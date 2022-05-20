Pro-abortion violence has been largely ignored by the mainstream media

(NewsBusters) – A radical, pro-abortion group firebombed a pro-life organization recently, committing a terroristic attack aimed at intimidating the Supreme Court out of overturning Roe v. Wade.
But you probably wouldn’t know that if you relied on the corrupt network morning and evening newscasts. They allowed a scant 77 seconds on Sunday and Monday, dropping the story all together by Tuesday morning.
READ: Wisconsin pro-life group headquarters firebombed and vandalized on Mother’s Day
ABC, CBS and NBC adopted a matter-of-fact tone to the firebombing and the dire threat (“If abortions aren’t safe, then you aren’t either”) spray painted on the wall of Wisconsin Family Action. CBS allowed just 18 seconds. ABC offered 20 and NBC came in first with a still-pathetic 39 seconds.
On Sunday’s CBS Weekend News, reporter Elise Preston barely noted, “In Wisconsin today, firefighters confirmed the headquarters of an anti-abortion rights group, was a target of arson.” On Sunday’s NBC Nightly News, Ali Vitali didn’t exactly sound the alarm:
In Madison, Wisconsin, police say a Molotov cocktail thrown into the headquarters of an anti-abortion group, vandalized with a warning spray painted on a wall: “If abortions aren’t safe, then you aren’t either.”
On Monday’s Today, the just-the-minimum-facts reporting continued. Blayne Alexander insisted: “In every corner of the country, the fight over abortion rights is heating up. In Wisconsin, a Molotov cocktail was launched through the window of the headquarters of this anti-abortion rights group.”
READ: Offices of Oregon Right to Life firebombed with Molotov cocktails
On Monday’s CBS Mornings, Scott McFarlane warned of violence… from pro-lifers against abortion clinics: “Meanwhile, an intelligence bulletin reviewed by CBS News warns extremists could be mobilizing during this powerful debate nationwide, potentially targeting abortion clinics and government officials.” That day’s show featured no update on Madison.
By Monday’s CBS Evening News, Nikole Killion switched to a “both sides” spin:
The White House also condemned an attack on an anti-abortion organization outside Madison Wisconsin, Sunday, which is being investigated as an arson. And CBS News has learned law enforcement officials are monitoring threats from activists on both sides of the debate.
In the aftermath of the leak of the Supreme Court majority opinion draft overruling Roe v. Wade, lawless vandals backed by the abortion lobby and pro-abortion politicians have launched riots and violent attacks on pro-life entities across America, from pregnancy centers to churches, and even targeted Justices' homes.
This widespread, organized effort not only sets a dangerous standard for how groups and individuals may opt to stage demonstrations going forward, but begs the question of how the pro-abortion crowd would behave if and when the Supreme Court officially overturns Roe later this summer.
And, worst of all, the White House has largely turned a blind eye to these riots, with Joe Biden -- who at one time claimed to be personally opposed to abortion due to his Catholic faith -- now acting as the foremost advocate for unfettered abortion access in America.
Biden's nonexistent response must be addressed, and the White House needs to know that the American people demand better from their supposed "leader."
Over Mother's Day weekend, pro-abortion attacks broke out across America, with increasingly depraved activists targeting pregnancy centers, pro-life advocacy organizations, and churches with either disruptive demonstrations or, in some cases, vandalism and outright violence.
Among the most barbaric occurrences was the vicious attack on Wisconsin Family Action, a pro-life group headquartered in Madison, where vandals threw a Molotov cocktail into an office window, started a fire on one of its walls, and left a threatening graffiti message reading "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either."
Review a FULL LIST of other appalling attacks HERE.
They even descended upon the homes of Supreme Court Justices like Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, and Chief Justice John Roberts, who appear poised to formally issue the final blow to Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks, after publishing a map with their private addresses.
The case, which was decided nearly 50 years ago in 1973, saw members of the bench fabricate a constitutional "right" to abortion, depriving individual states from crafting their own laws to protect life. However, should Roe, as expected, be overturned, the matter of abortion would be returned to the states, where it always belonged, giving lawmakers the ability to propose legislation that would either place strong restrictions on the procedure or, in some cases, ban it outright.
And while, of course, freedom of speech must be protected and defended for all Americans, demonstrations that devolve into vandalism, rioting, the use of intimidation tactics against members of the judiciary (or anyone else, for that matter), or violence in any form must NEVER be tolerated.
But the White House seems to be taking a different approach...
It wasn't until Monday afternoon that Press Secretary Jen Psaki finally acknowledged the threat posed to Supreme Court Justices by out-of-control pro-abotion activists, claiming that "judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety."
This is true, but it took Psaki an entire week to make any semblance of a definitive statement about the White House's position on this urgent matter. In fact, Psaki previously refused to discourage the targeting of Justices' homes when asked, insisting that pro-abortion groups were staging "peaceful protests" instead; she even failed to condemn the leak itself -- an unprecedented breach of trust and rejection of institutional norms that could permanently damage the standing of the court and its ability to function as an apolitical body.
And, of course, Joe Biden, himself, has been virtually silent on the matter, failing to effectively speak out against these riots and reassure the American people that those who seek to vandalize property and perpetrate violence will be held legally accountable for their actions by the Department of Justice.
This is entirely unacceptable behavior from a commander-in-chief, and as political allies like Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (rather ironically) incite insurrection by labeling the Supreme Court's pending decision a "call to arms," the American people must demand that Joe Biden clarify where he stands, and whose side he's really on.
The rule of law must be upheld and applied equally, and that means calling out radical anti-life rioters and ensuring there are consequences for their violent outbursts and destruction of property across the country.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
'‘Rise up, fight back’: Pro-abortion protesters descend upon Justice Alito’s house over imminent abortion ruling' (LifeSiteNews)
ABC deserves the most scorn for its journalistic abdication. Just 20 seconds was given on Sunday’s World News Tonight and then the network went quiet (aside from overnight shows that aired at 3:30 and 4AM, respectively.)
Contrast all of this to the May 31, 2009 murder of Kansas abortion doctor George Tiller. The next day, NBC speculated that then-Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly fueled the killing with “his blunt remarks regarding abortion and Dr. Tiller.”
On the June 1, 2009 Good Morning America, ABC ignored all the pro-life organizations condemning the murder. Instead, GMA Reporter Jeffrey Kofman highlighted glee from internet trolls over the slaying of the man who performed out late-term abortions. He announced, “On Twitter, one person wrote, ‘Oh, happy, day. Tiller the baby killer is dead.’ Another wrote, ‘God bless the gunman.’”
This type of color was missing in the reporting of the firebombing of a pro-life organization. No prominent liberals in the media were targeted for blame. No internet commenters were trotted out for culpability.
Sadly, the act of thuggish violence we saw in Wisconsin is not likely the end. LifeNews.com reported on May10 that a radical, pro-abortion group claimed responsibility for the Madison attack and has threatened, “This is our last warning.”
The networks have a responsibility to fully cover the despicable attempts to intimidate the Supreme Court and pro-life Americans across the country. Harassing citizens into complicity is not the way we do things in this country. And the press should call attacks like Madison for what they are: Terror.
Reprinted with permission from NewsBusters