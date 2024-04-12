African priest: Bishops and cardinals must publicly correct Pope Francis’ many heresies

(LifeSiteNews) — The following is an open letter by Father Jesusmary Missigbètò. His previous writings can be viewed here. OPEN LETTER ‘IESUS VIVIT’ addressed to Pope Francis and to the College of Cardinals and the College of Bishops concerning the truth about Pope Francis and his moral and doctrinal errors Cotonou, 7 April 2024, Divine Mercy Sunday Dearest Fathers,

Jesus lives in the Church and in the world. This means that the Truth lives and remains eternal despite all the attempts to extinguish it in the hearts of women and men. Strangely enough, these attempts today come from the one whose special function is to protect the Truth and its worldwide propagation: Pope Francis. Unfortunately, since 2016, despite all the filial corrections of his daughters and sons , he has refused to correct his many moral and doctrinal errors which, through relativism and situation ethics, attack marriage, the family, and the Sacraments. These errors have already spread widely among Christians and are even being taught to future priests in seminaries around the world. The impact in the short, medium, and long term is bound to be negative, since these errors will shape their thoughts and actions and gradually distance them from the perfect fulfillment of God’s will in the Church and the world.

O Dear Fathers, could we say that the silence of the College of Cardinals and the College of Bishops is complicit in the negative consequences produced by Francis’ errors over the last eight years? Many Christians (including myself) think that it is a meditative silence rather than one of complicity. They think that the College of Cardinals and the College of Bishops wanted to give themselves time to observe and analyze Francis’ errors and that they will react officially and publicly before he leaves this world. These Christians therefore nourish the hope that our cardinals and bishops will soon come to a collegial decision on all of the Argentine pope’s errors, in an act of charity aimed at helping him to publicly acknowledge his errors and to ask God and the People of God for forgiveness. This is all the more necessary when we can already foresee that Francis’ particular judgement will take into account the many scandals he has created, and the words of the Lord in the Old Testament ) and the New Testament ) that invite pastors of souls to great responsibility and serious conversion and penance in the case of grave errors. We also remember that canon 1752 of the Code of Canon Law said that “the salvation of souls, which must always be the supreme law in the Church, is to be kept before one’s eyes” and that canon 747 recalled the duty to preach the truth to them: Salus animarum suprema lex! Two actions are therefore absolutely necessary today for the salvation of souls, the good of Pope Francis and the good of the Church…

1. Public and collegial filial correction

O Dear Fathers, as you know, Francis has sometimes been presented as “the pope of mercy,” since he has made mercy a key theme of his pontificate. And among the works of spiritual mercy is one that consists in bringing those who are mistaken out of error. On Divine Mercy Sunday, we cannot forget the cry of the Sacred and Merciful Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary: “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy!” Why, since 2016, has there been no public filial correction addressed by a coalition of cardinals and bishops to Pope Francis? Why the silence of the College of Cardinals and the College of Bishops, which seems to set aside the Eighth Commandment of the Decalogue prohibiting the sin of adulation )? Why have these colleges not yet followed Jesus’ commandment ) to publicly correct obstinate errors? Why have these colleges not yet taken into account the commandment of God the Father ) encouraging public correction for obstinate errors? Why have these colleges not yet imitated the example of St. Paul who, out of love for the nascent Church and for St. Peter, did not hesitate to make a public filial correction ) to the Prince of the Apostles? Let us note in passing that St. Peter’s error was much less serious than the many errors of Francis, which attack marriage, the family, and the Sacraments. Why have the College of Cardinals and the College of Bishops still not fulfilled the instruction that Christian Tradition, St. Augustine, and St. Thomas Aquinas have left us: “if there were any danger to the faith, superiors would have to be rebuked by inferiors, even in public” ?

