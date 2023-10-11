Priest accuses Cardinal Fernández of heresy, challenges him to public debate

(LifeSiteNews) — I pray to God to help me write to you in the truth, with all the charity I can muster, in the hope that soon you will be willing to abandon the path of heresies and resolutely take the path of truth. What great joy you would give to all the faithful children of God if you did so! In fact, God always leaves the door to repentance open for His children who are mistaken, and in His great mercy, He never tires of calling them to conversion: “I have not come to call the righteous to repentance but sinners” (Luke 5:32); “Repent, and believe in the gospel” (Mark 1:15).

On September 11, 2023, you began your new role as prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. On September 30, 2023, you were created a cardinal by Pope Francis. I beg your pardon for not being able to congratulate you on receiving these two honors from the Church. I will gladly congratulate you on the day when you publicly acknowledge your errors and fully convert to the truth. Pope Francis has imposed on us the unacceptable situation of receiving you as the new cardinal and the new prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, even though you do not meet the objective conditions for receiving these honors. What are these conditions? St. Catherine of Siena has the answer in the advice she gave to the Apostolic Nuncio Gérard du Puy, a relative of Pope Gregory XI: “When the time comes to choose pastors and cardinals, let them not be chosen for flattery, money and simony; but pray him as far as possible to stop only at the virtue and good and holy reputation of persons … virtue is the only thing that makes a man noble and pleasing to God” (Le Lettere di S. Caterina da Siena, Libro 2, Lettera 109, Casa Editrice Barbèra, 1860).

Many theologians (for example, Cardinal Gerhard Müller) think that you don’t deserve these honors because of your heresies. But Pope Francis thought otherwise and awarded them to you anyway. What are we going to do now? Accept you, leaving the door to repentance wide open and constantly calling you to conversion. I pray to God to give strength and courage to all his children who love the Truth (Jesus Christ): may they never be afraid to stand up unanimously to you and to Pope Francis to publicly contradict you every time you publicly contradict the Word of God; may they publicly preach the truth so that the People of God are not deceived by your half-truths.

Why should they do this? Because of what Church Tradition has always taught us: salus animarum suprema lex, the salvation of souls is the supreme law (cf. Code of Canon Law 1752). It is therefore first and foremost out of love for the salvation of your soul. It would be so good if you could calmly meditate on the following words of Our Lady of Anguera: “Shall not enter His Eternal Sanctuary those who sow the half-truth causing spiritual blindness in many of my poor children … Love and defend the truth. Welcome the Gospel of my Jesus and listen to the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church” (5.216, December 14, 2021). Silence about your heresies is also impossible for the sake of the salvation of all souls, who have a right to know the truth so that they can better practice charity in order to obtain Heaven (cf. John 14:6; Matthew 25:31-46). Keeping silent about your public heresies would therefore mean not loving you and not loving humanity.

Unfortunately, today many cardinals, bishops, priests, and lay people are teaching half-truths to the People of God: Pietro Parolin, Walter Kasper, Francesco Coccopalmerio, Lorenzo Baldisseri, Jozef de Kesel, Christoph Schönborn, Agostino Vallini, Luis Francisco Ladaria Ferrer SJ, Matteo Maria Zuppi, Marcello Semeraro, Blase Cupich, Reinhard Marx, Óscar Maradiaga, Georg Bätzing, Helmut Dieser, Dieter Geerlings, Franz-Josef Bode, Peter Kohlgraf, Heinrich Timmerevers, Joseph Tobin CSsR, Wilton Gregory, Robert McElroy, José Tolentino de Mendonça, Jean-Claude Hollerich SJ, Peter Turkson, Mario Grech, Cristóbal López Romero, Américo Aguiar, Charles Scicluna, Giacomo Morandi, Michael Jackels, John Wester, Paul Dempsey, Johann Bonny, Franz-Joseph Overbeck, Bruno Forte, Marcelo Sánchez Sorondo, Sergio Alfredo Fenoy, Vincenzo Paglia, Felix Gmür, Zbignev Stankevics, Mario Delpini, John Stowe, Heiner Koch, Geremias Steinmetz, Joseph Maria Bonnemain, Ramón Alfredo de la Cruz, Jorge Ignacio García Cuerva, Stephen Chow SJ, Timothy Radcliffe OP, Arturo Sosa SJ, Antonio Spadaro SJ, Thomas Reese SJ, James Martin SJ, Gilfredo Marengo, Maurizio Chiodi, Philippe Bordeyne, Adriano Oliva, Roy Donovan, Gerry O’Connor, Tim Hazelwood, John Collins, Guilherme Peixoto, Lucia Caram, Xiskya Lucia Valladares, Austen Ivereigh, Cynthia Bailey Manns, Rafael Luciani, Helena Jeppesen-Spuhler, etc.

