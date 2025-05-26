‘Pride Month’ apparel openly embraces the devil. Parents must protect their kids

Canadians are less than a week out from the third annual National 'Pride' Flag Walk-Out Day and it is important to be reminded about the kind of evil we’re up against.

(Campaign Life Coalition) — We’re less than a week out from Canada’s third annual National “Pride” Flag Walk-Out Day and I want to remind you about the kind of evil we’re up against.

I’m talking about real demonic influences here and I’m not exaggerating.

If you think I’m trying to be dramatic, then you haven’t seen this…

A picture says a thousand words, doesn’t it? The product description, meanwhile, gives you the full story.

“Unleash your inner fire this Pride Month,” the seller says, “with our stunning Rainbow Devil t-shirt!”

That tells you everything you need to know about what the LGBT Pride flag really stands for, but wait, there’s more!

“This unique and edgy design features a powerful demonic figure adorned with vibrant rainbow horns and wings, set against a celestial background. It’s a bold statement piece for anyone who celebrates Pride with a touch of defiance and alternative flair.” (emphasis added)

It’s a “bold statement” indeed, uttered from the pits of hell.

Isn’t this incredible? Now, we’re seeing the LGBT Pride movement openly embrace the devil.

The true nature of this “Pride” revolution is coming out into the open, isn’t it? This is more evidence that that the “Pride” flag should never be allowed at any public or Catholic school.

We must resist the demonic LGBT propaganda that is about to bombard our children and grandchildren throughout the month of June.

This is why we’re holding the third annual National “Pride” Flag Walk-Out Day.

So, please make arrangements to keep your sons and daughters and grandkids home from school from Friday, May 30th, to Monday, June 2nd.

We invite you to join concerned families from right across Canada in this nation-wide walkout. Here’s how you can participate:

Keep your children home from school from May 30th to June 2nd to protest the “Pride” flag raisings taking place in schools across Canada.

Spread the word to other parents, students, and community members about the walk-out and the reasons behind it.

Contact your school principal and your school board trustees and express your concerns about the inappropriateness of the controversial LGBT pride flag being allowed in schools. You may also choose to tell them that’s why your child was kept home from school.

Pray for our nation, our school officials, and our children, that they may be protected from the harmful influences of homosexual and Transgender ideologies.

We send our kids to school with the hope they’ll improve their minds, NOT to be indoctrinated by anti-Christian curriculum.

We send our kids to school to help prepare them to face the world, NOT to confuse them about their biology.

We send our kids to school to learn math, writing, and science, NOT to have them bend the knee to a symbol of sexual vice.

Next week marks the start of June, and that means the LGBT propaganda machine is going to be turned all the way up to 11.

For more information on how you can participate in the National “Pride” Flag Walk-Out Day, visit our website. We also have a sign-up form, here, to help us keep track of how many families will be participating and which schools will be affected.

We have details and resources about the event, including a list of pray-ins we’ve planned on Monday, June 2, at school boards and diocesan offices—in places like Hamilton, Ottawa, Toronto, and also, for the first time, in Kitchener and Oshawa.

These “pray-ins” are an opportunity to peacefully pray for one hour and provide public witness. Even if you don’t have kids in school, you’re welcome to join us in calling for a turn away from Pride and towards Jesus.

The homosexual “Pride” flag and its demon-inspired ideologies do NOT belong in our schools and it’s time for us to make our stand.

Together, we can protect our children and ensure our schools remain places of learning, not indoctrination.

Join us from Friday, May 30th to Monday, June 2nd, for the third annual National “Pride” Flag Walk-Out Day and let your voice be heard.