2. Courageous theological and canonical investigations

O Dear Fathers, on January 1, 2020, Our Lady of Anguera said: “Dear children… My Jesus needs your public and courageous testimony. Many chosen to defend the truth will retreat out of fear” (4.908). Then, on April 8, 2021, She added: “My Jesus needs men and women of courage so that, following the example of John the Baptist, they may announce the Gospel and defend His Church” (5.109). So there is no doubt that Jesus and Mary are counting on the College of Cardinals and the College of Bishops to defend the truth of the Church’s traditional teaching, which Francis has distorted with his errors. Here it is very important to note the exceptional nature of these errors…

O Dear Fathers, on September 5, 2016, with the bishops of the Pastoral Region of Buenos Aires, Francis stated that “the commitment to live in continence [chastity]” is an “option.” When have we seen a pope make such a statement? Never. On December 10, 2018, together with Cardinal Luis Francisco Ladaria Ferrer, S.J., and Archbishop Giacomo Morandi, Francis accepted the practice of hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) when the state of the uterus poses no present or future danger to the health of a fertile woman who has sexual relations and when a group of medical experts certify that all her children will die before birth. When have we seen a pope accept such a practice? Never. On December 21, 2018, Francis said “one is not born a saint, one becomes one, and this also applies” to “Our Lady.” When have we seen a pope reject the original sanctity of Mary? Never. On February 4, 2019, Francis declared that “the pluralism and the diversity of religions… are a wise divine will.” When have we seen a pope make such a declaration that attributes to God’s positive will the existence of religions that practice evil or sin (idolatry, human sacrifice, prostitution, etc.)? Never. On October 21, 2020, Francis told humanity that “what we have to do is a civil coexistence law” for homosexual relationships. When have we seen a pope make such a proposal to humanity? Never. On September 15, 2021, Francis authorized all publicly pro-abortion Catholic politicians to receive the Holy Eucharist without the need for them to reject their attachment to abortion. When have we seen a pope give such authorization? Never. On December 18, 2023, Francis asked priests to perform “blessings for couples in irregular situations and for couples of the same sex.” When have we seen a pope make such a request to priests? Never.

O Dear Fathers, all the above errors constitute a highly justified cause for many Christians to have doubts about the authenticity of Francis’ pontificate. It would therefore be very useful if theological and canonical investigations were launched by the College of Cardinals and the College of Bishops, so that the truth about Francis’ pontificate can be revealed and Christians can finally enjoy peace and serenity in their Church…

a. Investigation on the election of Francis: Was Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation valid or invalid, taking into account the various unfavorable events that preceded it (death threats, the action of the “wolves,” Vatileaks, problems with the Swift, etc.)? This is the first question for which many Christians are waiting for an official answer from the Church. The second question is: Did the group of cardinals known as the ‘Saint Gallen Group’ (or the ‘Saint Gallen Mafia’, as Cardinal Godfried Danneels puts it) fraudulently have Francis elected? Third question: Is the incident mentioned by the Italian journalist Antonio Socci in his book on the election of Francis decisive in rendering the election invalid? Socci found out about this incident from the Argentinian journalist Elisabetta Piqué, who in turn received it from a cardinal of the conclave. This cardinal, after swearing before God and his brother cardinals to remain silent , betrayed his own word and the secrecy of the conclave by confiding in Piqué (some analysts believe that it was Francis himself, given his close friendship with the Argentine journalist).

b. Investigation on Francis’ heresies: My seven open letters ) published in 2021, 2022, and 2023 presented and explained in detail Pope Francis’ main errors. His heresies are material (words and actions) but his obstinacy in maintaining them since 2016 forces us to note that they are also formal (voluntary). His canonical infractions are numerous, as he has acted against canons 212§1, 276§1, 351§1, 378§1, 598§2, 705, 749, 750§1, 751, 752, 915, 916, 1347§2, 1364, 3 1365, 1368, and 1391. According to canon 1364: “a heretic… incurs a latae sententiae excommunication… If a long-standing contempt or the gravity of scandal calls for it… dismissal from the clerical state.” For canon 1365: “A person who… teaches a doctrine condemned by the Roman Pontiff, or by an Ecumenical Council, or obstinately rejects the teaching mentioned in canon 750 § 2 or canon 752… is to be punished with a censure and deprivation of office.” Who can dismiss Francis from the clerical state since he is officially pope? No one can. Can the College of Cardinals and the College of Bishops choose a new pope when they see that for eight years Francis has placed himself outside the communion of the Church because of the many heresies he refuses to rectify? Francisco Suárez (1548-1617), one of the greatest theologians of the Society of Jesus, is totally in favor . Finally, let us consider canon 1391: “The following are to be punished… a person who, in a public ecclesiastical document, asserts something false.” Pope Francis has affirmed the false in three public ecclesiastical documents: Amoris laetitia (2016), Hysterectomy (2018), Fiducia supplicans (2023). Does he not deserve to be punished, along with Cardinals Ladaria and Fernández, Archbishop Morandi and Father Matteo, since he has used several public ecclesiastical documents to affirm the false and seriously mislead all Christians? No one can punish Francis, but Ladaria, Fernández, Morandi and Matteo can be punished.