What could you do now? Embark publicly on the path of repentance and conversion, remembering the words of Jesus: “Enter through the narrow gate; for the gate is wide and the road broad that leads to destruction, and those who enter through it are many. How narrow the gate and constricted the road that leads to life. And those who find it are few” (Matthew 7:13-14). Regrettably, recent events show that you are not on the path of repentance and conversion, but rather on the path of obstinacy in error, and even with the audacity to present evil as good, forgetting the words of the prophet Isaiah: “Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil, who change darkness into light, and light into darkness, who change bitter into sweet, and sweet into bitter!” (Isaiah 5:20).

On September 8, 2023, in an interview with English journalist Edward Pentin of the National Catholic Register, you said: “to judge the doctrine of the Holy Father … would be heresy.” With humility and respect, I would like to ask you the following question: Are you really sure that there is not a lack of humility on your part to acknowledge that it is rather you and Pope Francis who are in heresy? On October 2, 2023, in an interview with the Spanish newspaper ABC, you justified the fact that Pope Francis had refused to give simple and clear answers to the dubia of five cardinals (Brandmüller, Burke, Íñiguez, Sarah, and Zen) by saying that they “publish new questions as if the pope were their slave for running errands.” How can you forget that this is precisely what the pope is? Jesus clearly stated it in the Gospel: “let the greatest among you be as the youngest, and the leader as the servant” (Luke 22:26). This is what Pope St. John Paul II wanted to express through one of the pope’s titles: “Servus servorum Dei, Servant of the servants of God.”

What service are the five cardinals and Christians asking Pope Francis to provide? The service of clarity in truth, because every pope is the Vicar of Christ, Eternal Truth of God the Father. On the contrary, we can see that the 266th pope is the pope of ambiguity, confusion, contradiction, incoherence, moral and doctrinal errors, heresies, in short, a lack of truth. Nolens volens, this is worrying: a pope who cannot answer simple yes/no questions and instead offers long, ambiguous statements that contradict the truth of the Church’s traditional teaching is frightening. For example, on February 22, 2021, together with Cardinal Luis Francisco Ladaria Ferrer SJ and Archbishop Giacomo Morandi, Pope Francis stated that “it is not licit to impart a blessing” in “the case of the unions between persons of the same sex” because God “does not and cannot bless sin.” Strangely enough, on July 11, 2023, he gave the five cardinals an answer that opens the way to “blessing” same-sex couples. The natural question that arises is: At what point did God change his will, magnificently expressed by Francis on February 22, 2021?

Another interesting question arises: Is Víctor Manuel Fernández, the new cardinal and new prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, a friend of the truth? If so, here’s a suggestion you could quickly implement: organize a public debate on the truth of Pope Francis’ main reforms. Let’s not forget that in your interview on September 8, you said that you were open to debate. Personally, I would be immensely delighted to take part in a debate with you. The debate will be intellectual, theological, cordial, and respectful. It would be very interesting if you invited your predecessor, Cardinal Luis Francisco Ladaria Ferrer SJ, to this debate, because he, Morandi, and Pope Francis caused the first error of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith with their new document on hysterectomy decided on December 10, 2018. In reality, this is direct sterilization (a gravely immoral act), an attack on St. Paul VI’s Humanae vitae, and the Catholic Church’s first anti-natalist measure, taught today in Catholic universities and practiced in Catholic hospitals.

The debate will be conducted in Spanish and will focus on six questions. I set out five of them in my letter of public accusation of July 16, 2023:

1) Is it morally right to affirm that “the commitment to live in continence” is an “option”?

2) Is it morally right to perform a hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) when the condition of the uterus poses no present or future danger to the health of the fertile woman having sexual relations?

3) Is it morally right for a Christian, a priest, a bishop, or a pope to take the initiative of calling for homosexual cohabitation laws?

4) Is it morally right for a priest to bless a homosexual couple?

5) Is it morally right for a Christian to take part in pagan rites?

6) Is it morally right to give the Sacrament of the Eucharist to all publicly pro-abortion politicians who do not renounce abortion?

To these six questions, you and Pope Francis and several of the people mentioned above have answered YES, whereas Christian Tradition has always taught us that the true answer is NO. All faithful Catholics know this. Even the last baptised person with a minimum of orthodox Christian training knows it. Even non-Catholics with a minimum knowledge of natural moral law and Catholic teaching know this. I am making this letter public in the hope that courageous Catholic journalists who love the truth will want to organize the debate and invite Cardinal Ladaria, you, me, and others to take part. Do you really love the truth? Do you really want to prove to the world that you and Pope Francis are not in heresy? Please accept this public debate! With respect and humility, I thank you in advance, while reminding you of the words of Jesus Our Lord: “For everyone who does wicked things hates the light and does not come toward the light, so that his works might not be exposed. But whoever lives the truth comes to the light, so that his works may be clearly seen as done in God” (John 3:20-21).

Thank you very much! With all my affection, I ask for your blessing.

