a return to normalcy.