c. Investigation on the application of the dogma of papal infallibility to Francis: According to the dogma of papal infallibility ), no pope can teach the universal Church a moral or doctrinal error when he speaks definitively as pastor and doctor of all Christians . Is there such an error in Francis’ magisterium? Apparently yes, the one of June 5, 2017, in relation to the post-synodal apostolic exhortation Amoris laetitia. In fact, on September 5, 2016, Archbishop Sergio Alfredo Fenoy and the bishops of the Pastoral Region of Buenos Aires wrote a letter to Pope Francis on Amoris laetitia. The letter contains the following three sentences: “the commitment to live in continence can be proposed. Amoris laetitia does not ignore the difficulties of this option… the mentioned option may not, in fact, be feasible.” According to these three sentences, “the commitment to live in continence,” i.e. the virtue of chastity, is an “option.” But this is false and constitutes heresy ). What is surprising is that on the same day, September 5, 2016, Pope Francis wrote a letter in response: “I received the text of the Buenos Aires Pastoral Region… The text is very good and thoroughly explains the meaning of chapter VIII of Amoris laetitia. There are no other interpretations.” And on June 5, 2017, he formally ordered Cardinal Pietro Parolin to publish the Argentine bishops’ letter and the papal response on the official Vatican website, stating that they constitute a “Magisterium authenticum” , i.e. a true magisterium. All the conditions therefore seem to have been met for affirming that Francis presented his approval of the heresy of the Argentine bishops as an infallible teaching: (1) his desire to have this accepted by the universal Church is evident from the publication on the website, accessible to all Christians; (2) the definitive character is confirmed by his letter of reply which states that no other interpretation is possible; (3) what he is asking to be accepted involves a moral error which is even a heresy; (4) he gave his order to Parolin as pastor and doctor of all Christians.

d. Investigation on the possible membership of Francis to ecclesiastical Masonry: Is it legitimate to think that Pope Francis is a member of ecclesiastical Masonry or is influenced by ecclesiastics who are members? The convergence between Francis’ errors and the aspirations of ecclesiastical Masonry is scientifically undeniable for any intellectually honest theologian who studies the idea of universal brotherhood united with the relativist mentality (situation ethics and the primacy of individual conscience over the moral law). This characteristic of Masonry is perfectly reflected in the principal errors of Francis’ magisterium, as can be seen in the detailed explanation of Part 6 of my Open Letter Maria supplicans (March 29, 2024).

A second question: Why, since 1999, has Francis been an honorary member of the Rotary Club (usually considered close to Masonic lodges) when the Church has expressly forbidden this to ecclesiastics since 1951 ? Third question: Why are the College of Cardinals and the College of Bishops silent on the public statement by Ambassador Juan Bautista Yofre (Tata)? Indeed, in a television show (‘La Mirada’ by Roberto García, Canal 26, November 27, 2017), he recalled that an Argentine television 4 station (La Nación) had published a telephone call in which the Vatican’s head of intelligence in Argentina claimed that he and Francis are members of Masonry . Fourth question: Will the College of Cardinals and the College of Bishops study the previous problems and note a possible excommunication of Pope Francis ?

O Dear Fathers, with humility and respect, I end this letter by asking you three questions and begging your forgiveness for my insistence… Do you really love Pope Francis? Will you let him leave this world without making him a public filial correction? Will you collegially tell the truth to the People of God about the relativism and situation ethics introduced by Francis into the traditional teaching of the Church? With faith we pray to the Sacred and Merciful Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary to give the College of Cardinals and the College of Bishops the strength to flee from hypocrisy, the courage to investigate the authenticity of Francis’ pontificate, the charity to help him correct his errors, and the honesty to answer the legitimate questions that the Christian People are asking about the magisterium of the 266th Pope of the Catholic Church.

Your African son, Fr. Janvier Gbénou

Pen name: Fr. Jesusmary Missigbètò; [email protected]

Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Truth, Threads, Instagram, TikTok, SoundCloud: @fatherjesusmary

